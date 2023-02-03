Read full article on original website
Retired Westchester County Cop Indicted for Forging Docs to “Double Dip” Salary-Pension
On Feb. 7, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Ulster County District Attorney David J. Clegg announced the indictment of former Ulster County BOCES criminal justice instructor Anthony Sciacca, a retired Westchester County Police Officer. Sciacca allegedly stole over $163,000 from the New York State and Local Retirement System (NYSLRS) by taking unlawful pension payments and forging a required certificate purportedly issued by the State Education Department (SED).
NC Man Gets 25-Years for Armed Home Invasion of 82 year old in Yonkers
Defendant restrained 82-year-old homeowner, fired gun, which grazed head of homeowner’s 54-year-old daughter, before fleeing to the Bronx. On Feb. 6, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a North Carolina man was sentenced on February 3, 2023, to 25 years in state prison for an armed 2018 Yonkers home invasion.
