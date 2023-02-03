ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside £1.1m car collection of Lottery winner Tom Naylor including Jaguar, Mustang & James Bond’s Aston Martin

By Jorge Hinojosa Mena
 3 days ago

A MULTI-MILLIONAIRE has showcased his £1.1million car collection that includes a Jaguar and an Aston Martin.

Tom Naylor, 64, and his wife won £15.5million in 2001 on the Lotto Extra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKSbx_0kbeZk4R00
Tom Naylor has showcased his £1,1 million car collection Credit: BPM Media

Tom has built six garages to house his luxury motors and owns one car for each day of the week.

Tom is originally from Wednesbury, but now lives in a luxury home in South Staffs after the amazing lotto win.

Speaking to the local paper, BirminghamLive, Tom Naylor said: "I do love my cars and winning such a large amount of money has enabled me to indulge my passion.

"The first car was a Jaguar XJR which I bought 17 years ago when I first won the lottery. I still have that car now.

"Over the years, I have bought more and more cars.

"Now I have one for every day of the week."

Tom says that he hires a man to clean his cars.

Tom added: "If I were doing it myself, I would be spending all day washing them.

"There is a guy who I trust to clean the cars, and he spends hours on each one.

"They look immaculate by the time he has finished with them."

Here, we break down his jaw-dropping collection.

Mustang V8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMvTZ_0kbeZk4R00
The Ford Mustang has been on sale in the UK since 2015 Credit: Ford

He said: "The roar when you start the engine on this Mustang is just incredible. It is a lot of fun - so fast and fierce."

The Ford Mustang GT's top speed is 162 mph, thanks to a 5.0L V8 engine.

It cost approximately £47,630.

Jaguar XJR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbdYk_0kbeZk4R00
The XJR is capable can reach 60mph in 7.6 seconds Credit: Jaguar

This car is his wife's favourite car and he bought it for £150,000.

It was one of the first cars he bought, and is 17 years old now.

The Jaguar XJR was produced from 2013 to 2017.

It's a rear-wheel drive front-engined 4-door luxury saloon with five seats.

It can reach 60mph in 7.6 seconds.

Jaguar XJ220

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQHwj_0kbeZk4R00
The XJ220 is a two-seat sports car produced by Jaguar from 1992 to 1994

Tom said about this car: "I once saw one of these cars when I was out driving my lorry, I said to Rita 'one day, I will own one of those."

It has a top speed of 214mph and costs £500,000.

There are only 15 Jaguar XJ220 left in the UK.

Jaguar F-Type convertible

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eEjrg_0kbeZk4R00
The Jaguar F-Type Convertible has an RRP range of £67,825 to £108,065. Credit: Jaguar

Tom uses this car when it's hot and sunny.

He and his wife pull the roof down and go for a lovely drive.

It can reach a maximum speed of 155.3 to 186.4 mph.

Aston Martin DB9 - Bond Edition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3eUW_0kbeZk4R00
The interior is hand-crafted in Obsidian Black leather with a full-length carbon-fibre fascia.

Tom said: "I got invited by Aston Martin to buy this car. This car was a limited edition one made to coincide with the launch of the Spectre James Bond film.

"Only 150 were made and mine was number 76."

He paid £170,000 for this car.

With 540 brake horsepower at its disposal, the 6.0-litre V12 engine is capable of accelerating the Limited Edition model to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

Aston Martin DB9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TtrTT_0kbeZk4R00
It can run the quarter mile in 12.8 seconds, and the top speed remains unchanged at 183 mph.

He added: "This was my first DB9. Even though she can't drive, Rita loves this car as everything inside the car was to her spec.

"She picked absolutely everything from the colours to the roof lining. It was the first DB9 I bought."

He paid £150,000 for this car.

Land Rover Discovery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1bZc_0kbeZk4R00
The Discovery was Land Rover's first model that was positioned as a family car. Credit: Land Rover

Tom said: "I call this the shopping trolley. It is a workhorse and I use it for everything including gardening, shopping, and furniture removal you name it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UM0F_0kbeZk4R00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FOPu_0kbeZk4R00

"Landrover Discovery are great and I wouldn't be without it."

All Discovery models are equipped with a stop-start function, while diesel (and petrol P360) versions add mild-hybrid technology to help improve economy.

