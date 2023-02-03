Read full article on original website
Measles Outbreak in Ohio Declared Over After 85 Cases
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) – A central Ohio measles outbreak among children who were not fully vaccinated is now over, public health officials announced Saturday. Columbus Health declared the outbreak finished with no new cases after a period of 42 days -- the equivalent of two measles virus incubation periods. In all, 85 children were known to be infected in the outbreak, including 36 who were hospitalized, city health department data show. All but five of the children were 5 years and younger. None of the children died.
Health officials relieved no “triple-demic”, but note COVID, flu and RSV aren’t over in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — There’s good news and bad news about three respiratory viruses that looked like they might cause a “triple-demic” this winter. Health officials were worried about COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the winter months. But Ohio Department of...
If someone went into cardiac arrest, would you know what to do?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If someone went into cardiac arrest near you, would you know what to do?. Ohio leaders are trying to get more people to be able to answer that question with a ‘Yes’. More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital each year, according...
Ohio Guv Warns of ‘Grave Danger of Death’ Near Fiery Train Derailment
Ohio authorities are letting out nasty, potentially deadly fumes in a flaming train that derailed on Friday to keep it from a possible catastrophic explosion. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the “controlled release” of vinyl chloride, a toxic chemical, would occur on Monday afternoon, warning residents that there remains the “grave danger of death,” according to CNN. DeWine and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro have ordered residents near the 1-mile-by-2-mile area surrounding East Palestine to leave. Anyone who remains nearby inhaling the fumes risks death or serious injury via skin burns, serious lung damage, or flying shrapnel which can travel a mile away. “We are ordering you to leave. This is a matter of life and death," DeWine said at a press conference. Anyone who remains may be arrested, according to CNN.Read it at CNN
Bill would allow teens in Ohio to work longer hours
A bill introduced to the Ohio Senate would extend the hours teenagers can work, as long as their parent gives permission.
Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment cause concern
Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East Palestine, according to rail...
Ohio physician to pay $2.2M for role in drug kickback scheme
Hudson, Ohio-based physician Deepak Raheja, MD, was sentenced to prison and must pay $2.2 million after pleading guilty to his role in a pharmaceutical kickback scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Between February 2011 and July 2016, Dr. Raheja and his co-conspirators increased prescriptions for Nuedexta, a drug...
Unclaimed Funds Month: Reuniting Ohioans With Their Lost Money
The Division of Unclaimed Funds wants to reunite Ohioans with their forgotten money and is making a special push for that in February. The Division is safeguarding more than $3 billion in unclaimed money and property in Ohio. Some of it may belong to you or your loved ones. February 1st in National Unclaimed Funds Day. In this episode of Protecting what Matters, Outreach Program Manager Susie Wagner explains what you could find if you come and claim your money. For more information, visit: unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov.
Cities in Ohio with the most living in poverty
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept […]
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
DeWine child tax deduction leaves poor families out
At his “state of the state” address on Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put forth a unique proposal to the Ohio legislature — to enact a $2,500 per child state tax deduction. When I first saw this, I was excited! The 2021 federal child tax credit expansion lifted over 2 million children out of poverty. […] The post DeWine child tax deduction leaves poor families out appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
‘I’d strong encourage you to get one;’ ODH says too many people skipping the new booster
Severe illnesses caused by Covid-19 are down but too many people are skipping the new booster, according to ODH Director Doctor Bruce Vanderhoff.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
Workers with disabilities can legally make less than minimum wage in Ohio
CLEVELAND — For most workers across Ohio, the minimum wage is $10.10, but workers with disabilities in can legally be paid less than that. The legislation in Ohio mirrors Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards act, which reads:. “The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) provides for the employment...
3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?
CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
Love stinks: It’s skunk mating season in Ohio
Skunk love is in the air. Breeding season for striped skunks in Ohio begins in mid-February and continues through March. This means skunk sightings will be on the rise across the Buckeye State as the critters roam about looking for love. Officials with the Ohio Department of Wildlife said the...
Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
Biden highlights Ohio, Kentucky in State of the Union speech
OHIO — In President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address Tuesday night, he highlighted the Brent Spence Bridge between Cincinnati and Kentucky, as well as the Intel facility coming to Columbus as examples in his speech. "We used to be No. 1 in the world in infrastructure,...
Ohio's Proud Military History: Honoring the State's Service Members
Since the country’s founding, Ohio has had a great military tradition. Ohioans take tremendous pride in remembering the many brave men and women who have served in the military after being born there. Ohio has played a significant role in the country's military history from the War of 1812 to the present.
