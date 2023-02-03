ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
ChatGPT seconds Warren Buffett's and Michael Burry's tips on what it takes to be a good investor - the bot lists patience and discipline among 6 must-have traits

Insider's Zahra Tayeb asked ChatGPT what traits make for a good stock investor. The buzzy AI bot chucked out 6 virtues that lead to investor success, including patience and discipline. Its advice mirrored that of top investors like Warren Buffett, but failed to identify other key traits vital to investor...
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says Markets Are Off to the Races As Fed Capitulates – Here’s His Outlook

Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya says the markets are likely to witness more bursts to the upside following the recent comments of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. In a new All-In Podcast episode, the venture capitalist says that the statements made by Chairman Powell during the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week indicated that the Federal Reserve is beginning to ease the pace of future rate hikes.
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 6, 2023: Rates jump

After declining by double digits Thursday, almost every mortgage average rose by bolder double digits Friday, in most cases more than erasing the week's earlier three-day drop. Friday's gain took the 30-year average roughly back to where it ended the previous week. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. Though it dropped...
The Treasury secretary says the red-hot labor market means the U.S. can avoid a recession: ‘You don’t have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in more than 50 years’

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the Department of the Treasury on Jan. 10, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Despite more than a year of consistent recession predictions from investment banks, economists, and billionaire investors, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that the latest labor market data shows the U.S. economy remains “strong and resilient.”
TRTX Dividend Yield Pushes Above 11%

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.96), with the stock changing hands as low as $8.71 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 11% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.

