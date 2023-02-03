ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Baltimore County councilman discusses issues with banning plastic bags

The Baltimore County Council is scheduled to take a vote on a bill Monday that would ban plastic bags and not every member of the council is sold on the idea. The bill is called the "Bring Your Own Bag Act." If passed, individuals would be charged 10 cents for each paper bag received with their purchases.
WBAL Radio

Baltimore County to vote on plastic bag ban, 10-cent fee for paper bags

The Baltimore County Council will vote on Monday on a policy to ban plastic bags. The Bring Your Own Bag Act hopes to address trash buildup across the county and in its streams. I WATCH: Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell speaks on upcoming plastic bag ban vote. Similar rules are...
WBAL Radio

Feds: Maryland woman plotted with Florida man to attack Baltimore's power grid

In what federal authorities are calling a case of "domestic violent extremists," authorities on Monday announced charges in connection with an alleged plot to destroy energy facilities in Maryland. Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Catonsville, and Brandon Clint Russell, of Orlando, Florida, are charged with conspiracy to destroy an energy facility,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police confirm accidental shooting at gun range in Frederick County

Police confirmed Sunday that a shooting at a gun range in Frederick County was accidental. Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said they responded to a call of a shooting at Heritage Training and Shooting Center at around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They said they quickly determined the shooting to be accidental upon arrival.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland National Guard soldiers deploy for Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield

Seventy Maryland National Guard soldiers will support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. The Maryland soldiers will conduct air assaults and air movements and help with logistical re-supply missions. The B Company 3-126th General Support Aviation Battalion has deployed to Afghanistan multiple times to support Operation Enduring Freedom. While...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy