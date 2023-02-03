WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- Central Missouri Mules baseball has altered the schedule for its home-opening series vs. Arkansas Tech Feb. 10-12 at Crane Stadium/Tompkins Field. The series opener is still scheduled for a 3 p.m. first pitch Friday, Feb. 10, however the doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 11, has been moved up to a noon start while the series finale on Sunday, Feb. 12, has also been elevated to a noon first pitch.

