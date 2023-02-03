Read full article on original website
Pineapple Butter Cake
One of my go-to cakes for the fall is an Italian apple cake, so I thought I would adapt the recipe and turn it into a Pineapple Butter Cake. This cake is a very light butter cake batter surrounding the tasty morsels of pineapple sautéed in butter…….sigh.
thecountrycook.net
Cinnamon Bun Casserole
This simple, sweet breakfast casserole transforms ordinary cinnamon rolls into fluffy, ooey gooey, tender bites of a Cinnamon Bun Casserole!. If you're looking for a delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth, then look no further than this scrumptious Cinnamon Bun Casserole! Everyone loves a good cinnamon roll and with this recipe we transform your classic cinnamon bun into the perfect breakfast casserole. Plus, this couldn't be easier or faster to whip up! Perfect for breakfast, a snack, or an evening dessert, it's sure to be a hit whenever it's served!
gordonramsayclub.com
2-Minutes Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Quick and simple, this 2-minute chocolate peanut butter cake is the best choice when you want to eat something sweet and delicious! This dessert is just for one person but if you want to make it for two or more just double or triple the ingredients of the recipe. Try it!
Baked Macaroni & Cheese
Sometimes, even as an adult, I just crave the "comfort food" that I ate as a child! I love Baked Macaroni & Cheese, but when we made it previously, it always came out drier than I was hoping for. Not this time! We found a recipe that we adjusted a bit that produced a delicious macaroni and cheese that was nice and creamy! Enjoy!
An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon
Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month
Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
Why You Should Never Buy Generic Peanut Butter
Here comes the age-old debate of generic versus name-brand food items: Is there any difference? Even if there is, does it matter? Well, sometimes it does. In a nutshell, a name brand refers to any item that you'd recognize from its name and logo due to heavy marketing and advertising (via Investopedia). Generic, on the other hand, are cheaper alternatives that keep costs low by cutting back on big marketing budgets.
suggest.com
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
Farmer's Casserole - Bake Breakfast in the Oven
This past weekend, we revisited a recipe for Farmer's Casserole we had made a while back. I had forgotten how good it was and how easy it was to make! Here's our version of the recipe with minor changes from the original:
Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream
In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
msn.com
I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again
We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
Costco Added a New Pastry to Its Bakery Section and You’ll Want to Try It ASAP
It’s no secret that Costco’s bakery items are some of our favorites here at Kitchn. Whether it’s their famous chocolate chip ricotta or their beloved pumpkin pie that leaves us thinking about it all year long, it’s easy to find a dessert that just hits the spot. And we have a feeling these new pastries will also be making our grocery list.
Amish Breakfast Casserole
I love making breakfast casseroles on the weekend. It's so nice to have something ready to go once everyone is awake and hungry!. The first time I made this Amish Breakfast Casserole, I thought I had everything I needed to make it. It turned out, I didn't. The original recipe called for cottage cheese which I thought was in my refrigerator - it turned out it was ricotta cheese. I did some searching and found out that ricotta cheese could be used as a substitute for cottage cheese. They say ricotta cheese is more creamy than cottage cheese, plus it has a little bit of a sweeter taste. I've made this recipe both ways now, and we all say that we like it better with ricotta cheese. I hope you enjoy Amish Breakfast Casserole!
Life Changing - Broccoli Salad 🥦
I’ve never been a fan of broccoli. It started when I was young and my mom and dad went and picked bushels and bushels of broccoli. Those bushels and bushels proceeded to sit in our garage during the heat of the summer, do I need to go on here?? You get the point the smell coming from the rotting bushels was bad, so from that day forward I turned my nose up to anything broccoli, that is of course until I met this broccoli salad.
msn.com
Why Potato Chips Are Not As Unhealthy As You Think
The forbidden fruit of the vegetable world, and a refuge for the socially awkward at parties, potato chips are salty, oily, and compulsively eatable. Is there anything not dangerously awful about this beloved snack?. Actually, yes! In a wasteland of processed junk foods, potato chips stand out as a heroic...
Hamburger Soup
Packed with hearty vegetables and lean ground beef in a rich and flavorful tomato broth, my Easy Hamburger Soup is a delicious and easy-to-make soup that the whole family will love. Perfect for a weeknight meal or game day.
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
Chicken Wing Recipes
If you are looking for Chicken wings and dipping sauces you hit the jackpot!. This is your one-stop chicken wing and how-to-make dipping sauce shop and (so many kinds)we have step-by-step instructions for every wing sauce made easy!
Cinnamon Apple Fries
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cinnamon Apple Fries.
