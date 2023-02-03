Read full article on original website
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
A new state park is opening west of Fort Worth in 2023
The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be the first state park to open in North Texas in 25 years.
fortworthreport.org
Snoop Dog shatters record at Fort Worth Stock Show Sale of Champions
Snoop Dog, a 1,343-pound heavyweight black European Cross, sailed past the previous record at the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Sale of Champions, selling for $440,000, well above 2022’s $310,000. The steer was purchased by Fort Worth insurance company Higginbotham & Associates, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this...
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans Continue
Great news for H-E-B fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with the Texan grocery retailer pushing forward with major expansion plans in North Texas. H-E-B recently broke ground on a new location in Mansfield while also announcing a significant expansion planned for its store in Waxahachie. Both these towns are 35 miles from Dallas, furthering H-E-B's commitment to development across the Dallas Forth Worth area.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
H-E-B breaks ground in Mansfield, plots major Waxahachie expansion
Texas grocer H-E-B broke ground on a new location in Mansfield and announced a major expansion planned for its store in Waxahachie, with both projects slated to be completed next year. Both cities are about 35 miles from Dallas, furthering the San Antonio-based grocer’s commitment to growth in the Dallas-Fort...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Colorado
With beautiful landscapes that range from arid desserts to the jaw-dropping sights of the Colorado Rockies, the state of Colorado makes for one of the most unforgettable road trip destinations in the United States. On your way from Dallas to Colorado, you will get to see one majestic sight after another.
texasstandard.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn’t take long for spectators to notice Ford’s head bobbing and fist pumping.
This Dallas restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report
It's date night season as love is in the air for Valentine's Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time.
'Snoop Dog' crowned grand champion steer at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
A teenage girl from Randall County is about to become hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo crowned its grand champion steer on Friday.
Visit the Most Shagadelic Pop Up Bar Ever Opening in Dallas, Texas
Pop up bars, shops, and restaurants have become very popular, it’s a way of introducing a new concept to an area but only for a limit time. When people in the area are excited about the concept it can be a big win because the limited time the pop up will be in town often creates an urgency for people to visit. I’m sure there will be lots of people that are excited about an “Austin Powers” themed bar to open in Dallas, Texas.
North Texas traffic alerts: Jan. 30 - Feb. 5
From Fort Worth to Irving and Arlington to Sanger, construction crews will be out working on North Texas roads this week. Some highways will even be closed entirely for stretches overnight.
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
These are 2023’s best steakhouses in Dallas: report
With the new year setting in, Valentine's Day is coming up quicker than you may realize and it's always a good time to take your significant other to an amazing steakhouse and there's truly no better city than Dallas when it comes to steak.
Why Was Someone Driving on the Freeway in Dallas With Their Hood Open?
Can someone please tell me just what the hell is going on here?. One thing the internet is good for is making me lose all faith in human beings. It seems like damn near every time I log on to Facebook or Twitter, I witness someone doing something really stupid.
fox4news.com
Lightning likely sparked Fort Worth apartment fire, neighbors say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning may have started a fire that sent people running out of their apartments in far southwest Fort Worth. It happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Bayline Drive, near Chisholm Trail Parkway and Altamesa Boulevard. There was a lot of lightning in the area at the time.
dallasexpress.com
TX Bill Would Kill Gas-Powered Equipment Ban
Following a week of icy weather, Dallas’ Environment and Sustainability Committee met at City Hall to hear updates on various programs and initiatives. The committee, chaired by Councilmember Paula Blackmon (District 9), is responsible for workshopping the controversial proposal that would forbid the sale and use of gas-powered landscape equipment by public, commercial, and private entities.
She was a champion for her community | Well-known Dallas activist, business owner Liegea Lopez dies in head-on crash
DALLAS — An activist and barber shop owner in the Oak Cliff area is being remembered as a hero. She died in a car crash on Monday, Feb. 6. A candlelight vigil was held in her honor, where over 100 people showed up. Martin Gonzalez is mourning the death...
natureworldnews.com
Dallas Zoo Animals Missing, Dead, Injured
Recent reports from various news sources claimed that there are either missing, dead, or injured animals in the Dallas Zoo. A series of suspicious incidents that occurred at the Dallas Zoo over a short period resulted in the arrest of a suspect on Friday, Feb. 3, concerning the missing monkeys.
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar moving out of Frisco, plans McKinney location
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar closed its Frisco location in Deccember. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar shut its doors in Frisco in late December and plans to open in McKinney later this year, co-owner Rick Na said. The Mexican restaurant, previously located at...
City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents
As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
Dallas, TX Legend Michael Irvin Pulled from Super Bowl 57 Coverage After Misconduct Allegations
Dallas, TX, Cowboy legend and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has been pulled from the NFL Networks Super Bowl coverage after misconduct allegations stemming from a late night hotel encounter. There aren't many details regarding the removal of Irvin but Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media vice president of communications, in...
