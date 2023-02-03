Read full article on original website
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Who is Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules? Ex RHOBH star teams up with Lisa
Vanderpump Rules is returning in two days. Naturally, fans can’t wait for the cast to pick it up where everything was left. But first, let’s learn about Scheana Shay ahead of the upcoming season. Clashes, new relationships, and business adventures. The tenth season of Vanderpump Rules will follow...
Where is The Bachelor mansion in 2023?
ABC viewers want to know more about where The Bachelor mansion is in 2023. After being a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19, Zach Shallcross is now The Bachelor himself. He and Rachel Recchia had a connection during The Bachelorette but now he’s looking for love again on season 27.
Who is Corey Loftus? Charli Burnett’s man steals spotlight on Vanderpump Rules
Charli Burnett’s boyfriend steals the spotlight on Vanderpump Rules and ahead of season 10 fans want to know more about who Corey Loftus is. The Vanderpump Rules cast member first introduced her boyfriend, Corey, during Season 9 on the November 9, 2021 episode. Devoted viewers will remember the iconic scene when the SURver spoke to Loftus on the phone with Buffy the mannequin head next to her. From there, fans fell in love with the duo’s fun-loving relationship.
Jo Jin-hyeong said Choo Sung-hoon was his ‘brother’ before Physical 100
Car dealer Jo Jin-hyeong is one of the 100 contestants taking part in a brand new Netflix series which has been dubbed a real-life Squid Games. Competitors on the series have to take part in all kinds of challenges, testing their physical and mental strength. Jo Jin-hyeong went head-to-head with ex firefighter Hong Beom Seok during episode 3.
