Gallatin County, MT

Daily Montanan

Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside

Some likened the smell to flowers or described it as “floral.” Other said the stench is like a skunk that won’t leave. Depending on where you live and what direction the wind blows, the smell of marijuana growers is ruining some neighborhoods, according to Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, who wants pot cultivators to install air […] The post Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
bozone.com

Restored 1889 Barn opens to public with events & venue rental opportunities

I love love. The 1889 Barn is love. I followed my heart and restored her. I led with my heart too, bravely dealing with the challenges of my budget exploding. My heart protected her. The energy inside her and around her has always been a magic that isn’t something you can put words to, but something you feel. Before the restoration she had the high vibration we all want to connect our hearts to. Now, being able to enjoy time at the 1889 Barn connecting with art, well, the space lifts you. The 1889 Barn is now yours to enjoy. She’ll stand for at least another 133 years. She has generations more of love to share.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Injured skier rescued at Upper Beehive Basin near Big Sky

BIG SKY, Mont. - On February 5, at 1:38 pm, Gallatin County 911 dispatch received a call for a skier that had sustained a lower leg injury approximately 1 mile up the trail at Upper Beehive Basin. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky section volunteers responded and skied...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Montana Free Press

Making the case for Gallatin College

Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale

Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Bozeman restaurant under new ownership by notable singer-songwriters

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Open Range restaurant in Bozeman is under new ownership by singer-songwriters Joey and Gavin DeGraw. NBC Montana confirmed Thursday the DeGraw brothers became the owners of the establishment in November. Previously, Open Range was only open a few days a week. Now the restaurant is...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Strange Times in Bozeman: Several Businesses Surprisingly Close

We're not even two months into 2023, and there have been several massive closures in the Bozeman area. Bozeman is a place where there is constant business news. We recently talked about four massive changes to downtown Bozeman. This included several restaurants and bars closing, such as El Camino, Kitty Warren, Happy Box, and Smoke, Fire, & Coal.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

More Summer Fun! Raising The Roof Tour Makes Stop In Montana.

The Kettlehouse Amphitheater has announced some really great acts coming up for this summer. One of those is:. ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS: Raising The Roof Tour. From rocker legend, Robert Plant and country music's sweetheart, you will get a beautiful blend of bluegrass and toe-tapping rhythm. You will be addicted to their sound in moments.
BOZEMAN, MT

