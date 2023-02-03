Marci Rubin appointed as new Senior Public Information Assistant

HOBOKEN, NJ - Mayor Ravi Bhalla has announced the appointment of Marci Rubin to serve as Hoboken's new Senior Public Information Assistant for the City’s Department of Public Safety. Rubin, a 15-year Hoboken resident, previously worked as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor for News 12 New Jersey.



“Marci’s passion for the City of Hoboken and her wealth of experience and knowledge made her the ideal fit for the position,” Bhalla said. “She will be a tremendous asset to the City who will work tirelessly to keep residents informed of the Department’s ongoing efforts to protect our community. I look forward to her service to our City.”



“I am thrilled to be taking this next step in my career and to be bringing more than 25 years of experience in journalism, media relations, and communications to the City of Hoboken, my home for over a decade,” Rubin said. “I am particularly excited to be working with Mayor Ravi Bhalla and Public Safety Director Ken Ferrante, along with the heroes who protect and serve the Hoboken community to continue to expand public engagement and increase transparency.”



During her over two decades of experience in journalism, Rubin covered breaking news for the tristate area. She has produced Emmy Award-winning features during her time at News 12 New Jersey.



As the City’s Senior Public Information Assistant, Rubin will work with the City’s public safety divisions, serving as media liaison and social media manager for the Hoboken Police Department, Hoboken Fire Department, and Office of Emergency Management, allowing the police officer currently filling the role for the police department to focus on law enforcement. Rubin will also provide communication support on a variety of other public safety matters.



