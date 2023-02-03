ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Lansing Daily

Utah City Shocked as Family of 8 Found Dead: ‘This Is Not Normal’

Eight family members have been found dead from gunshot wounds in their Utah home, according to authorities. Police found the victims, five of whom were children, after conducting a welfare check at the residence in Enoch, located nearly 250 miles south of Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, according to an Associated Press report. Enoch City
ENOCH, UT
890kdxu.com

Most Legendary House in Cedar City Utah is For Sale!

You're gonna wanna buy this house when we're done... What could make it clearer to your neighbors that, yes, YOU will be the one hosting the Super Bowl party at your house, than that statue?. Is anybody going to argue that you're not the alpha-neighbor in the cul-de-sac?. Cul-de-sac might...
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Wowie House For Sale in St George

When I see real estate listings like this, I try my best not to be jealous but while I'm often filled with envy, I know it's my own fault. I could have done better in college. Where is my time machine to go back and try that again? Let this be a lesson to your kids. Do well in school and you get to live here.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

WOW! This St. George SUPER HOUSE is on the market!

This AMAZING home in St. George just hit the market and it can be ALL YOURS for the low, low price of $2,450,000! It has 7 beds and 4.5 bathrooms at 5,560 square feet! Just enough room for you and your family! It's PERFECT for you!. Check out the back...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC 4

St. George police search for alleged home burglar

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George Police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in the burglary of a home near 2800 East and 1800 South. Police say they received a 911 text message from a 14-year-old girl around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, reporting that there were two people inside her home. One unidentified suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suindependent.com

Kanab Balloons and Tunes Roundup in Cowboy Country

Kanab Balloons and Tunes Roundup in Cowboy Country. Take back to the skies February 17th, 18th, and 19th as Kanab’s 9th annual Balloons and Tunes Roundup flies into Cowboy Country. Witness over 40 hot air balloons floating overhead, explore the countryside, venture through the vendor fair, listen to live music, and more.
KANAB, UT
890kdxu.com

New Store Coming to St George

For some reason, new businesses always get my attention. The latest one to catch my eye is Digby’s Market. Not long ago, this was just some beams and poles with few bricks being stacked up. Now, it’s starting to look like a store. The sign says it will...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
OnlyInYourState

Eat Juicy Steaks At This Rustic Restaurant In Utah

Just a short drive north of St. George is a rustic restaurant with some of the best steaks in Utah. The Brandin’ Iron Steakhouse is one destination that combines a charming atmosphere, excellent service, and the most incredible food to create the ultimate dining experience. It’s well worth a drive when in southern Utah and is one restaurant that you need to check out for yourself.
PINE VALLEY, UT

