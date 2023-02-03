Read full article on original website
Markets Drop for Second-Straight Day on Fed Hike Fears
U.S. equities indexes moved lower on Feb. 6, with the previous week's jobs numbers casting a shadow on interest rate expectations. The Nasdaq fell 1% during Monday's session, while the S&P 500 declined 0.6% and the Dow posted a minor loss. Companies that are sensitive to increased interest rates, including...
Markets Rise on Powell's Inflation Comments
U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, Feb. 7, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation was moderating, although he noted that more rate hikes may be needed. A strong response from tech stocks led the Nasdaq to a gain of 1.9%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow also ended the day higher.
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 6, 2023: Rates jump
After declining by double digits Thursday, almost every mortgage average rose by bolder double digits Friday, in most cases more than erasing the week's earlier three-day drop. Friday's gain took the 30-year average roughly back to where it ended the previous week. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. Though it dropped...
Consumer Borrowing Unexpectedly Plunged In December
Consumers are finally giving their credit cards a break. A combined measure of how much consumer debt increased for credit cards and other consumer loans (but not mortgages) fell to $11.6 billion in December from $33.1 billion in November, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. The drop-off was far greater than the decline to $26 billion that economists had predicted. A chart shows just how steep the fall was.
What The S&P 500’s Golden Cross Could Mean for Stocks
The S&P 500 formed a bullish technical indicator on Friday, raising hopes that the index’s January rally is more than a blip. The S&P 500’s 50-day moving average crossed above its 200-day moving average on Feb. 3, forming what is known as a golden cross chart pattern. Key...
US Trade Deficit Hit Nearly $1 Trillion in 2022, Largest on Record
The U.S. trade deficit hit a record of almost $1 trillion in 2022, with more than a third of the total coming from trade with China. The annual goods and services trade deficit rose 12.2% to $948.1 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. The goods deficit jumped 9.3% to $1.19 trillion, while the services surplus declined 0.6% to $243.7 billion.
Robinhood Headed For 8th Straight Quarterly Net Loss
Robinhood will likely post fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of -$0.15 vs. -$0.49 for the prior-year quarter. Revenue probably climbed 8% to $391.4 million. Robinhood's monthly active user figure is expected to have dropped 28% year-over-year, reflecting the toll dropping asset prices and inflation have taken on client trading interest. Robinhood Markets...
What Bed Bath & Beyond's Hail Mary to Avert Bankruptcy Means for Its Stock
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), the ailing retailer that missed a $25 million interest payment on its debt this month, unveiled a plan to skirt bankruptcy by raising as much as $1 billion through the sale of convertible shares and warrants. Its stock price plunged. The company will sell more...
MGM Could Post Q4 Loss as Chinese Lockdowns Hampered Casino Business
MGM Resorts International is expected to report adjusted losses per share for the fourth quarter of $1.09, swinging from adjusted EPS of 28 cents in the prior-year quarter. MGM Resorts' revenue in the latest quarter could increase 10% to $3.4 billion. Rebounding Las Vegas travel and an increase in online-betting...
Why Women Have Less 401(k) Savings Than Men on Average
There’s a gender gap in retirement savings, including 401(k) contributions. Women have significantly less money saved for retirement than men. Reforming the retirement system, scholars say, could hasten the gap’s closure. Key Takeaways. U.S. retirement statistics reveal that women, on average, have less saved for retirement than men.
What Really Happens on the Floor of the NYSE
In this episode of The Investopedia Express podcast, live from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), we speak with Peter Tuchman, one of the most iconic traders on the world's most famous stock exchange. Peter explains what actually takes place on the exchange, how it has evolved over time, and why—in the age of artificial intelligence (AI)—human beings will always be essential to the capital markets.
Uber Results to Test Stock's 34% Rally in 2023
Uber Technologies (UBER) has been on a roll ahead of fourth-quarter results due before markets open Wednesday, with demand for its rides and deliveries up, fares higher, and the supply of drivers fully recovered from steep pandemic losses. The company is on track to post the first profitable year in...
Biden to Seek New Taxes on Billionaires, Share Buybacks in Annual Address
U.S. President Joe Biden will call on Congress to impose a 20% minimum tax on billionaires and quadruple the new 1% tax on corporate stock buybacks in Tuesday's State of the Union Address, according to the White House. The proposals, unveiled ahead of the annual speech, are widely seen as...
