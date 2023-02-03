ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Retvrn

For the third time in his life, Carlos Beltrán has signed a contract with the New York Mets, this time not as an all star center fielder or an undefeated manager, but as a special assistant to the general manager. One of the perks of being a very good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023

We’ve officially wrapped up our countdown of our list of the Mets’ top twenty-five prospects going into the 2023 season. I hope you enjoyed it, and that it was as educational to everyone reading as it was enjoyable for me putting it together. I encourage everyone to use the comment section to submit questions about the state of the Mets’ farm system, our 2023 list, our individual lists, or anything else you have questions about. We’ll do our best to answer everyone!
QUEENS, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets designate Khalil Lee for assignment

The New York Mets have designated outfielder Khalil Lee for assignment, a move that comes a few days after a report of domestic violence that was allegedly committed by Lee. That roster move took place in conjunction with the team’s claim of right-handed pitcher Sam Coonrod off waivers from the Phillies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

