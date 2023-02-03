ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fortworthreport.org

Snoop Dog shatters record at Fort Worth Stock Show Sale of Champions

Snoop Dog, a 1,343-pound heavyweight black European Cross, sailed past the previous record at the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Sale of Champions, selling for $440,000, well above 2022’s $310,000. The steer was purchased by Fort Worth insurance company Higginbotham & Associates, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this...
FORT WORTH, TX
Ash Jurberg

Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans Continue

Great news for H-E-B fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with the Texan grocery retailer pushing forward with major expansion plans in North Texas. H-E-B recently broke ground on a new location in Mansfield while also announcing a significant expansion planned for its store in Waxahachie. Both these towns are 35 miles from Dallas, furthering H-E-B's commitment to development across the Dallas Forth Worth area.
FORT WORTH, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B breaks ground in Mansfield, plots major Waxahachie expansion

Texas grocer H-E-B broke ground on a new location in Mansfield and announced a major expansion planned for its store in Waxahachie, with both projects slated to be completed next year. Both cities are about 35 miles from Dallas, furthering the San Antonio-based grocer’s commitment to growth in the Dallas-Fort...
MANSFIELD, TX
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Dallas to Colorado

With beautiful landscapes that range from arid desserts to the jaw-dropping sights of the Colorado Rockies, the state of Colorado makes for one of the most unforgettable road trip destinations in the United States. On your way from Dallas to Colorado, you will get to see one majestic sight after another.
COLORADO STATE
101.5 KNUE

Visit the Most Shagadelic Pop Up Bar Ever Opening in Dallas, Texas

Pop up bars, shops, and restaurants have become very popular, it’s a way of introducing a new concept to an area but only for a limit time. When people in the area are excited about the concept it can be a big win because the limited time the pop up will be in town often creates an urgency for people to visit. I’m sure there will be lots of people that are excited about an “Austin Powers” themed bar to open in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Lightning likely sparked Fort Worth apartment fire, neighbors say

FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning may have started a fire that sent people running out of their apartments in far southwest Fort Worth. It happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Bayline Drive, near Chisholm Trail Parkway and Altamesa Boulevard. There was a lot of lightning in the area at the time.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

TX Bill Would Kill Gas-Powered Equipment Ban

Following a week of icy weather, Dallas’ Environment and Sustainability Committee met at City Hall to hear updates on various programs and initiatives. The committee, chaired by Councilmember Paula Blackmon (District 9), is responsible for workshopping the controversial proposal that would forbid the sale and use of gas-powered landscape equipment by public, commercial, and private entities.
DALLAS, TX
natureworldnews.com

Dallas Zoo Animals Missing, Dead, Injured

Recent reports from various news sources claimed that there are either missing, dead, or injured animals in the Dallas Zoo. A series of suspicious incidents that occurred at the Dallas Zoo over a short period resulted in the arrest of a suspect on Friday, Feb. 3, concerning the missing monkeys.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents

As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
FRISCO, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

