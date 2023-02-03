We’ve officially wrapped up our countdown of our list of the Mets’ top twenty-five prospects going into the 2023 season. I hope you enjoyed it, and that it was as educational to everyone reading as it was enjoyable for me putting it together. I encourage everyone to use the comment section to submit questions about the state of the Mets’ farm system, our 2023 list, our individual lists, or anything else you have questions about. We’ll do our best to answer everyone!

