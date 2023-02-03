Read full article on original website
South Dakota Couple Gets Another Season of Popular HGTV Show
A Sioux Falls couple is gaining a lot of attention for their new HGTV series "Down Home Fab." The feedback has been so positive, HGTV is already renewing the show for a second season. Chelsea DeBoer and her husband Cole are showing off the "South Dakota glam" in their home...
Adorably Weird Iowa State Fair Contest Goes Viral
It's hard to believe that some of these competitions at the Iowa State Fair are real!. A few weeks ago we told you about the hilarious "husband calling" competition at the Iowa State Fair. A clip originally from 2017, got a whole new life on social media last month. Husband...
BEST Frozen Pizza For Super Bowl Sunday Makes Minnesota Happy
Driving your cart through the grocery store aisles has become depressing. Empty shelves, short supplies, and higher prices are seen every week. It's seen from the produce department to the frozen food section. There are many ways to save on making dinner for the family including buying individual ingredients and...
Which Iowa Spot Made the List of Best College Towns in America?
The vast majority of college campuses across America give off pretty much the same vibe at their core. But it's what surrounds those campuses that separate the good from the bad. Travel + Leisure is out with their 25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S. and one Tri-State...
What Candy Do South Dakota Sweethearts Crave on Valentine’s Day?
Cupid will be pointing his arrow in our direction in just over a week. Valentine's Day 2023 is coming up fast. Quick, have you purchased a gift for your Valentine yet?. If you're still on the hunt for a little something for the one you love, I can help you accentuate that Valentine's Day gift with the perfect candy for your perfect person by the location they live in.
Minnesota Pizza Place Just Named As One Of Best In U.S.
If you want to try some of the best pizza in the entire country, you don't even have to leave Minnesota, as one local pizza place was just included on a list of the best pizza restaurants in the US. There are a lot of lists going around the internet...
Can You Believe What South Dakota’s Most Googled Football Snack Is?
Yes, the big "super" game is coming up and for a lot of people, me included, it's not who wins or loses, it's the food in the kitchen or on the party table!. A recent in-house survey at CBS Sports revealed their Top 10 Favorite Snacks for the "big game".
Iowa’s First Ruth’s Chris Steak House Will Open This Spring
Iowa is going to have a fancy new restaurant to check out this spring! According to the Des Moines Register, Ruth's Chris Steak House will be opening its first Iowa location at 950 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by a woman named...
Large South Dakota Deer Herd Near Milltown [VIDEO]
I was talking to my friend John Stainbrook from the Milltown, South Dakota area the other day and he mentioned that they had a load of deer in the area. Turns out, there IS a lot of deer in his neighborhood. The winter of 2023 has been difficult for humans...
Send Cockroach To Ex South Dakota, Minnesota & Iowa Valentine
Valentine's Day is almost a week away. If you're in a serious relationship, then this holiday is something you look forward to. On the other hand, some might roll their eyes at this "Hallmark Holiday" thanks to a bad breakup with an ex-Valentine. Any heartbroken guy or gal who is...
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
Two Minnesota Cities On 2023 List Of Most Homes With Rats
If you hate rats and mice you might want to avoid these two Minnesota cities. No one wants to have rats or mice running around in their house. In addition to how the little rodents can damage your property, they also spread diseases that can pose a serious risk to public health.
A Poor Bear Was Stuck In An Icy Culvert In Minnesota For Three Days
Bears in Minnesota are still hibernating, but unfortunately, one bear got woken up early. According to Northern News Now a bear in Wannaska, Minnesota was hibernating in a culvert under a road when the area filled with melting snow and ice trapping the poor bear for days. Witnesses who reported...
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
Iowa High Schooler Breaks Backboard With Sensational Dunk [WATCH]
What do NBA players Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan, and Darryl Dawkins all have in common, other than being professional basketball players? They have all shattered a backboard with a monstrous dunk at some point in their careers. Shaq pretty much made a living ruining rims and backboards while he was...
Nebraska Firm Selling Drone Technology For Work On The Farm
I just saw a story in the Mitchell Republic about a company in Nebraska that is selling drones for use on the farm. Yep, pretty soon, it'll be flying drones joining the tractors and combines out in the field. Drones are becoming important to agriculture. Volitant Technologies in Dunbar, Nebraska...
Rae Sremmurd Perform at 2023 Pro Bowl, Few Fans Seem to Care Including Eli Manning
Rae Sremmurd is known for rocking crowds, but at the 2023 Pro Bowl, there were a few fans not particularly interested, including former NFL quarterback Eli Manning. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the NFL's AFC-NFC 2023 Pro Bowl game was held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Rap duo Rae Sremmurd was on hand to perform the halftime show. Although Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee delivered a hype performance, videos from the event showed that a few people weren't paying attention, including Eli Manning.
Public Safety Officials Warns Of Growing Sextortion Threat Facing Families
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is sounding the alarm about the growing financial sextortion threat facing Minnesota families. They say that sextortion scenarios are being played out every day in homes around Minnesota. If you're unfamiliar with what sextortion is, it's when someone tricks a person into sending them explicit photos and then demands something in return for not sharing the photos. The extortionist often demands more pictures, videos, and meetings for sex acts or money. The recent rise in cases has primarily been financial sextortion, which is blackmail.
Louisiana Police Chase Woman Driving School Bus; Crashes into School
A very scary scene unfolded early Tuesday morning in south Louisiana. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports that some of their deputies were involved in a chase Tuesday morning, and it involved an old school bus. According to their post on Facebook, workers at a gas station in Mandeville...
