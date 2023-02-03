Read full article on original website
oppnewsonline.com
Mary Nell Boyd Phillips
Mrs. Mary Nell Boyd Phillips, age 85, of Webb, Alabama passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 in Ozark Health & Rehab. Mrs. Phillips is survived by her daughter, Gina Searcy & husband, Bobby; sons, Mark Phillips and Jerry Phillips; sister, Betty Sellers & husband, Ed; brothers, Rev. Farrell Boyd and George Boyd; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Savoy Phillips; brother, Rev. Harrell Boyd; daughter, Trina Allison Phillips; and parents, Willie Mae Marler Boyd and Ross Byrd Boyd.
Lynne Marie Jackson Morrow
Mrs. Lynne Marie Jackson Morrow, age 74, of Opp, Alabama passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home. Mrs. Morrow is survived by her husband of 57 years, Larry F. Morrow; son, Don Morrow & wife, Ava; daughter, Leslie Morrow Hauser & husband, Rick; brother, Randy Williams & wife, Karen; sister, Marjorie Johnson; grandchildren, Drew Morrow, Drake Morrow & Lauren, Zachary Arnett & Angela, Zayne Arnett and Zeth Arnett & Caitie; and great-grandchildren, Nora Morrow, Aria Morrow and Alexa Morrow. She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. Jackson, and Frances & Baskel Williams; and sisters, Karen Jackson and Ginger Williams.
Helen Wyatt Hall
Mrs. Helen Wyatt Hall, age 72, of Opp, Alabama passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at her home. Helen is survived by her husband, Ronnie Hall; daughter, Tammy Hall Grimes; sons, Ron Hall, and Jason Hall & wife, Berta; sister, Dianne Wyatt; brothers, Jimmy Wyatt, and Steve Wyatt & wife, Carol; grandchildren, Jordan McInnis, Blake Jones, Olivia Nelson & husband, James, Jason Hall, Jr., and Hallton Grimes; and great-grandson, J D Dillard; along with numerous relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sara Evelyn Edgar Wyatt and George Roy Wyatt.
Faye Allen Tisdale
Mrs. Faye Allen Tisdale, age 77, of Opp, Alabama passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Mizell Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Tisdale is survived by her sons, Rob Moore & wife, Jennifer, Brandon Moore & fiancé, Melissa Earley, and Patrick Tisdale & wife, Laurie; grandchildren, Miriam Moore, Addison Tisdale and Gavin Tisdale; sisters, Glenda Heath & husband, Dan, and Tommie Harding & husband, Tom; and nieces & nephews, Allen Heath, Steve Watson, Jenny Hughes, Dana Houston and Scott Tisdale. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Reese Tisdale; and parents, Sally Mock Allen and Ira Robert “Pete” Allen.
