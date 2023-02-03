When it comes to restaurants with a view in Georgia, you’ve got plenty of options. Our mountainous regions are home to lots of great eateries with stunning scenery, and, of course, can you really go wrong with a restaurant on the beach? Another type of view that can be pretty spectacular is a city landscape, and you’ll certainly find that at the Hilton Atlanta’s Nikolai’s Roof. This upscale spot is fine dining with a view. From 30 floors up, you can see the whole city, and it’s certainly magnificent!

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO