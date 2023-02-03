ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Expert Ratings for New Jersey Resources

Analysts have provided the following ratings for New Jersey Resources NJR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for New Jersey Resources. The company has an average price target of $47.6 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $45.00.
Benzinga

Tesla, Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Uber, Baidu: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices witnessed see-saw movements on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged once again that the disinflationary process has begun but also added that the central bank would have to raise rates more than what is priced-in if the labor market remains strong and inflation remains high. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500, however, closed over 1% higher while the Dow Jones ended with over 0.7% gains. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga

Why Skyworks Stock Is Surging After Hours

Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. What Happened: Skyworks reported first-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which missed consensus estimates of $2.61 per share.
Benzinga

Why ZoomInfo Stock Is Diving After Hours

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI shares are trading lower after hours Monday after the sales and marketing intelligence company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. Q4 Results: ZoomInfo said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 36% year-over-year to $301.7 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $298.88 million. The company reported quarterly earnings...
Benzinga

Robinhood, HCA Healthcare And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq climbed by more than 200 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Benzinga

Is Apple Headed To $167? Here's What The Stock's Chart Indicates

Apple, Inc AAPL was slipping slightly in the premarket on Tuesday after consolidating lower on Monday. When the tech giant printed its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings miss on Feb. 2, the stock dropped the following morning to test support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). When the stock held above the level, buyers swarmed in to buy the dip, causing Apple to surge 4.5% off the low of day.
Benzinga

5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the industrial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Benzinga

Why SenesTech Shares Are Trading Higher Today

SenesTech SNES shares are trading higher after the company announced the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has approved ContraPest for general use, removing the 'Restricted Use Pesticide' label. "The removal of the RUP label in New York now allows us to significantly expand our efforts to introduce ContraPest...
Benzinga

S&P 500 Rises Over 1%, Market Volatility Decreases

The S&P 500 surged more than 1% on Tuesday as traders digested comments from Fed chief Jerome Powell. Baidu, Inc. BIDU shares jumped 12% on Tuesday after the company announced it will launch its own AI chatbot called Ernie Bot. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD shares gained over 7% after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
Benzinga

Top 5 Defensive Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In February

The most overbought stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 58%, 96% and 40% respectively.
Benzinga

IPO Previews For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. SONDORS Inc SODR becomes publicly listed starting on Feb. 10, 2023....
Benzinga

You'll Never Believe the 'Dumbest' Stock Warren Buffett Ever Bought

Business magnate Warren Buffett has long been hailed as one of the greatest value investors in modern America. Through decades of mergers and acquisitions, great investments and adhering to austere investing principles, Buffett earned this title as well as the title World's Richest Person in 2008. Buffett invested in the...

