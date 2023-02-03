ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
omavs.com

Mavericks Down Bradley to Close Out Weekend

The Omaha Mavericks Women's Tennis team took care of business this morning defeating Bradley University 6-1 to close this weekend's action. "This was a nice way to end the weekend. Bradley beat us last year, 5-2, and to turn that around into today's result is special to see," Omaha head coach Adam Summitt said. "Bradley is a competitive team and made us work hard all day. We had some dips, doubles wasn't the greatest however they got the job done. Singles, just some mental lapses that let Bradley back in. Just a good learning experience and hope to prevent it next time out."
OMAHA, NE
omavs.com

Omaha Hockey Partners with WoodmenLife for Military Appreciation Night

Omaha Hockey and WoodmenLife announced their partnership to show appreciation for military personnel at this Friday's Military Appreciation game against the Colorado College Tigers. The No. 16 Mavericks will wear specialty camouflage jerseys for warmups and the whole game that will be auctioned off online this week. The auction opens...
OMAHA, NE
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
GALESBURG, IL
foxillinois.com

Missing man from Peoria

PEORIA, ILL. (WICS) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing man. Police say, Kyle Swearingen, 48, was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th in the 3200 block of W. Richwoods Blvd, Peoria. Swearingen is described as a white male, 5 feet...
PEORIA, IL
Pen City Current

LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident

HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin police looking for missing teen

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway teen Monday. According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 15-year-old Carleigh Hardt is missing, and it is unknown where she might be. Hardt has blondish/brown hair and brown eyes, it is unknown...
PEKIN, IL
tspr.org

McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
1027superhits.com

Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison

PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
PEORIA, IL
khqa.com

Driver killed in crash during police pursuit in McDonough County

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A police chase that happened in McDonough County ended in a crash, killing the driver of the vehicle being pursued, according to Illinois State Police, ISP. The deadly crash happened on Friday, January 27 when a McDonough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was pursing a...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested after assaulting deputy

An Oquawka man is behind bars after he was arrested for several charges related to resisting, disarming and battery to a police officer. A Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy was called to rural Oquawka on Sunday at about 4 p.m. for a trespassing complaint. During the investigation, the suspect left the area. The deputy spotted the […]
OQUAWKA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy