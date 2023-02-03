Read full article on original website
First Of It's Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship To Set Sail From Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.PSki17Miami, FL
Le Colonial French Vietnamese restaurant to open in Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification
MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
WSVN-TV
Yacht Haven in Fort Lauderdale has all the comfort and luxury you need
When you put glamorous and camping together you get “glamping,” and we’ve seen different ways people glamp. In Fort Lauderdale, they’re taking this glamp up a notch. Tucked away in the New River is a home away from home, the “airstream” way. The RV...
keysweekly.com
300-UNIT APARTMENT COMPLEX IN FLORIDA CITY TO BENEFIT UPPER KEYS WORKFORCE
The Florida Keys is longing for more affordable housing, and it appears the upper island chain is getting some help from a project near the 18-Mile Stretch in Florida City. Coral Gables-based Coral Rock Development Group recently unveiled plans to develop 13 acres of property located outside the Florida Keys into 300-plus residential apartments.
Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.
Florida's economy has long attracted residents from all corners of the nation. Between a vibrant tourist economy, tropical climate, mild winters, and lower taxes, there are plenty of things to love about the state. One of the benefits of having such a varied culture comes out in another of Florida's assets: the food!
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
9701 Collins Avenue #2302S, Bal Harbour
Become a resident at the world-class St. Regis Bal Harbour. Situated on the 23rd floor with three bed, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,505 square feet of interior space, you’ll get to enjoy sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Miami Skyline. Ultra luxury living available at your fingertips.
fortlauderdale.gov
Fort Lauderdale Awarded $24M Through Resilient Florida Grant Program
The City of Fort Lauderdale has been awarded approximately $24 million through the Resilient Florida Grant Program to address drainage in two of our most flood-prone neighborhoods: Historic Dorsey-Riverbend and Progresso Village. These neighborhoods are among the seven most flood-vulnerable Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods that were prioritized for stormwater improvements in the City’s 2018 Stormwater Master Plan.
fortlauderdale.gov
Pride Parade and Festival Coming to A1A
The Pride of the Americas Parade and Festival is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, along A1A between SE 17th Street and Sunrise Boulevard. Major traffic impacts are expected in and around the area, and traffic may be heavier along the barrier island and on Las Olas Boulevard throughout the weekend.
New Italian Restaurant Planned for Coral Gables
Erba will open this summer at Dixie Highway and Ponce de Leon
secretmiami.com
10 Romantic Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale For The Perfect Date
Following our roundup of most romantic restaurants in Miami, we figured we’d give you the next best thing: where to go for a date night with that special someone in Fort Lauderdale! The city, which neighbors Miami, is a dining mecca all on its own. There’s the option of having sushi on a gondola or dining at a lush patio by a lit up tree that doubles as a fire pit.
WSVN-TV
Florida Renaissance Festival returns to Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Renaissance Festival has returned in classic medieval fashion to Deerfield Beach. Opening weekend brought with it swords, performers and attire fit for the event that takes guests back quite a few centuries. The event also features various tents full of unique vendors and...
beckersasc.com
Florida ophthalmologist buys medical office building for $8.9M
Ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, has purchased Sample Executive Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $8.9 million, The Real Deal reported Feb. 3. An entity owned by Dr. Gupta secured a $6.2 million mortgage for the facility. The building is 54,500 square feet and four stories. It was previously owned by...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them before definitely give them a try.
WSVN-TV
Affordable housing complex in Liberty City reopens
MIAMI (WSVN) - Historic homes were restored and reopened in Liberty City. County leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the affordable housing complex that actually dates all the way back to 1953, Monday. It’s a moment filled with special meaning for those who grew up here. “This is...
cw34.com
Hazmat team and firefighters contain gas leak in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak closed a busy road in Delray Beach leaving hazmat teams and firefighters to quickly contain it. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said on Monday afternoon, crews had to close parts of W Atlantic Avenue through Military Trail after worker struck and hit a 2-inch, underground gas line outside of a Jiffy Lube gas station.
hollywoodgazette.com
Hollywood Mall CVS Pharmacy – 3400 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33021
Store Description for Hollywood Mall CVS Pharmacy – 3400 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33021. Your nearby CVS Pharmacy near me, which can be located at 3400 Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood Mall in Florida, can be situated in the middle of town and offers convenient access to a variety of fast snacks as well as home items in Hollywood. At the shop at the Hollywood Mall, you may get groceries, refills on prescriptions, beauty items, and essentials for first aid and healthcare all in one convenient location.
miamionthecheap.com
Free ‘Classics by the Bay’ car show in Homestead
Rev up your engines and get in gear! On Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Homestead Bayfront Park and Marina, classic cars of all makes and models will be on display at the 17th annual Classics by the Bay classic car show. Event admission is free. The cost for parking is $7, via the Pay By Phone app or on-site Pay-Station.
I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, This Time Tuesday
Diverging Diamond Road Work Continues. Express Lane, Highway Expansion Means Slow Go For Now. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The opening of the Diverging Diamond did little to stop I-95 closures in and around Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Transporation says two major […]
Body found floating at Intracoastal Waterway
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were trying to determine if foul play was involved after a man's body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.Investigators were called around 3:15 p.m. to the Intracoastal Waterway and E. Sunrise Blvd. after receiving a report of a body in the water.Officials said the scene was active as they searched for clues.Officials did not immediately provide more information about the body.
Inside the 'Bentley' of luxury residential towers, opening in Miami
Bentley Motors' first residential building will feature a sparkling exterior with a diamond motif and an elevator that takes residents up to their private garages while seated in their cars.
