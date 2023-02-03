ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
msn.com

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
abovethelaw.com

Should The Supreme Court Write This?

This case concerns whether a person or entity can be civilly liable for the improper storage of important government documents. We hold that a person or entity can be held civilly liable if it takes inadequate precautions to guard sensitive documents. In the case before us, Respondent knew the importance...
abovethelaw.com

AI’s Impact On The Future of Law: Will Lawyers Survive?

Catchy title, right? Well, we must ‘fess up – OpenAI’s ChatGPT lent us a hand. We submitted this request: “Suggest several striking titles for an article about why lawyers are afraid of being replaced by AI.” We got 12 proposed titles in return, all of them credible as well as catchy.
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 02.07.23

* ABA asks the Supreme Court to maybe consider having some ethical rules. Aw. Cute. [Reuters]. * Professor Rick Hasen discusses the high likelihood that Moore v. Harper might soon be moot. [Slate]. * Attorneys agree that Elon Musk himself deserves credit for winning the Tesla shareholder case. Since the...
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Clerks Hired More For Pedigree Than Merit In... Not-So Shocking News

Sometimes an academic study comes along that doesn’t offer any surprises, but is nonetheless important for putting cold, hard numbers behind what everyone long suspected. Brace yourself: Supreme Court clerks are mostly white and male and graduates of elite institutions. Take a second to recover from this groundbreaking revelation.
abovethelaw.com

The ABA Decides That Courtrooms Shouldn't Still Have Confederate Flags In Them. Also, There Are Courtrooms With Confederate Flags Still In Them.

There is a sizeable number of Americans who think fondly of the Confederate Army. You know, those traitors that got their ass beat by the North over wanting to maintain slavery? That loser militia that gets honored for being a longstanding part of American tradition, despite it having existed for less than the American horror drama TV show True Blood? No, seriously. Remember Bill Compton, one of the main vampires from that six-year long series? He was a former Confederate soldier and, assuming he ran with the Confeds since their inception and till their shameful defeat, would have only served with them for four years, because the Confederacy only lasted for four years. Given that True Blood ran for six, his love for Sookie proved stronger than the Southern Cross. Mythic history aside, Confederate imagery and rhetoric has material effects to this day, which is why the ABA reasoned that they should be removed from courtrooms.
