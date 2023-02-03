Read full article on original website
UK Regulator Reports 'Broad Support' for Reimbursing APP Fraud Victims
The U.K.’s payments regulator wants banks to reimburse victims of authorized push payment (APP) fraud. In light of a 40% increase in APP fraud in 2021, regulators in the country have been considering how to grant victims a right to compensation from their bank. Accordingly, in September, the U.K.’s...
Signature Bank Sued for Allegedly ‘Facilitating’ FTX Fraud
Signature Bank is facing a federal lawsuit for its role in the collapse of FTX. The lawsuit, filed Monday (Feb. 6) by trading firm Statistica Capital, says the New York-based bank allegedly “had actual knowledge of and substantially facilitated the now-infamous FTX fraud.”. The suit further accuses Signature of...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Banks on High Alert as Check Fraud Threatens New Deposits
The old-fashioned check looms as a 2023 flashpoint in the battle vs. the fraudsters. Criminals steal checks from mailboxes. Enter the search term “check washing” into any search engine and headlines have massed over the past several weeks, citing businesses and banks that have been scammed. In September,...
FCA Threatens Jail Time for Crypto Ad Violations
A British regulator is promising “robust action” against cryptocurrency companies violating its advertising rules. That action, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced Monday (Feb. 6), could include up to two years in prison for firms that breach its restrictions on financial promotions. “All cryptoasset firms marketing to...
Enigma and Alloy Team to Deliver Small Business Data to Banks
Enigma and Alloy have partnered to help financial institutions (FIs) better understand small businesses. The collaboration adds Enigma’s intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. businesses to Alloy’s onboarding and transaction monitoring platform for banks and FinTechs, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Pickup Gets Boost in the US, With India and Brazil Posting Curbside Pickup Gains
As physical retail roared back to life in 2022, in-store pickup of items ordered online saw commensurate growth, showing the strong consumer affinity for in-store experiences. This is among the important findings from the “2023 Global Digital Shopping Index” (GDSI), a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration based on surveys of over 13,000 consumers and 3,000 merchants in six nations. India is new to the GDSI in this, its third annual release.
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
NCR’s Digital Banking Revenues Surge 5% as Spinoff Looms
With a spinoff ahead, NCR seeks to “run the store, run the restaurant and run self-directed banking.”. Those words, from CEO Michael Hayford during the company’s earnings call Tuesday (Feb. 7), crystalize a strategy where hardware and software meet and there’s ample opportunity to cross-sell and upsell additional services to its clients.
Bond CEO Says Secured Credit Cards Help Consumers Build Strong Credit Profiles
Firms that offer secured credit cards directly to customers will see a boost this year, Bond CEO Roy Ng writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. With the uncertain macroeconomic environment lingering, we predict that savvy consumers will choose secured credit cards to build...
Latin America Challenges Asia as Super App and Digital Payments Innovation Leader
For an emerging market, Latin America is in many ways leading the global digital transformation of payments through endless innovation and new ways of partnering. This was the upshot of a recent conversation between PYMNTS’ Karen Webster and PayU Latam CEO Francisco Leon, who said the platform has not let up on investment in innovation in both cross-border and local payment methods, and it’s paying off amid an economic slowdown.
‘Data-Driven Intelligence’ Helps Credit Union Members Navigate Inflation’s Challenges
If there’s one universal certainty right now, it’s that everyone’s examining the household budget. As Yvonne Stelpflug, senior vice president of Advisors Plus consulting at PSCU, told PYMNTS, it’s no surprise that the economy and persistently high inflation “really is top of mind for all credit union members.” Though inflation’s growth rate has been slowing over the past several months, it’s still well beyond the desired 2% rate targeted by the Federal Reserve.
'Nearshoring' Trend Puts Spotlight on Cross-Border Payment Frictions
Continental nearshoring is driving a broad shift in both global trade and friction-free B2B payments. Supply-chain disruptions, prolonged “zero COVID” shutdowns in China, and soaring shipping rates, alongside widespread geopolitical uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are combining to fuel a nearshoring trend as companies look to strategically diversify their operations in the hopes of avoiding overreliance on a single market or one that is hemispheres away.
Visa Looks to Build Crypto ‘Muscle Memory’ With USDC
Visa is reportedly exploring plans to let customers convert crypto assets into fiat currencies. Speaking at the StarkWare Sessions 2023 conference in Tel Aviv, Cuy Sheffield, head of Visa’s crypto operations, said the company has “been testing how to actually accept settlement payments from issuers in USDC starting on Ethereum and paying out in USDC on Ethereum,” per a report by Cointelegraph.
UN Says North Korea Stole Record Amount of Crypto in 2022
The United Nations says North Korea stole a record amount of cryptocurrency assets last year. As Reuters reported Tuesday (Feb. 7), a confidential UN report says that North Korea targeted the networks of foreign aerospace and defense companies. The report claims North Korea used “increasingly sophisticated cyber techniques both to...
Microsoft to Launch New Cloud Region in Saudi Arabia
Microsoft will launch a new cloud data center region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). In a statement published on Monday (Feb. 7), Microsoft said it is investing in infrastructure in the country “in response to growing customer demand for cloud services and data residency in Saudi Arabia from global enterprises, local businesses, and civilian public sector organizations.”
Mobily Expands Mobile Payment Service in Saudi Arabia
Mobily has expanded its new mobile payment service, Mobily Pay. The Saudi Arabian telecom service provider has expanded Mobily Pay services in the county via a partnership with Swedish technology company Ericsson, according to a Monday (Feb. 6) press release. Ericsson will “continuously evolve and enhance” the Mobily Pay platform...
Paytm Boosted by India’s Ban on Chinese Apps
India has reportedly banned 232 apps connected to China as relations between the neighbors worsen. The order by India’s tech ministry blocks 138 betting and gaming apps and 94 credit services, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday (Feb. 7), citing unnamed sources. Most of the apps were tied to China, the...
Neonomics Launches Open Banking Checkout Solution in Finland
Open banking provider Neonomics has launched its new online checkout solution in Finland. The Oslo-based FinTech announced the expansion of its open banking-powered payment solution in a blog post on Tuesday (Feb. 7), stating that eCommerce merchants in Finland will now be able to integrate its account-to-account payments solution, which was previously only available in Norway.
Nigerian ATMs Run Dry Ahead of Currency Switchover
Nigeria’s switchover to new paper currency has grown more chaotic. ATMs in Africa’s largest economy have run out of new notes, Bloomberg News reported Saturday (Feb. 4), ahead of a deadline that will ban high-value currency. According to the report, hundreds of people were left stranded at a...
