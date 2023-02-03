Read full article on original website
investing.com
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
investing.com
Avalanche (AVAX) price is up, but do fundamentals support the rally?
Avalanche (AVAX) witnessed a meteoric start to 2023, gaining 98% in 30 days, and traders are now curious about whether the rally will extend throughout February. AVAX’s year-to-date gains for 2023 have outpaced those of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Recent reasons for AVAX’s rally can be attributed to...
investing.com
Canada's Hut 8 Mining to merge with US Bitcoin to weather crypto downturn
(Reuters) -Canada's Hut 8 Mining Corp will merge with rival US Bitcoin Corp to create a crypto mining giant in North America, consolidating after a steep fall in valuations for the crypto sector that saw high-profile collapses in recent months. The companies said the combined entity will have a market...
investing.com
Prudential Financial profit falls 26% as market rout drags AUM
(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) reported a roughly 26% fall in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as a global market rout pressured the insurer's assets under management (AUM). The previous year was marked by heavy losses in the capital markets amid uncertainty triggered by the war in Ukraine, decades-high...
investing.com
Volkswagen boosts earnings in 2022, high inventory drags down cash flow
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG's earnings margin was at the upper end of its forecast for 2022 at 8.1%, with sales and earnings above 2021 levels despite supply-chain turmoil dragging its net cash flow far below target, the carmaker said on Tuesday. Earnings of 22.5 billion euros ($24.11 billion) put Volkswagen...
investing.com
Stocks rise, dollar slips on Powell comments seen as dovish
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global equities rose and the dollar fell on Tuesday, reversing earlier moves, as the market perceived comments by the Federal Reserve chair to be dovish, even after he reiterated fighting inflation will require higher interest rates and more time. Powell said disinflation has started and that...
investing.com
DeFi Hacker Milks Over $180,000 Worth of Crypto from CoW Swap DEX
DeFi Hacker Milks Over $180,000 Worth of Crypto from CoW Swap DEX. CoW Swap is the victim of the latest DeFi exploit, with the hacker stealing over $180,000 worth of crypto. The hacker exploited a smart contract in the “solvers competition” of CoW Swap. Despite the exploit, CoW...
investing.com
Global hedge funds gain in January, but not as much as stock market, HFR says
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global hedge funds posted a solid 2.8% gain in January, but they missed out on the stellar rally that broader stock market indexes posted to start the year because the funds were mostly positioned for a continued bear market, data provider HFR said on Tuesday. All...
investing.com
Hertz has fewer Teslas in its fleet than planned
(Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings (OTC:HTZGQ) Inc's rental fleet has less than half the number of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) cars it planned to order in 2022, its regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. Hertz's fleet in the Americas peaked at 428,700 vehicles for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, of which 11%...
investing.com
Western Union earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Western Union (NYSE: WU) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.32, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.09B versus the consensus estimate of $1.07B. Guidance. Western Union sees FY 2023 EPS of $1.55-$1.65 versus the analyst consensus of $1.58. Western...
investing.com
Bed Bath & Beyond staves off bankruptcy with $225 million from stock sale
(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Tuesday it raised about $225 million in an equity offering and may get another $800 million over the next 10 months, as the struggling retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy. Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Bay Capital Management is the lead investor in the share sale,...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow ends higher as Powell offers scant new clues on policy
Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% or 265...
investing.com
Big stimulus unlikely as China considers steps to support consumers-sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's policymakers plan to show more support for domestic demand this year but are likely to stop short of splashing out big on direct consumer subsidies, keeping their focus mainly on investment, three sources close to policy discussions said. In recent weeks, top policymakers have repeatedly signalled their...
investing.com
Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall
(Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit. The company's primary markets - beef, pork and chicken - went the opposite direction from...
investing.com
EUR/USD: A Break Below 1.0650 Is a Sell Signal
AUDUSD rejected the 100-week & the 500-day moving averages at 7160/80 & collapsed through support at 7060/50 on Friday for a sell signal targeting 6990/80 & 6930/20. A low for the day exactly here in fact. This is key 23.6% Fibonacci & 3-month trend line support at 6930/10. Longs need...
investing.com
U.S. trade gap widens in December; deficit highest on record in 2022
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December, reversing half of the prior month's sharp contraction, as imports rebounded and exports of goods dropped to a 10-month low amid cooling global demand and declining crude oil prices. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the...
