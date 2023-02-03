Read full article on original website
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Hochul’s budget, a 29% hike over pre-COVID, sets up New York for a huge fiscal crash
Anyone who’d hoped that Kathy Hochul, now a duly elected governor, would finally show restraint in spending taxpayer money had to be bitterly disappointed by the $227 billion budget she rolled out last week. Her bottom line grows 2.4%, which sounds reasonable but — as Nicole Gelinas notes — is actually 29% higher than the state’s pre-COVID level. And it commits New York to an unsustainable, stratospheric spending baseline. Is all this spending absolutely necessary? Not by a long shot. Take Medicaid, a program badly in need of reform: Per the Division of Budget, New York will break $100 billion in outlays...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Wildlife a Tax Deduction for You in New York State
Many of us will be filing our taxes soon and not that we should be using the IRS as a savings account as my Uncle Butch use to save but I hope you are all getting your money back. A refund is always better than writing a check. So if...
Verrazzano speed camera proposal proves that NYC program has always been a lie and a scam (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – You thought that the speed camera program couldn’t get any worse, did you?. It looks like a major escalation could be on the way. The Advance has reported that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new budget includes legislation that would allow speed cameras to be placed on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s other spans and tunnels.
New York State civil service exam: Application period is closing next week for these positions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) continuously opens and closes recruitment periods for various paid positions, so keeping tabs on the application period for the civil service exams is crucial. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York...
Wanted: Operating engineer apprentices; here are the eligibility requirements
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) for Operating Engineers, Local Union 15, will be recruiting apprentices in March. The New York State Department of Labor announced on Monday that the recruiting period will be between March 6 and March 17, 2023 for five operating engineer (heavy equipment) apprentices.
Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items
Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’
The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State
After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC Subways
After an apparent uptick in news stories about shoving, attacks, and other violent acts, New York has been debating how to make the subways safer for everyone. Assault or unlawful sexual activity against passengers, clients, or MTA staff is now being discussed as a way for judges in New York State to impose bans.
larchmontloop.com
The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County
This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine. Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.
Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley
Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
westsidenewsny.com
Grants available for historic markers in several New York counties
The next regional round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s New York State Historic Marker Grant Program is now open. Markers funded through the program commemorate historic people, places, things or events in New York State within the timeframe of 1683 to 1923. The current grant round covers the...
New York Ranked One of The Worst States For Dental Health
Whether it's sweater teeth, cavities or gingivitis, New York is off to a rough start when it comes to dental health statistics in 2023. A lot of New Yorkers have a dirty mouth. You can tell when you accidentally cut someone off on I-84. As it turns out, our mouths might be grosser than you think.
NYS Thruway Authority proposes toll hikes before expected revenue drop
The New York State Thruway Authority has already authorized the start of the process to increase tolls at the three-mile long Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to pay for repairs and to offset expected system-wide revenue declines.
NYC swaps co-op for Big Internet providers at Bronx NYCHA complex, citing 'legal dispute'
Outside of the Melrose Houses in the Bronx, NY, on April 19, 2020. City Hall said a “legal dispute” is to blame for the changeover. [ more › ]
It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?
Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
Hochul May Force 30% Tuition Hike At One Capital Region College
Rampant inflation and declining enrollment has put New York's colleges and universities in financial distress. Students are struggling to pay ever-rising costs while schools face budget crises each year. Now Governor Hochul has opened a door to help fix funding that students aren't going to like. Under her new state...
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
