Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
KEYT
Germany’s Merkel receives UNESCO peace prize in Ivory Coast
YAMOUSSOUKRO, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been honored for her efforts to allow more than 1.2 million migrants between 2015-2016. Merkel was awarded a UNESCO peace prize on Wednesday in Ivory Coast that is named for the country’s first president after independence. Merkel was praised by the prize jury’s president for having opened the gates of Germany ”at the same time many other countries were overcome with fear.” Merkel, who led Germany for 16 years, has kept a relatively low profile since handing over to successor Olaf Scholz in December 2021.
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
KEYT
Aid to quake-hit Syria slowed by sanctions, war’s divisions
BEIRUT (AP) — Aid workers say getting aid into Syria after this week’s devastating earthquake has been hampered by the country’s deep fragmentation from years of war. The U.S. and European Union have sanctions on the government of President Bashar Assad in Damascus and are reluctant to funnel aid through his authorities. Aid can only reach the rebel-held northwest of Syria through a single crossing point from Turkey, where roads and other infrastructure have been damaged. With widespread destruction and tens of thousands left homeless in various parts of Syria, aid groups say they are receiving only limited help.
KEYT
IOC responds to Paris mayor on Olympic plan for Russians
GENEVA (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has pushed back against the mayor of Paris by insisting there are no plans for “a Russian or Belarusian delegation” at the 2024 Games while also acknowledging that some athletes from those countries could be welcomed. The IOC statement came a day after Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said no Russians or Belarusians should be able to compete at next year’s Olympics because of their involvement in the war in Ukraine. Olympic leaders have set out a path for athletes from Russia and Belarus who have not actively supported the war to try to qualify and compete as “neutral athletes” without a national identity such as team uniforms, flags and anthems.
KEYT
Haiti appoints council amid push to hold general elections
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s prime minister has formally appointed a transition council charged with ensuring that long-awaited general elections are held in a country with no democratically elected institutions. Many doubt the creation of the council will help the government hold elections this year as envisioned. But Prime Minister Ariel Henry said Monday that it was a significant step toward that goal and that it marked the beginning of the end of the dysfunction of Haiti’s democratic institutions. Haiti has failed to hold elections since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Henry assumed power shortly afterward and promised that his administration would do so.
KEYT
EU bishops demand release of clergy detained in Nicaragua
ROME (AP) — European bishops are demanding the immediate release of Nicaraguan clergy who have been detained in the government’s crackdown on the Catholic Church. Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, president of the Commission of the Bishops Conferences of the European Union, said European bishops would do “everything in their power” to press EU institutions to work to liberate the detainees. In a letter he says the clergy have been “falsely accused” and are being subject to unjust persecution. Hollerich’s letter to the head of the Nicaraguan bishops conference came a day after a Nicaraguan court sentenced four Catholic priests to 10 years in prison on conspiracy charges. The accusations stem from long-standing government allegations that the church backed illegal pro-democracy protests.
KEYT
Sub-Saharan Africa is ‘new epicenter’ of extremism, says UN
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new report by the U.N.’s international development agency says that sub-Saharan Africa is the new global epicenter of violent Islamic extremism and that people are increasingly joining as a result of economic factors and less by religious ones. The report by the UNDP released on Tuesday said that 92% of the recruits to extremist groups are joining for better jobs and pressing poverty when compared to the numbers in a previous report released in 2017. It said the livelihoods of many people in Africa have been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation and climate change.
KEYT
US, states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon
HARLOWTON, Mont. (AP) — As U.S.-China relations cool amid trade disputes and espionage fears stoked by the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the Atlantic Coast, lawmakers in Congress and at least 11 statehouses are weighing legislation to further limit foreign ownership of farmland. The proposals were introduced earlier this month out of concern for long-term food security and land potentially being used as a perch for spying, a claim getting even more attention after the spy balloon crossed over the U.S. The efforts reflect how worries about Chinese influence have expanded beyond Washington, D.C.
KEYT
Russia’s revenue falls sharply in January from year earlier
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s finance ministry says budget revenue in January was 35% lower compared with the same month in 2022. That’s the last month before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. The ministry also said Monday that the budget deficit for January was 1.77 trillion rubles ($23.9 billion), about 60% of the shortfall that had been planned for the entire year. Oil and gas revenue, the backbone of Russia’s economy, is down 46% compared with January 2022. Western countries have declared a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian crude oil as well as ceilings on refined oil products like diesel fuel and gasoline.
KEYT
Not just balloons: How US sees China spying as major worry
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed the United States before being shot down last weekend captivated public attention and drew sharp denunciations as a brazen spying effort. But if the vehicle for espionage seemed novel, the concept was anything but. In far less public ways, U.S. officials say, the Chinese government has been targeting U.S. industry and government agencies with spy operations designed to collect troves of inside information and give the global superpower a competitive edge. It’s been a constant concern for law enforcement and intelligence agencies across administrations.
KEYT
US man convicted of aiding Islamic State as sniper, trainer
NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York stockbroker-turned-Islamic State group militant has been convicted of becoming a sniper and trainer for the extremist group during its brutal reign in Syria and Iraq. A Brooklyn federal court jury reached a verdict Tuesday in the trial of Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, a Kazakh-born U.S. citizen. Prosecutors say he fought in numerous battles and built a notable profile in the Islamic State group by becoming a sniper and later an instructor of nearly 100 other long-range shooters. Defense lawyers argued that his accounts of his role were boasts that had no firsthand corroboration and didn’t prove anyone died because of his conduct.
KEYT
Former Chelsea forward Atsu rescued after Turkey earthquake
Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building following the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey, the Ghana Football Association said in a Twitter post Tuesday. The Ghana international plays for Turkish club Hatayspor. A club spokesman on Monday told Turkish media that...
KEYT
Military: Forces raid hideout, kill 12 Pakistani Taliban
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces acting on intelligence raided a Pakistani Taliban hideout near the border of Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that left 12 militants dead. The military’s statement Wednesday said the pre-dawn raid in Lakki Marwat, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was the first major confrontation with the Pakistani Taliban since November. That’s when the militants, also known as TTP, ended a monthslong ceasefire and resumed attaks on troops and police across the country. There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani Taliban.
KEYT
Russia seeks lengthy prison term for ex-governor
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have requested a lengthy prison term for a former regional governor who is standing trial on murder charges and whose arrest two years ago prompted weeks-long mass protests. The prosecutor has asked a court in the Moscow region to sentence Sergei Furgal, former governor of Russia’s far eastern Khabarovsk region, for 23 years on the charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal arms trafficking. A jury panel earlier this month found Furgal guilty on all counts. Furgal, a former businessman, was arrested in July 2020 on suspicion of involvement in murders and taken to jail in Moscow. He denied the charges. Thousands of his supporters protested his arrest for weeks in the city of Khabarovsk.
KEYT
Lebanese banks close doors to customers to protest ruling
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s battered commercial banks have closed their doors to customers in protest of a recent court ruling that forced one of the country’s largest banks to pay out two of its depositors their trapped savings in cash. The Association of Banks in Lebanon, which lobbies for the banks, released a statement Tuesday calling the action an “open-ended strike.” It criticized the court ruling, claiming it was detrimental to all depositors, because the banks cannot afford to pay out everyone else’s savings in full. The demise of the banks is part of Lebanon’s economic meltdown and unprecedented financial crisis that erupted in 2019 following years of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s rulers.
KEYT
New Zealand pilot held hostage by separatist fighters in Indonesia
Separatist fighters in Indonesia’s restive Papua region have captured a pilot from New Zealand and are holding him hostage after setting fire to his plane, the group said in a statement. The pilot, identified by local police as Philip Merthens, was captured after landing a commercial charter flight at...
Comments / 0