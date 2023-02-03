On Feb. 7, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Ulster County District Attorney David J. Clegg announced the indictment of former Ulster County BOCES criminal justice instructor Anthony Sciacca, a retired Westchester County Police Officer. Sciacca allegedly stole over $163,000 from the New York State and Local Retirement System (NYSLRS) by taking unlawful pension payments and forging a required certificate purportedly issued by the State Education Department (SED).

