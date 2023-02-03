ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC News

Professors Costas Synolakis and Gérard Medioni and Viterbi Board of Councilors Member Fariborz Maseeh Elected to the NAE

Election to the National Academy of Engineering is considered the highest honor for engineers. The National Academy of Engineering announced today that Professor Costas Synolakis, of the Sonny Astani Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and Emeritus Professor Gérard Medioni, of the Department of Computer Science, have been elected into the prestigious academy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC News

USC fellowship funds medical student research program on skin of color

The fellowship, which now has support from skincare brand La Roche-Posay, aims to reduce health disparities by advancing research related to skin of color, pigmentation and diversity. Patients of color face significant disparities across the health care system, and those inequities extend to dermatology. Delayed and incorrect diagnoses of skin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC News

With fanfare and festivity, USC Mann School marks a new era

With an explosion of streamers and a crowd of more than 300 well-wishers, USC’s newly named pharmacy school on Wednesday marked a game-changing moment in its 118-year history. Unveiling the new name on the building’s facade, the USC Alfred E. Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences formally celebrated...
USC News

Mayor names USC’s Erroll Southers to L.A. police commission

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday named USC’s Erroll Southers to the city’s Board of Police Commissioners. Southers, the university’s associate senior vice president of safety and risk assurance, is a former FBI special agent who also served as assistant chief of homeland security and intelligence at the Los Angeles World Airports Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

