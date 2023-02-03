Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Baltimore County councilman discusses issues with banning plastic bags
The Baltimore County Council is scheduled to take a vote on a bill Monday that would ban plastic bags and not every member of the council is sold on the idea. The bill is called the "Bring Your Own Bag Act." If passed, individuals would be charged 10 cents for each paper bag received with their purchases.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore County to vote on plastic bag ban, 10-cent fee for paper bags
WBAL Radio
Feds: Maryland woman plotted with Florida man to attack Baltimore's power grid
In what federal authorities are calling a case of "domestic violent extremists," authorities on Monday announced charges in connection with an alleged plot to destroy energy facilities in Maryland. Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Catonsville, and Brandon Clint Russell, of Orlando, Florida, are charged with conspiracy to destroy an energy facility,...
WBAL Radio
2 teenagers arrested in January double-shooting outside Benjamin Franklin High School
Baltimore police on Monday announced the arrests of two teenagers in connection with last month's double-shooting outside a city school. I Video above: Teens injured in shooting near Brooklyn school (January 2023) City police said a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were charged with attempted first-degree murder and remain...
WBAL Radio
Weather: Cloudy Tuesday with chance for sprinkles late
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer says it feels a little chilly out, but it's really not that bad when compared to normal temperatures in Maryland. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS | RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST | TRAFFIC.
WBAL Radio
Police confirm accidental shooting at gun range in Frederick County
Police confirmed Sunday that a shooting at a gun range in Frederick County was accidental. Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said they responded to a call of a shooting at Heritage Training and Shooting Center at around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They said they quickly determined the shooting to be accidental upon arrival.
WBAL Radio
Jury finds man guilty of second-degree murder in killing of James Blue III
A Baltimore jury found a man guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a city police official's husband. The jury on Monday found Sahiou Kargbo not guilty of first-degree murder. The jury also found him guilty of three firearms charges in case. Kargbo, 19, was charged in...
WBAL Radio
Maryland National Guard soldiers deploy for Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield
Seventy Maryland National Guard soldiers will support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. The Maryland soldiers will conduct air assaults and air movements and help with logistical re-supply missions. The B Company 3-126th General Support Aviation Battalion has deployed to Afghanistan multiple times to support Operation Enduring Freedom. While...
