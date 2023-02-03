ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

CWN Exclusive: Dead Shark Found on Dennis Beach

(DENNIS, MA) – A dead, partially frozen shark was found washed up Saturday on Cold Storage Beach in Dennis. Local photographer Amie Medeiros @capeimagesbyamie captured the image around 2:30 p.m. amid a brutal cold snap that plunged Cape Cod to below zero temperatures late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
DENNIS, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Caught in Southie

Have you seen Mimi? Missing Cat Alert

Have you seen Mimi? She went missing in the neighborhood of M and Columbia. She is microchipped. Her family misses her so if you do see her or know where she is, kindly reach out to Matt at 617-777-6093. Maureen Dahill is the editor of Caught in Southie and a...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

A dose of good news 😎

🐶 The results are in: Charlie and Luna were the most popular dog names in Boston in 2022, edging out the ever-popular Cooper and Bella. So if you prefer to name your pets something more avant garde, avoid these names at all costs. 👀 What’s on tap today:...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England

BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston's Most Popular Dog Name Is…

Names traditionally used for humans continue to top the list of most popular dog names in Boston, which the city's Animal Care and Control Division released this week. The top name is a bit of an exception, however. There were more Lunas registered in the city in 2022 — 114 of them, to be exact — than any other name. The most popular male dog name in Boston was Charlie, once again, with 81 of them were registered in Boston last year.
BOSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident

BROCKTON, MA – Five ambulances from Cape Cod have been called to a major incident in Brockton. The incident started about 7 AM at the Signature Medical Group hospital at 177 Quincy Street in Brockton as a transformer fire. Officials were forced to cut all power to the hospital prompting the need to evacuate patients. […] The post Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BROCKTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy