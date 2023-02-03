ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenburgh, NY

New York Post

Hochul’s budget, a 29% hike over pre-COVID, sets up New York for a huge fiscal crash

Anyone who’d hoped that Kathy Hochul, now a duly elected governor, would finally show restraint in spending taxpayer money had to be bitterly disappointed by the $227 billion budget she rolled out last week. Her bottom line grows 2.4%, which sounds reasonable but — as Nicole Gelinas notes — is actually 29% higher than the state’s pre-COVID level. And it commits New York to an unsustainable, stratospheric spending baseline. Is all this spending absolutely necessary? Not by a long shot. Take Medicaid, a program badly in need of reform: Per the Division of Budget, New York will break $100 billion in outlays...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Verrazzano speed camera proposal proves that NYC program has always been a lie and a scam (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – You thought that the speed camera program couldn’t get any worse, did you?. It looks like a major escalation could be on the way. The Advance has reported that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new budget includes legislation that would allow speed cameras to be placed on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s other spans and tunnels.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CNY News

Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items

Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’

The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
MANHATTAN, NY
CNY News

Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State

After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
GEORGIA STATE
larchmontloop.com

The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County

This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine. Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley

Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Grants available for historic markers in several New York counties

The next regional round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s New York State Historic Marker Grant Program is now open. Markers funded through the program commemorate historic people, places, things or events in New York State within the timeframe of 1683 to 1923. The current grant round covers the...
WYOMING STATE
KISS 104.1

It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
New York Post

Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say

Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

