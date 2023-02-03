I was recently on Facebook, for no particular reason, and came across some pictures of concrete stepping stones. There were different shapes and sizes, some even had etchings of letters and numbers. How cute! I sent a message and Joyce Selvidge messaged me back. These concrete items are made by hand. Joyce works with a local craftsman who creates the finished product. I loved the paw print, thought it would a great addition to my daughter and son-in-law's landscaping because they breed aussie doodles and they're all about dogs! I ordered a large paw print and Joyce said they could etch a name, numbers, letters whatever I'd like for free. I asked for an M. The photo above this article is the finished product! Price: $14!

