WAFF
Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man getting out of his car after a previous crash was hit and killed on I-65 in Limestone County on Tuesday night. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, the man was walking across northbound lanes of the interstate shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 7 when he was struck by a semi-truck.
WAFF
New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
WAFF
Five Points residents voice concerns over ongoing construction
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting. According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, "how many lives did I end tonight?" Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business. Updated: 13 hours ago. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that...
WAFF
Arguments complete in Huntsville woman’s murder trial
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In day two of Aleshia Parker’s murder trial, the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Parker is on trial for the shooting death of her infant son Dante Parker in 2018. Prosecutors say Parker was in a fight over a gun with her husband, when the gun went off and killed Dante.
WAFF
Aleisha Parker Murder trial day 2
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting. According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, "how many lives did I end tonight?" Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business. Updated: 12 hours ago. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that...
WAFF
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Court documents have unveiled new information regarding the events that took place in Sunday’s Morgan County shooting. A shooting Sunday night on Goodwin Road near Falkville killed one person and left two more injured. On Monday, The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office identified that suspect...
WAFF
Albertville woman charged with 2021 murder pleads guilty to manslaughter
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of a woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in a Marshall County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on Dixie Dale Road in Albertville. Sims was later identified as a suspect by investigators and taken into custody.
WAFF
Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
WAFF
Man charged with capital murder in Falkville shooting
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office have released the name of the suspect and victim in a Falkville triple shooting. Officials say, Joshua Knighten, 35, was charged with capital murder after the shootings Sunday evening, just before 6 P.M. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Knighten is currently in Morgan County Jail without bond.
WAFF
Cement truck crashes into Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cement truck crashed into the side of a Huntsville business Tuesday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a cement truck is believed to have malfunctioned and crashed into a building on Andrew Jackson Way. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department...
WAFF
Decatur Police searching for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, the Marathon gas station at 2901 Highway 31 South was robbed on Feb. 4. The person suspected of robbing the gas station has not been...
WAFF
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting and killing one person and injuring two others Sunday night. The shooting which took place on Goodwin Road near Falkville killed one person and left two injured. Joshua Knighten was arrested at...
WAFF
Theft victim gifted bike by Florence Police
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was the victim of a theft a week ago was gifted a new bike by the Florence Police Department. A man who works at Arby’s named Devin had his bike stolen last week. Officers on the day B patrol shift with the...
WAFF
‘We didn’t know what to think’: Huntsville businesses, home destroyed in fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family is working to pick up the pieces after losing both their family businesses and home. Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Sabor Boricua on Saturday morning. Arelis Rodriguez says her mother is still in shock after the businesses and home...
WAFF
Boaz officials consider doing away with storm sirens
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - When a severe weather threat arrives, we all recognize the sound of a tornado siren. In the city of Boaz, these sirens could soon be gone. Boaz Fire Department Chief Jeff Beck says there are problems with some of the sirens in the area. “I just...
WAFF
1 dead, 2 injured following overnight shooting Falkville
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County. Madison County officials training new 911 dispatchers to help fill gaps. The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne. Welfare check turns into deadly officer-involved shooting in Cherokee. A welfare check in Cherokee turned...
WAFF
One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two were injured in an apparent overnight shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately,...
WAFF
Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews respond to restaurant fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Sabor Boricua on Saturday morning. According to a social media post by Huntsville Fire and Rescue, no injuries were reported. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WAFF
Florence man charged with identity theft after stealing from ATM
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Florence was arrested and charged with identity theft after using another persons identity to receive money from an ATM. According to a spokesperson for the Florence Police Department, Nicolas Smith is believed to have used another person’s information to take $1,200 from the Listerhill ATM on Hough Road on Feb. 23, 2022.
WAFF
Officials search for missing man with ‘severe memory loss’
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate an elderly man who left his sister’s home at 4 a.m. Monday morning. According to officials Albert Winston, 72, has not been diagnosed with any medical conditions but suffers from severe memory loss and possible Alzheimer’s.
