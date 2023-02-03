The Omaha Mavericks Women's Tennis team took care of business this morning defeating Bradley University 6-1 to close this weekend's action. "This was a nice way to end the weekend. Bradley beat us last year, 5-2, and to turn that around into today's result is special to see," Omaha head coach Adam Summitt said. "Bradley is a competitive team and made us work hard all day. We had some dips, doubles wasn't the greatest however they got the job done. Singles, just some mental lapses that let Bradley back in. Just a good learning experience and hope to prevent it next time out."

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO