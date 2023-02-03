ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb, GA

Atlanta Magazine

Meet the MARTA bus operator who has been driving for 50 years

Each of MARTA’s 1,500-odd bus drivers has a unique badge number. The lower the number, the higher a driver’s seniority; a new recruit might be assigned, say, Badge #1480. That makes Coy Dumas Jr., Badge #1—who just celebrated 50 years behind the wheel—something of a transportation sensation. The post Meet the MARTA bus operator who has been driving for 50 years appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Outside-The-Box Valentine’s Day Ideas in Atlanta

Yes, we love a candlelit dinner, roses and chocolates, but not necessarily the cost. You can’t put a price on love, but even on Valentine’s Day, it’s nice to have romance without the big bill. Here are a few ideas for romantic Valentine’s Day activities that are a little different than the big name Valentine’s Day events in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

35TH ANNUAL STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE OYSTERFEST

Atlanta’s Original Oysterfest Returns to Midtown for Two Days of Live Music, Cold Brews, Fresh Seafood and More Tickets Now Available; Benefiting Atlanta Leadership Club and Shells to Shore. Get ready for a shucking good time as the original Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest returns to Midtown Atlanta for its 35th...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

World of Coca-Cola to offer discounted ticket admission through Feb. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The World of Coca-Cola is offering discounted ticket prices through Feb. 12. World of Coca-Cola is offering a “Friends and Family Four-Pack” deal through Feb. 12, guests can purchase four general admission tickets for $50 total, a savings of $26. According to...
ATLANTA, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Romans Arrested After Drug Bust by Metro

Two Romans, Donald Ray Whatley, 61, and Kerry Lee Garrett, 60, were arrested by the Rome Metro Drug Task Force this week after a search at a 208 E20th Street home led officers to find methamphetamine and glass smoking devices. The search was conducted just after midnight on Saturday. Both...
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
ATLANTA, GA
OnlyInYourState

You’ll Love A Trip To This Georgia Restaurant Above The Clouds

When it comes to restaurants with a view in Georgia, you’ve got plenty of options. Our mountainous regions are home to lots of great eateries with stunning scenery, and, of course, can you really go wrong with a restaurant on the beach? Another type of view that can be pretty spectacular is a city landscape, and you’ll certainly find that at the Hilton Atlanta’s Nikolai’s Roof. This upscale spot is fine dining with a view. From 30 floors up, you can see the whole city, and it’s certainly magnificent!
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant. The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles. The following were seized:. 11 firearms, including four rifles, a...
ATLANTA, GA

