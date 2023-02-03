Charli Burnett’s boyfriend steals the spotlight on Vanderpump Rules and ahead of season 10 fans want to know more about who Corey Loftus is. The Vanderpump Rules cast member first introduced her boyfriend, Corey, during Season 9 on the November 9, 2021 episode. Devoted viewers will remember the iconic scene when the SURver spoke to Loftus on the phone with Buffy the mannequin head next to her. From there, fans fell in love with the duo’s fun-loving relationship.

