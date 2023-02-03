Read full article on original website
Meet the MARTA bus operator who has been driving for 50 years
Each of MARTA’s 1,500-odd bus drivers has a unique badge number. The lower the number, the higher a driver’s seniority; a new recruit might be assigned, say, Badge #1480. That makes Coy Dumas Jr., Badge #1—who just celebrated 50 years behind the wheel—something of a transportation sensation. The post Meet the MARTA bus operator who has been driving for 50 years appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
discoveratlanta.com
Outside-The-Box Valentine’s Day Ideas in Atlanta
Yes, we love a candlelit dinner, roses and chocolates, but not necessarily the cost. You can’t put a price on love, but even on Valentine’s Day, it’s nice to have romance without the big bill. Here are a few ideas for romantic Valentine’s Day activities that are a little different than the big name Valentine’s Day events in Atlanta.
adventuresinatlanta.com
35TH ANNUAL STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE OYSTERFEST
Atlanta’s Original Oysterfest Returns to Midtown for Two Days of Live Music, Cold Brews, Fresh Seafood and More Tickets Now Available; Benefiting Atlanta Leadership Club and Shells to Shore. Get ready for a shucking good time as the original Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest returns to Midtown Atlanta for its 35th...
atlantanewsfirst.com
World of Coca-Cola to offer discounted ticket admission through Feb. 12
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The World of Coca-Cola is offering discounted ticket prices through Feb. 12. World of Coca-Cola is offering a “Friends and Family Four-Pack” deal through Feb. 12, guests can purchase four general admission tickets for $50 total, a savings of $26. According to...
Here's which Georgia artists won at the 2023 Grammy Awards
LOS ANGELES — Georgia showed up big at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night and some of those trophies are coming home to Atlanta!. Nearly four years after Atlanta native Future won his first Grammy, the hip-hop artist now has a second one. The rapper and producer won the...
coosavalleynews.com
Romans Arrested After Drug Bust by Metro
Two Romans, Donald Ray Whatley, 61, and Kerry Lee Garrett, 60, were arrested by the Rome Metro Drug Task Force this week after a search at a 208 E20th Street home led officers to find methamphetamine and glass smoking devices. The search was conducted just after midnight on Saturday. Both...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
OnlyInYourState
You’ll Love A Trip To This Georgia Restaurant Above The Clouds
When it comes to restaurants with a view in Georgia, you’ve got plenty of options. Our mountainous regions are home to lots of great eateries with stunning scenery, and, of course, can you really go wrong with a restaurant on the beach? Another type of view that can be pretty spectacular is a city landscape, and you’ll certainly find that at the Hilton Atlanta’s Nikolai’s Roof. This upscale spot is fine dining with a view. From 30 floors up, you can see the whole city, and it’s certainly magnificent!
Rats only need a quarter-sized gap to get in your house. Here’s how to stop them
Recently, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon spoke to an exterminator about what you can do to avoid an unexpected visit.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant. The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles. The following were seized:. 11 firearms, including four rifles, a...
