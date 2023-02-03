Read full article on original website
ypradio.org
Pine Creek Lodge owner eyes alternatives as area parking ban moves forward
The owner of a concert venue and restaurant in Paradise Valley is cautiously optimistic there will be music there this summer even with a parking ban on roads near the event space. Pine Creek Lodge owner Jenny Arr says because most of the land in the area is in use...
Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside
Some likened the smell to flowers or described it as “floral.” Other said the stench is like a skunk that won’t leave. Depending on where you live and what direction the wind blows, the smell of marijuana growers is ruining some neighborhoods, according to Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, who wants pot cultivators to install air […] The post Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside appeared first on Daily Montanan.
bozone.com
Restored 1889 Barn opens to public with events & venue rental opportunities
I love love. The 1889 Barn is love. I followed my heart and restored her. I led with my heart too, bravely dealing with the challenges of my budget exploding. My heart protected her. The energy inside her and around her has always been a magic that isn’t something you can put words to, but something you feel. Before the restoration she had the high vibration we all want to connect our hearts to. Now, being able to enjoy time at the 1889 Barn connecting with art, well, the space lifts you. The 1889 Barn is now yours to enjoy. She’ll stand for at least another 133 years. She has generations more of love to share.
montanarightnow.com
Injured skier rescued at Upper Beehive Basin near Big Sky
BIG SKY, Mont. - On February 5, at 1:38 pm, Gallatin County 911 dispatch received a call for a skier that had sustained a lower leg injury approximately 1 mile up the trail at Upper Beehive Basin. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky section volunteers responded and skied...
Making the case for Gallatin College
Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
I-90 reopens between Logan and Manhattan after cattle trailer crash
The Montana Department of Transportation reports that traffic is being diverted off I-90 in both directions between Logan and Manhattan due to a commercial vehicle crash in the median.
NBCMontana
Bozeman restaurant under new ownership by notable singer-songwriters
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Open Range restaurant in Bozeman is under new ownership by singer-songwriters Joey and Gavin DeGraw. NBC Montana confirmed Thursday the DeGraw brothers became the owners of the establishment in November. Previously, Open Range was only open a few days a week. Now the restaurant is...
Strange Times in Bozeman: Several Businesses Surprisingly Close
We're not even two months into 2023, and there have been several massive closures in the Bozeman area. Bozeman is a place where there is constant business news. We recently talked about four massive changes to downtown Bozeman. This included several restaurants and bars closing, such as El Camino, Kitty Warren, Happy Box, and Smoke, Fire, & Coal.
Powder Day Redo? 10″ Mountain Snow Possible Near Bozeman
Monday might be a little sketchy. Just when you finished all the shoveling and chipping away at ice in the driveway, another storm is moving in that may dump up to 10" of fresh powder in the higher elevations surrounding Bozeman. This might be a fantastic opportunity for locals who...
More Summer Fun! Raising The Roof Tour Makes Stop In Montana.
The Kettlehouse Amphitheater has announced some really great acts coming up for this summer. One of those is:. ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS: Raising The Roof Tour. From rocker legend, Robert Plant and country music's sweetheart, you will get a beautiful blend of bluegrass and toe-tapping rhythm. You will be addicted to their sound in moments.
Ernest Hemingway's son in Bozeman shares memories of his life with famous father
Patrick Hemingway sat down with MTN's Donna Kelley for a "Kelley conversation" about his relationship with his famous father, author Ernest Hemingway.
