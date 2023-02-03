Read full article on original website
Ford Explorer SUV Gives The Blue Oval Another Quality-Related Recall
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received over 100 complaints from owners of Ford Explorer SUVs who have experienced windshield trim panels flying off the vehicle while traveling at highway speeds, as reported by Fox Business. Thus far, 164 complaints pertaining to 2011-2019 Explorers. That range covers some 1.86 million vehicles.
Tuner Shop Liquidation Auction Is a Treasure Trove of Tacky 2000s Car Parts
403 Auction/HiBidIt's a trip back to the days of garish vinyls, lurid underglows, and all the plastic you could ask for.
Here’s the Cheapest Full-Size V8 Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Dreaming of a reasonably priced pickup truck with a V8 engine? Here are your most budget-friendly options. The post Here’s the Cheapest Full-Size V8 Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does It Cost to Wrap a Car?
My first car was a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle. Because it was inexpensive and there was little to lose, I decided to exercise my creativity and paint it myself. It took about two months for the paint to start peeling, and for me to understand the value of durable auto finishes applied with a spray gun.
An ultra-luxury RV maker has released its cheapest travel trailer yet
The new Heritage is cheaper than Bowlus' most expensive $310,000 RV. However, the ability to go off-grid for 1.5 weeks will come at an extra cost.
More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023
Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival. The post More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fordlandia: The lost City of Henry Ford
The Lost City of Fordlandia is a story of ambition, hubris, and failure. In the early 20th century, American industrialist Henry Ford set his sights on creating a utopia in the Amazon rainforest. He wanted to establish a massive rubber plantation that would provide the raw materials for his burgeoning automobile empire and serve as a model for sustainable development. The result was Fordlandia, a sprawling city that was unlike anything the world had ever seen.
freightwaves.com
Cummins on board for solid ’23 in truck equipment
Engine maker Cummins Inc. tracks with OEM projections for solid North American demand for new trucks for at least the first half of 2023. If the Chinese market recovers, look for a possible profit spike. Freight rates, especially spot rates that account for roughly 15% of the market that quote...
MotorAuthority
Ford pickup with midgate and fold-flat seats patented
A recent patent filing indicates that Ford might follow General Motors and Ram with a midgate for pickup trucks, but the automaker has another trick up its sleeve as well. Published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Jan. 31, 2023, the patent application is titled "Pivotable Sill for a Vehicle." It describes a movable section of a pickup cab wall that could open to allow direct access from the bed to the cab. Unlike other midgate designs, however, Ford's proposed version would pivot up, like a rear hatch, rather than folding down.
The Top 5 Most Reliable Toyota Trucks Ever Built
Toyota is characterized by a long and historic tradition of building fantastic automobiles, and its methodology has always emphasized substance over everything else. Toyota evolved into a car manufacturer in the 1930s, and unveiled its first production car in 1936 called the model AA (via HotCars). In the waning days of World War II, Toyota shifted focus and began to work heavily on the creation of vehicles designed to mimic the off-road capabilities of the Jeep brand, according to Field Ethos.
msn.com
Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Extreme Greed' Zone Following Powell Comments
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "Extreme Greed" zone following coments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. US stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors cheered Powell’s comments. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares dipped around 49% on Tuesday after the company announced...
msn.com
It Never Seems to Get Better for Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, which makes motorcycles, has been, for the past several years, trying to change itself into a company with a long-term future. Or, at least, not a company that primarily sells V-twin-powered heavy bikes to an aging population. In this regard, there was both good and bad news on Thursday, when Harley announced its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results.
Agriculture Online
John Deere announces Z370R Electric ZTrak all-electric zero turn mower
John Deere is launching its first all-electric zero turn mower, the Z370R Electric ZTrak. This tractor is targeted for residential property owners for yard maintenance uses. This tractor is designed to produce less noise and vibration while mowing to promote a more comfortable operating experience. “Everyone has different needs when...
freightwaves.com
Trucking demand visibility is far more important than supply
Chart of the Week: Total Count of Tractors from For Hire Fleets, Outbound Tender Volume Index Monthly – USA SONAR: TCFH.USA, OTVIMTH.USA. The question of how trucking capacity is growing or declining is common in industry, but the reality is that demand fluctuations are far more important to monitor as they swing much more violently.
freightwaves.com
Intermodal truckers secure win against ocean carriers
WASHINGTON — Intermodal truck drivers and their companies operating in four U.S. geographical regions may soon have more choices among providers of the chassis they use to haul ocean containers to and from ports and container yards. Erin Wirth, Federal Maritime Commission chief administrative law judge, issued an initial...
Copper shortage gets real
A copper deficit might extend beyond 2023 as mining issues in the South American countries of Peru and South America threaten global supply.
msn.com
2024 Mazda CX-90 pricing starts at just over $40,000
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is bigger, more powerful and more efficient than the CX-9 it's replacing. And surprisingly, it won't cost much more than that car, either. The CX-90 base model starts at $40,970, a little more than $900 greater than the base CX-9. For that, you get quite a...
1960 Custom Bel Air Makes Case For The LT Engine Platform
V8 powered but not with the engine you might expect. Chevrolet’s Bel Air has been regarded as one of the coolest classic muscle cars in American automotive history for many decades. As the years went by, it became clear that the car was originally designed for a cool mix of sportiness and luxury with the American driver being the center focus of the whole shabang. That's exactly why many enthusiasts have looked toward custom building as their saving grace to keep their vehicles alive. Nowadays, the vehicles have been seen in everything from shows to races with a few appearances in hip/hop and rap videos. This particular Bel Air is a perfect representation of just that.
fordauthority.com
Ford Benchmarking 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country
Ford and General Motors have been bitter rivals in the automotive world for over a century now, and as such, both have made a habit out of benchmarking each other’s vehicles. Of course, benchmarking is also a common practice in the automotive market as a whole, with different companies constantly working to stay ahead of the competition. In that regard, Ford Authority has spotted The Blue Oval benchmarking a number of GM vehicles in recent months, including the GMC Hummer EV, Chevy Tahoe PPV, and 2023 Corvette Z06, to name just a few. Now, we can add yet another vehicle to that list – this 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country, which was spotted towing a camper.
morningbrew.com
JPMorgan buys 250,000 acres of woodlands
On Wednesday, JPMorgan’s wealth management arm said it acquired 250,000 acres of woodlands in the Southeastern US for $500 million. And it’s not so Jamie Dimon can cosplay Snow White: Buying timberland has become trendy for long-term investors because trees are not only worth something when cut down, but also when left standing.
