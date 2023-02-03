There is a sizeable number of Americans who think fondly of the Confederate Army. You know, those traitors that got their ass beat by the North over wanting to maintain slavery? That loser militia that gets honored for being a longstanding part of American tradition, despite it having existed for less than the American horror drama TV show True Blood? No, seriously. Remember Bill Compton, one of the main vampires from that six-year long series? He was a former Confederate soldier and, assuming he ran with the Confeds since their inception and till their shameful defeat, would have only served with them for four years, because the Confederacy only lasted for four years. Given that True Blood ran for six, his love for Sookie proved stronger than the Southern Cross. Mythic history aside, Confederate imagery and rhetoric has material effects to this day, which is why the ABA reasoned that they should be removed from courtrooms.

