The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is sounding the alarm about the growing financial sextortion threat facing Minnesota families. They say that sextortion scenarios are being played out every day in homes around Minnesota. If you're unfamiliar with what sextortion is, it's when someone tricks a person into sending them explicit photos and then demands something in return for not sharing the photos. The extortionist often demands more pictures, videos, and meetings for sex acts or money. The recent rise in cases has primarily been financial sextortion, which is blackmail.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO