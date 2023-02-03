Read full article on original website
China urges restraint as U.S. military searches for balloon remnants
BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the U.S. military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray.
China Offers Explanation for Spy Balloon
U.S. officials said on Thursday that a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was detected over Montana.
US says China gave up intel secrets with balloon shoot-down
President Joe Biden on Monday defended the decision to wait until a Chinese balloon crossed the United States before shooting it down, and the White House said valuable intelligence was being culled from the device. China says the balloon was an errant weather observation aircraft with no military purpose, but...
Hollywood’s China Predicament: New Law Restricts U.S. Cooperation On Projects Modified To Appease Beijing
EXCLUSIVE: The furor over a Chinese spy balloon that flew over U.S. airspace has further chilled D.C.-Beijing tensions, but the entertainment industry already has been swept up in the heightened atmosphere of American hawkishness. Hollywood studios and producers are poised to get a new level of scrutiny over their dealings with China — reflecting a bipartisan hardline toward Beijing and escalating concerns over its influence. A little publicized provision of a recently passed defense bill restricts the U.S. government from spending funds on movies that, to gain entry into the Chinese marketplace, are altered in the face of Chinese government dictates. The...
China’s Spy Balloon Isn’t as Low Tech as You Think
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard about the Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace last week and floated its way into the hearts of millions of Americans—as well as over highly secured and classified locations like military bases and missile silos.But if you need a primer: The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Feb. 2 that it was tracking a balloon flying roughly 60,000 feet over Billings, Montana. The object had entered U.S. airspace over the Aleutian Islands on Jan. 28, before making its way through Canada and finally to the U.S. eastern seaboard,...
In the technology war with China, America’s advantage is found at home
A titanic struggle is underway between America and China. At its heart is a battle for technological supremacy. FBI Director Christopher Wray has called China “the greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality.” He has spoken about how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) believes it is in…
China Condemns US For Striking Spy Balloon, Calls It An "Overreaction" to, Says Right To Retaliate Kept 'On The Table'
China expressed its solemn protest against the US, shooting down one of its civilian uncrewed airships, asserting its right to take action in response. The event has clarified that military tension between China and America remains high as both nations continue to butt heads over delicate matters.
Colombia Releases Information on Second Chinese Balloon
While Chinese business opportunities have expanded in Colombia in recent years, the country reportedly does not have strong political ties with Beijing.
US Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing Retaliation
(Bloomberg) -- The US sent divers to salvage what they believe is spy equipment from the Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina, as pressure mounted on President Joe Biden to hit back at Beijing with new export controls on sensitive technology. Most Read from Bloomberg. The government anticipates finding...
Concerning Chinese Project Near U.S. Military Base Faces Day of Reckoning
The project's imminent demise represents a small part of a growing trend of concern about Chinese investments in the U.S.
US firms pumping billions into China’s AI sector
US investors were involved in at least 37% of all investment transactions in China’s artificial intelligence, or AI, sector between 2015 and 2021, according to a new report. Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology found that $40.2 billion of the total money raised by all Chinese AI companies over this time period had US backing. However, the center couldn’t determine what percentage of that amount came from US investors or investors abroad. The money went to 251 Chinese AI companies, and 91% of the US investment came as venture capital to earlier-stage businesses. “Some of the largest investments include Goldman Sachs’ solo investment...
Micronesia to sign extension of U.S. security pact 'soon', President says
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Micronesia aims to 'soon' sign an extension of its economic and security pact with the United States, its President David Panuelo said on Friday, a deal seen as important in Washington's efforts to counter Chinese influence in the Pacific.
Second balloon over Latin America is ours - China
The Chinese government has admitted a balloon spotted over Latin America on Friday is from China - but claimed it is intended for civilian use. Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the aircraft had deviated from its route, having been blown off course. A similar balloon was shot down in...
