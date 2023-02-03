ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money

Valentine's Deal Alert! Score a Pink Fitness Watch for Only $40

By Rida Fatima
Money
Money
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PX31e_0kbeYc2q00
Courtesy of Amazon

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and it's time to get your loved one something special. Fresh flowers and assorted chocolates are never a bad choice, but purchasing a unique and practical gift they'll use every day will truly show your affection. This year, why not get them something that will help them stay healthy and active? FITVII has just released a special Valentine's Day offer — you can get their Slim Fitness Tracker for only $40! That's 32% off the original price!

FITVII Pink Slim Fitness Tracker: $40.79 (was $59.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34iYR8_0kbeYc2q00
Courtesy of Amazon

This fitness tracker is perfect for the active person in your life. It can track steps, heart rate, and sleep patterns, so they can stay on top of their health goals. One of the fantastic features this device has is 24/7 blood pressure and heart rate monitoring. With this ability, they can track trends in their resting heart rate and blood pressure so they can plan their exercise more effectively. The blood oxygen saturation feature is also great for high-intensity workouts, as it indicates when it's time to take a break.

Sleep tracking is another great capability of this smart fitness watch — it'll help them better understand their sleep quality each night by tracking the time spent in light and deep sleep. Plus, it has other intelligent features like a sedentary reminder to make sure they stay active throughout the day. There's even a female menstruation period reminder so they can stay on top of important life changes.

The IP68 waterproof design makes it perfect for swimming or other activities in the water. And the step tracker and pedometer will help them stay motivated to reach their activity goals. But the FITVII fitness tracker isn't just great for tracking health and activity — it's also stylish! It comes in a sleek, modern design with a pink face. The watch is lightweight and comfortable, so it won't be bulky or uncomfortable to wear. And the battery life is impressive, lasting for up to 10 days of use on a single charge.

The Valentine's Day deal won't last long, so don't miss out! Get theFITVII Slim Fitness Tracker for just $40 and give your special someone an extra special gift this Valentine's Day. They'll be able to stay on top of their health and fitness goals with this stylish and functional fitness tracker. And you'll be able to show your love with a meaningful gift that will last.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most From Their 2022 Peak

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. As rising mortgage rates threw cold water on the housing market last fall, prices fell dramatically in some of the country’s hottest cities for homebuyers. But as mortgage rates decrease again, experts say house hunters...
SEATTLE, WA
Money

What Is the 28/36 Rule?

The 28/36 rule states that your total housing costs should not exceed 28% of your gross monthly income and your total debt payments should not exceed 36%. Following this rule aims to keep borrowers from overextending themselves for housing and other costs. Also known as:The front-end ratio and back-end ratio,...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
AOL Corp

This $5 cream blush stick is about to become your new favorite makeup staple

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’re into a minimal makeup look, your...
MLive.com

Free gifts and BOGOs: Ulta Beauty’s Valentine’s Day Picks, Fenty Beauty, Chanel, Dyson and more

Discover Ulta Beauty’s Valentine’s Day Picks. Treat yourself or a loved one with Ulta Beauty’s makeup and skin care products. You’ll find deals on creamy moisturizers, shea butter lip balms, Dyson hair dryers, and more. Discover beauty aids by your favorite’s brands including, Fenty Beauty, Drunk Elephant, and Chanel. If you’re a beauty enthusiasts and practice self-care, Ulta Beauty’s Valentine’s Day beauty picks are great to add to your beauty routine collection. Plus, you’ll discover buy one get one free deals. In addition, get a free gift when you purchase a Fenty Beauty Lip Luminizer. Shop Ulta Beauty, get free standard shipping on any $35 purchase.
NEWS10 ABC

Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
AOL Corp

34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop

Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. Find: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows. GOBankingRates talked to shopping experts to find out how to get the best prices at dollar stores, what sets the different chains apart and the surprising things you should always -- and never -- stock up on when you go.
sixtyandme.com

Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
Money

Money

23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy