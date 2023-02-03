Read full article on original website
India Tests Contactless Digital Rupee Payments
Indian banks and retailers have reportedly begun accepting contactless payments made with digital rupees. The move is part of the Reserve Bank of India’s retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot project, TechCrunch reported. Reliance Retail is the first merchant to take part in the pilot, the report said,...
Retail, Manufacturing CFOs Report Efficiency Is Their New Payments Priority
Many businesses have gone through several stages of technology spending since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, retailers and manufacturers focused on investing in the digital shifts that would keep them in business. As 2022 drew to a close and economic uncertainty became more of a worry, many began boosting efficiency and cutting costs.
UK Regulator Reports 'Broad Support' for Reimbursing APP Fraud Victims
The U.K.’s payments regulator wants banks to reimburse victims of authorized push payment (APP) fraud. In light of a 40% increase in APP fraud in 2021, regulators in the country have been considering how to grant victims a right to compensation from their bank. Accordingly, in September, the U.K.’s...
'Nearshoring' Trend Puts Spotlight on Cross-Border Payment Frictions
Continental nearshoring is driving a broad shift in both global trade and friction-free B2B payments. Supply-chain disruptions, prolonged “zero COVID” shutdowns in China, and soaring shipping rates, alongside widespread geopolitical uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are combining to fuel a nearshoring trend as companies look to strategically diversify their operations in the hopes of avoiding overreliance on a single market or one that is hemispheres away.
NCR’s Digital Banking Revenues Surge 5% as Spinoff Looms
With a spinoff ahead, NCR seeks to “run the store, run the restaurant and run self-directed banking.”. Those words, from CEO Michael Hayford during the company’s earnings call Tuesday (Feb. 7), crystalize a strategy where hardware and software meet and there’s ample opportunity to cross-sell and upsell additional services to its clients.
Banks on High Alert as Check Fraud Threatens New Deposits
The old-fashioned check looms as a 2023 flashpoint in the battle vs. the fraudsters. Criminals steal checks from mailboxes. Enter the search term “check washing” into any search engine and headlines have massed over the past several weeks, citing businesses and banks that have been scammed. In September,...
Latin America Challenges Asia as Super App and Digital Payments Innovation Leader
For an emerging market, Latin America is in many ways leading the global digital transformation of payments through endless innovation and new ways of partnering. This was the upshot of a recent conversation between PYMNTS’ Karen Webster and PayU Latam CEO Francisco Leon, who said the platform has not let up on investment in innovation in both cross-border and local payment methods, and it’s paying off amid an economic slowdown.
‘Data-Driven Intelligence’ Helps Credit Union Members Navigate Inflation’s Challenges
If there’s one universal certainty right now, it’s that everyone’s examining the household budget. As Yvonne Stelpflug, senior vice president of Advisors Plus consulting at PSCU, told PYMNTS, it’s no surprise that the economy and persistently high inflation “really is top of mind for all credit union members.” Though inflation’s growth rate has been slowing over the past several months, it’s still well beyond the desired 2% rate targeted by the Federal Reserve.
ShiftMed Raises $200M to Expand Digital Healthcare Labor Marketplace
ShiftMed has raised $200 million to expand its digital healthcare labor marketplace. The platform, which connects healthcare providers with licensed nurses, aims to expand its national footprint across the healthcare market, ShiftMed said in a Monday (Feb. 6) press release. “Healthcare providers continue to struggle with access to credentialed workers...
Mobily Expands Mobile Payment Service in Saudi Arabia
Mobily has expanded its new mobile payment service, Mobily Pay. The Saudi Arabian telecom service provider has expanded Mobily Pay services in the county via a partnership with Swedish technology company Ericsson, according to a Monday (Feb. 6) press release. Ericsson will “continuously evolve and enhance” the Mobily Pay platform...
Partech Raises $262M to Invest in African Tech Companies
Partech has closed its second Africa fund at 245 million euros (about $262 million). Partech Africa II is designed to support the next generation of entrepreneurs across the continent, and the fund closed above its target fund size, the venture capital firm said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) announcement. “We...
Trustly Powers Real-Time Bank Account Payouts for Sportsbook Player Winnings
The Super Bowl is synonymous with a surge in online sports betting. Last year, Americans wagered around $7.6 billion overall on the event, according to the American Gaming Association, with tens of millions of Americans going online to do so. This year could shatter records. Over the past few years,...
Car IQ Raises $15M to Drive the Future of Machine-to-Machine Payments Using Cars
Tomorrow’s connected ecosystem will leverage machine-native wallets, enabling authenticated machine-to-machine transactions across various commercial settings. That’s the vision of Sterling Pratz, CEO at leading payment solution for vehicles and fleets Car IQ, who tells PYMNTS’ CEO Karen Webster that he and his investors see machine payments, and vehicles in particular, as the future.
Binance to Temporarily Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend U.S. dollar bank transfers beginning Wednesday (Feb. 8). The company announced the move in a Monday (Feb. 6) post on Twitter, adding that only a small proportion of its users will be affected by this, that the firm is working to restart the service “as soon as possible” and that all other methods of buying and selling crypto on the exchange are unaffected.
Airswift CEO: Crypto Future Is Decentralization With Regulated Infrastructure
Regulated decentralized systems will be key to an improved outlook for the cryptocurrency industry, Airswift CEO Dr. Yan Zhang writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. The cryptocurrency industry, which is resilient and undergoing a self-healing process, will enjoy a much better outlook in...
Conferma Pay Names Square Exec Jason Lalor as CEO
Conferma Pay has picked Square and Mastercard veteran Jason Lalor as its new CEO. Lalor has more than 20 years of FinTech experience and will help Conferma Pay in its goal of accelerating the digitization of B2B travel payments, the U.K. company said in a Monday (Feb. 6) news release.
Movado’s Digital Transformation Clocks 10x Increase in Online Sales
Moving a classic fashion brand into a digital-first world has its challenges, so famed watchmaker Movado Group has kept a tight focus on its core while undergoing a digital transformation. Movado Group President of Commercial, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Technology Officer Behzad Soltani told PYMNTS how the brand has...
Albertsons and Other Grocers Expand Mobile Offerings to Drive Loyalty
As traditional grocers face increasing competition from eCommerce, they are broadening their digital ecosystems. Albertsons Companies, for its part, the grocery giant behind a wide range of well-known supermarket chains including Safeway, Vons and Jewel-Osco, and bought by Kroger in October, is looking to deepen its relationships with customers by adding more wellness features to its app.
Pickup Gets Boost in the US, With India and Brazil Posting Curbside Pickup Gains
As physical retail roared back to life in 2022, in-store pickup of items ordered online saw commensurate growth, showing the strong consumer affinity for in-store experiences. This is among the important findings from the “2023 Global Digital Shopping Index” (GDSI), a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration based on surveys of over 13,000 consumers and 3,000 merchants in six nations. India is new to the GDSI in this, its third annual release.
Visa Looks to Build Crypto ‘Muscle Memory’ With USDC
Visa is reportedly exploring plans to let customers convert crypto assets into fiat currencies. Speaking at the StarkWare Sessions 2023 conference in Tel Aviv, Cuy Sheffield, head of Visa’s crypto operations, said the company has “been testing how to actually accept settlement payments from issuers in USDC starting on Ethereum and paying out in USDC on Ethereum,” per a report by Cointelegraph.
