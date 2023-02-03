Read full article on original website
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit
Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
cowboystatedaily.com
World’s Largest, Most-Advanced Vertical Farming Facility To Be Built In Laramie
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. University of Wyoming graduate Nate Storey has a vision to feed the world into the 21st century, and has the motivation and means to do it. The Wyoming State Lands and Investments Board announced a $20 million grant this week for...
STUDY: Medicaid Expansion Would Cripple Wyoming Healthcare
Medicaid expansion has failed to pass in the 2023 Wyoming legislative session. But supporters of expansion, who have always been very well organized, will continue to try, believing that expansion is good for the state of Wyoming. But The Foundation for Government Accountability has a few words of caution for...
cowboystatedaily.com
As Fight For Overtaxed Colorado River Comes To Boil, Wyoming Looks To Protect Its Interests
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming can’t separate itself from concerns about – and possible looming fights over – the Colorado River, an attorney told state lawmakers Thursday. As a headwaters state, Wyoming has a direct line of interest into a growing crisis...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming State Flower Adopted February 1917
The practice of choosing a flower to represent each state started in 1893 during the Chicago World Exposition. During the event, the group World’s Congress of Representative Women at the exposition’s “Women’s Building”, brought up the idea of creating a National Garland composed of flowers representing each state.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joy Harjo wrote in her poem “Perhaps the World Ends Here,” that “The world begins at a kitchen table.”. She’s right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
county10.com
Legislative proposal lets Northern Arapaho Tribe build, operate casinos in Laramie, Uinta counties to help fund K-12 education in Wyoming
Wyoming’s House Revenue Committee has advanced legislation that would let the state pursue a Class III gaming proposal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help fund K-12 education in the state. House Bill 287 authorizes the State Board of Land Commissioners to establish up to two gaming districts in...
buckrail.com
Largest vertical farming research facility coming to Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) recently approved a grant to support the development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is dedicated to advancing the emerging technology field of indoor agriculture....
Tribal support for off-reservation hunting pact ‘evaporates’
Wyoming’s effort to sort out Native Americans’ off-reservation hunting rights in the wake of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case, Herrera v. Wyoming, has lost official tribal support. The legislative effort to strike an agreement, outlined in House Bill 83 – Tribal agreements to hunt and fish, had...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Vote To Spend $550 Million Over Original Budget; Earmarks $1 Billion Into Savings Too
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will spend another $550 million over what was originally budgeted spurred by a sprawling spending packed that includes more money for education and the state Department of Health. State lawmakers also earmarked another $950 million be put into savings. “In...
county10.com
Governor’s push to restore management of grizzly bears to state clears key hurdle
(Cheyenne, WY) – In January of 2022, the State of Wyoming, under Governor Mark Gordon’s leadership, petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to delist the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) grizzly bear population. Yesterday, the Service completed its initial review of that petition and found that the grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem may warrant removal from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife. The Service will now initiate a 12-month status review of the GYE grizzly bear. If the removal of the GYE grizzly bear is warranted, management authority will be given to the State of Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled “Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
Where Does Wyoming Oil Come From?
There's a lot of oil under Wyoming. Well, actually, nothing that we call "fossil fuels" actually has anything to do with fossils. Better to call them "organic fuels," because they did not go through the process of "fossilization" that creates fossils. So let's take a look at how Wyoming oil...
capcity.news
Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application now available
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application is now available. Applications for the grant must be submitted by March 3. The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant package can be found on the Wyoming Department of Agriculture website at agriculture.wy.gov. The Emergency Insect Management Program was enacted...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming’s Main Industries Gained the Most Jobs in 2022
While 2022 wasn’t a return to pre-pandemic numbers, jobs were gained in many Wyoming industries in the last year – with mining and tourism-adjacent jobs leading the way. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services analyzed employment trends between 2021 and 2022. From the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022, Wyoming added 5,955 jobs (2.2%), and total payroll rose by $396.7 million (11.3%).
Over 40 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Interstate Pileup in Wyoming
One motorist died and several were injured Saturday in a horrific pileup involving 44 vehicles along Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington in southern Wyoming. Officials responded to the scene around mileposts 266 and 261 in Carbon County, per Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in two separate areas as the result of the brutal winter storm battering the state with feet of snow and roaring wind.
Ars Technica
Proposals but no consensus on curbing water shortages in Colorado River basin
In 2007, the seven states that rely on the Colorado River for water reached an agreement on a plan to minimize the water shortages plaguing the basin. Drought had gripped the region since 1999 and could soon threaten Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the largest reservoirs in the nation. Now,...
Wyoming Home For Sale Once Served as Colonel’s Quarters in 1800s
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
capcity.news
Laramie-based vertical garden project to bring fresh produce, boost Wyoming economy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the installation of the world’s largest vertical garden research center in Laramie, Wyomingites will have easy access to fresh produce and see a boost in the state’s economy, project leaders said during a noon press conference. Governor Mark Gordon announced today that the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Try And Fail – Again – To Defund UW Gender Studies Program
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some Wyoming lawmakers tried and failed Friday to defund the University of Wyoming’s gender studies program. The effort came as a proposed amendment to the state House of Representatives supplemental budget bill. Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, said the program runs...
