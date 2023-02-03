ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Deseret News

Perspective: A basketball team in Alabama forfeited a game because it was on the Sabbath. Then the governor stepped in

When a Seventh-day Adventist school’s basketball team was scheduled to play in a tournament on the faith’s Sabbath, it had to forfeit the game. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stepped in to make sure this doesn’t happen again. State and local governments are often the first line for ensuring that religious accommodations are made, especially for religious minorities.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
uab.edu

Birmingham is AAMN’s first at-large chapter

The Birmingham Chapter of the American Association for Men in Nursing is the first at-large chapter for the organization. University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing Instructor and Chapter President Somali Nguyen, DNP, CRNP, AGACNP-BC (BSN 2010, MSN 2014, DNP 2019), said the move was made possible by the collaboration with their UAB Health System clinical partners and the national AAMN organization.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama

Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAFF

Innovate Alabama offers grant money to small businesses

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Grant money is available for small businesses looking to be on firmer financial footing. It’s part of a statewide program called Innovate Alabama that is already benefitting some West Alabama businesses. Three companies based in Tuscaloosa and other parts of West Alabama received grant...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yellowhammer News

Vehicles drive growth for Alabama’s export machine

Alabama-built vehicles are blazing a trail in the global economy, ranking as the state’s top export product and serving as a brand ambassador that landed in 73 foreign countries in 2021. More than $7.7 billion in Alabama vehicle exports were recorded in 2021, topping the total from pre-pandemic 2019...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Birmingham Stallions' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

The Birmingham Stallions' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The defending champion Stallions, coached by Skip Holtz, open the season against the New Jersey Generals on April 15 at Protective Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

UAB opens smell and taste clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It is estimated more than 60 percent of people who have had COVID-19 lose at least some of their taste or smell. UAB says roughly 45 percent of those people report extended smell loss. The Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic recently opened at UAB to help...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama

Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Courthouse News Service

Birmingham suing over infrastructure fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal court in Alabama remanded the city of Birmingham’s fraud lawsuit against a company that falsely promised it $100 million in energy savings that were never realized in exchange for $61 million in capital improvements, plus another $525,000 yearly for 18 years. A Jefferson County court will hear the claims instead.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

