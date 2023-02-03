Read full article on original website
abovethelaw.com
Should The Supreme Court Write This?
This case concerns whether a person or entity can be civilly liable for the improper storage of important government documents. We hold that a person or entity can be held civilly liable if it takes inadequate precautions to guard sensitive documents. In the case before us, Respondent knew the importance...
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Managing Partner Learns The Hard Way You Can't Launch 'Baseless' Accusations Of Antisemitism
The denial came as a result of a 2021 sanction Andre received from Western District of Texas U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright. In that case, Andre accused opposing counsel of being antisemitic and racist. Judge Albright called those allegations “vitriolic and unsubstantiated,” “shocking,” and “offensive to this court.”
abovethelaw.com
AI’s Impact On The Future of Law: Will Lawyers Survive?
Catchy title, right? Well, we must ‘fess up – OpenAI’s ChatGPT lent us a hand. We submitted this request: “Suggest several striking titles for an article about why lawyers are afraid of being replaced by AI.” We got 12 proposed titles in return, all of them credible as well as catchy.
abovethelaw.com
Morning Docket: 02.07.23
* ABA asks the Supreme Court to maybe consider having some ethical rules. Aw. Cute. [Reuters]. * Professor Rick Hasen discusses the high likelihood that Moore v. Harper might soon be moot. [Slate]. * Attorneys agree that Elon Musk himself deserves credit for winning the Tesla shareholder case. Since the...
abovethelaw.com
Supreme Court Clerks Hired More For Pedigree Than Merit In... Not-So Shocking News
Sometimes an academic study comes along that doesn’t offer any surprises, but is nonetheless important for putting cold, hard numbers behind what everyone long suspected. Brace yourself: Supreme Court clerks are mostly white and male and graduates of elite institutions. Take a second to recover from this groundbreaking revelation.
abovethelaw.com
The ABA Decides That Courtrooms Shouldn't Still Have Confederate Flags In Them. Also, There Are Courtrooms With Confederate Flags Still In Them.
There is a sizeable number of Americans who think fondly of the Confederate Army. You know, those traitors that got their ass beat by the North over wanting to maintain slavery? That loser militia that gets honored for being a longstanding part of American tradition, despite it having existed for less than the American horror drama TV show True Blood? No, seriously. Remember Bill Compton, one of the main vampires from that six-year long series? He was a former Confederate soldier and, assuming he ran with the Confeds since their inception and till their shameful defeat, would have only served with them for four years, because the Confederacy only lasted for four years. Given that True Blood ran for six, his love for Sookie proved stronger than the Southern Cross. Mythic history aside, Confederate imagery and rhetoric has material effects to this day, which is why the ABA reasoned that they should be removed from courtrooms.
