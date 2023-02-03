ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit

Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
Sheridan Media

Wyoming State Flower Adopted February 1917

The practice of choosing a flower to represent each state started in 1893 during the Chicago World Exposition. During the event, the group World’s Congress of Representative Women at the exposition’s “Women’s Building”, brought up the idea of creating a National Garland composed of flowers representing each state.
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joy Harjo wrote in her poem “Perhaps the World Ends Here,” that “The world begins at a kitchen table.”. She’s right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
buckrail.com

Largest vertical farming research facility coming to Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) recently approved a grant to support the development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is dedicated to advancing the emerging technology field of indoor agriculture....
county10.com

Governor’s push to restore management of grizzly bears to state clears key hurdle

(Cheyenne, WY) – In January of 2022, the State of Wyoming, under Governor Mark Gordon’s leadership, petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to delist the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) grizzly bear population. Yesterday, the Service completed its initial review of that petition and found that the grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem may warrant removal from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife. The Service will now initiate a 12-month status review of the GYE grizzly bear. If the removal of the GYE grizzly bear is warranted, management authority will be given to the State of Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com

Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled “Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
Wake Up Wyoming

Where Does Wyoming Oil Come From?

There's a lot of oil under Wyoming. Well, actually, nothing that we call "fossil fuels" actually has anything to do with fossils. Better to call them "organic fuels," because they did not go through the process of "fossilization" that creates fossils. So let's take a look at how Wyoming oil...
capcity.news

Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application now available

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application is now available. Applications for the grant must be submitted by March 3. The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant package can be found on the Wyoming Department of Agriculture website at agriculture.wy.gov. The Emergency Insect Management Program was enacted...
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming’s Main Industries Gained the Most Jobs in 2022

While 2022 wasn’t a return to pre-pandemic numbers, jobs were gained in many Wyoming industries in the last year – with mining and tourism-adjacent jobs leading the way. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services analyzed employment trends between 2021 and 2022. From the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022, Wyoming added 5,955 jobs (2.2%), and total payroll rose by $396.7 million (11.3%).
Outsider.com

Over 40 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Interstate Pileup in Wyoming

One motorist died and several were injured Saturday in a horrific pileup involving 44 vehicles along Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington in southern Wyoming. Officials responded to the scene around mileposts 266 and 261 in Carbon County, per Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in two separate areas as the result of the brutal winter storm battering the state with feet of snow and roaring wind.
