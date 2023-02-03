Read full article on original website
Road Contests at No. 11 Nebraska Kearney, Fort Hays State On Tap for No. 10 Jennies Basketball
Tip-Off The No. 10-ranked Central Missouri Jennies are scheduled to travel to Kearney, Neb., and Hays, Kan., for a pair of MIAA road games Thursday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 11, vs. the No. 11-ranked Nebraska Kearney Lopers (22-3, 15-2 MIAA) and Fort Hays State Tigers (18-7, 13-4 MIAA). The Jennies are slated to face the Lopers at 5:30 p.m. Thursday before taking on the Tigers at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Mules Baseball Alters Weekend Series Schedule vs. Arkansas Tech
WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- Central Missouri Mules baseball has altered the schedule for its home-opening series vs. Arkansas Tech Feb. 10-12 at Crane Stadium/Tompkins Field. The series opener is still scheduled for a 3 p.m. first pitch Friday, Feb. 10, however the doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 11, has been moved up to a noon start while the series finale on Sunday, Feb. 12, has also been elevated to a noon first pitch.
