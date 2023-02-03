ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for New Jersey Resources

Analysts have provided the following ratings for New Jersey Resources NJR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for New Jersey Resources. The company has an average price target of $47.6 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $45.00.
Benzinga

Why Skyworks Stock Is Surging After Hours

Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. What Happened: Skyworks reported first-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which missed consensus estimates of $2.61 per share.
Benzinga

Tesla, Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Uber, Baidu: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices witnessed see-saw movements on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged once again that the disinflationary process has begun but also added that the central bank would have to raise rates more than what is priced-in if the labor market remains strong and inflation remains high. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500, however, closed over 1% higher while the Dow Jones ended with over 0.7% gains. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga

Robinhood, HCA Healthcare And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq climbed by more than 200 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the industrial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Benzinga

S&P 500 Rises Over 1%, Market Volatility Decreases

The S&P 500 surged more than 1% on Tuesday as traders digested comments from Fed chief Jerome Powell. Baidu, Inc. BIDU shares jumped 12% on Tuesday after the company announced it will launch its own AI chatbot called Ernie Bot. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD shares gained over 7% after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Hedera Rises More Than 10% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Hedera's HBAR/USD price has risen 10.98% to $0.08. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.07 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.57. The chart below...
Benzinga

Why SenesTech Shares Are Trading Higher Today

SenesTech SNES shares are trading higher after the company announced the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has approved ContraPest for general use, removing the 'Restricted Use Pesticide' label. "The removal of the RUP label in New York now allows us to significantly expand our efforts to introduce ContraPest...
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 58%, 96% and 40% respectively.
Benzinga

Top 5 Defensive Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In February

The most overbought stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.

Comments / 0

Community Policy