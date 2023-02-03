Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. 1) Willard Marshall (1921) Marshall made three All-Star teams with the New York Giants (1942, ‘47 and ‘49). He earned NL MVP votes in ‘47 and ‘49, too. Marshall was the only NL rookie on the '42 All-Star team. He started in right field in the ’49 All-Star Game, alongside Ralph Kiner in left field and Stan Musial in center. Marshall put up pretty solid numbers during his 11-year career. He slashed .274/.347/.423 with the Giants, Boston Braves, Reds and White Sox. He had a career-high 36 homers and 107 RBIs in 1947. Marshall served three years with the Marines (1943-45) during World War II, which would have been the second, third and fourth years of his career. Who knows what numbers he might have put up then, and who knows how it might have changed our memories of his career?

