Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Feb. 6
Occurred on N Wayne St. RP stating his neighbor is talking too loudly. . Disposition: Necessary Action Taken. Occurred on N Cisco St. RP stating she can see a female walking around house with a gun via security cam. . Disposition: Unfounded. 04:11 WARRANT ARREST 2302060003. Officer initiated activity at...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Patrick S. Gage
Patrick S. Gage, 61, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023 at Redlands Community Hospital. Born on June 25, 1961, Pat was a long-term resident of Ridgecrest and lived the last 15 years in Yucaipa, Calif. Pat was well known by his customers of his paper route and could be found working at the DART thrift store or walking around town with his cowboy hat and favorite book. He was a kind and special man who persevered through many of life’s challenges and will be dearly missed and always remembered by many.
5 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
California City, Kern County, CA: Five people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday evening, Feb. 5, at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the city of California City. California City Police Department responded to a traffic collision on the 6700 block of California City Boulevard where officers discovered two SUVs...
The Kern County Sheriff's Office says they are not looking for any suspects in connection to these deaths.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after two bodies were found at a residence in Lake Isabella on Sunday, according to a release from the office. KCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Erskine Creek Road, in Lake Isabella for a welfare […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Foot pursuit leads to arrest of Ridgecrest man
On Feb. 3, at approximately 7:38 p.m., officers of the Ridgecrest Police Department conducted a proactive enforcement stop in the 200 block of east Upjohn Avenue. During the stop, Shawn Leach, 37, of Ridgecrest, was identified as having a felony warrant for his arrest, according to a police news release issued Monday morning.
kernvalleysun.com
Kern Valley Search and Rescue retrieves cars from the river
On Jan. 29, Kern Valley Search and Rescue (KVSR) responded to two incidents. First was an early morning call that rescued a man who got his truck stuck in the snow in the mountains south of Weldon. The team was able to locate the man and safely return him to his campsite.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
On Feb. 5, 2023, deputies with the Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3000 block of Erskine Creek Road, Lake Isabella, to check the welfare of two subjects who had not been seen in several days. Upon arrival, deputies located two obviously deceased males in the residence with trauma...
