MLB
Exclusive Q&A with new Astros GM Brown
HOUSTON -- Dana Brown was hired as the Astros' general manager three weeks ago, and he has since been on a crash course to get up to speed on the organization, the roster and the ins and outs of Houston. He’ll leave for West Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday for the start of Spring Training, where the crash course will continue under the Florida sun.
MLB
Cards trio pumped to rep Team USA in Classic
The start of play in the World Baseball Classic is still several weeks away, but that hasn’t done anything to stop the trash talk that is already underway, especially between former longtime teammates and new rivals Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. Wainwright and Molina, the most durable (328 starts)...
MLB
Bichette, Blue Jays reach 3-year deal to avoid arbitration (source)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with shortstop Bo Bichette, avoiding arbitration in 2023 and covering his three years of arbitration eligibility, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The contract, which has not yet been made official by the club, doesn’t tie...
MLB
Is this Rockies prospect ahead of schedule?
DENVER -- In just his third year out of Douglas County High School, right-handed pitcher Case Williams will find himself in Major League camp with his hometown team -- a sign that he’s already on the Rockies' big league radar. The attitude that has taken him this far this...
MLB
Alcantara, Segura take field with kids at Caravan stop
MIAMI -- "Is that the real-life Sandy?" Of the 100 children from the city of Doral attending Field Day presented by Accident Medical Group, one boy in particular couldn't believe he was sharing the field with Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara on Tuesday night at Doral Meadow Park. Alcantara, the 2022...
MLB
What to know about Mets Spring Training
NEW YORK -- The busiest, most expensive offseason in Mets history is about to give way to one of the club’s most fascinating springs. Although few jobs will be up for grabs when the Mets congregate in Port St. Lucie, Fla., beginning next week, plenty of work remains as the revamped Mets look to gel in advance of another season dripping with expectations.
MLB
Yanks invite top 2 prospects Volpe, Domínguez to camp
The Yankees announced Tuesday that they have invited 29 players to 2023 Major League Spring Training, including infielder Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Domínguez, the organization's top two prospects according to MLB Pipeline. The number of players currently scheduled to report to Spring Training is 69. Of the non-roster...
MLB
Here are 3 Twins storylines to watch this spring
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Ultimately, all three of the below storylines are really different ways of framing the overarching question that will determine the course of the 2023 Minnesota Twins season: Can ____ stay healthy? (Fill in the blank with any and all players of your choice, from Byron Buxton all the way down to Jorge Alcala.)
MLB
Giants' non-roster invitees include Piscotty, top prospects
SAN FRANCISCO -- Top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison and veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty will be among the Giants’ 37 non-roster invitees this spring, the club announced Monday. Harrison, 21, will be in big league camp for the first time after logging a 2.71 ERA with 186 strikeouts over 113...
MLB
Boone, like all Yanks skippers, always under microscope
There will be tremendous pressure on Dave Roberts with the Dodgers this year because of all the regular-season games his team has won in the past two seasons -- 217, to be exact -- and not won another World Series. But the Dodgers did win the Series three years ago. The Yankees haven’t won it all since Aaron Boone became manager in 2018, or even been to a Series since they won it all nine years before that. It is why no one is under more pressure than Aaron Boone this year and, really, every year.
MLB
Why everyone is talking about Royals pitchers
KANSAS CITY -- As new Royals manager Matt Quatraro sat down to sign autographs for fans during Saturday’s Royals Rally event at Kauffman Stadium, he could sense excitement and passion about the 2023 season. Questions and opinions circulated through the line, but one topic stood out above the rest.
MLB
3 things we know (and 3 we don't) about Padres' defense
SAN DIEGO -- In case it wasn't already clear, Saturday laid it bare: This Padres offense is loaded. That much was evident when Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. took the stage together at the team's FanFest. But another theme emerged during Saturday’s media availabilities: Nobody...
MLB
Young O's building strong bond with Birdland fandom
ODENTON, Md. -- Austin Hays was in a situation Sunday afternoon he never could have predicted happening at any point in his life. Not even after he became an MLB player. He was standing behind a bar, wearing his Orioles jersey and holding a baby. Considering it happened at Crooked...
MLB
The Best Baseball Players Born on Feb. 8
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. 1) Willard Marshall (1921) Marshall made three All-Star teams with the New York Giants (1942, ‘47 and ‘49). He earned NL MVP votes in ‘47 and ‘49, too. Marshall was the only NL rookie on the '42 All-Star team. He started in right field in the ’49 All-Star Game, alongside Ralph Kiner in left field and Stan Musial in center. Marshall put up pretty solid numbers during his 11-year career. He slashed .274/.347/.423 with the Giants, Boston Braves, Reds and White Sox. He had a career-high 36 homers and 107 RBIs in 1947. Marshall served three years with the Marines (1943-45) during World War II, which would have been the second, third and fourth years of his career. Who knows what numbers he might have put up then, and who knows how it might have changed our memories of his career?
MLB
Hendriks' 'Close Out Cancer' shirts now on sale
CHICAGO -- Support across Major League Baseball and the respective fan bases has been overwhelming for Liam and Kristi Hendriks during the White Sox closer’s treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. And now, specially designed “Close Out Cancer” T-shirts are on sale for $31 at whitesox.com/TeamLiam. Net proceeds from the sale...
MLB
The 53-year-old who might pitch forever
The name, particularly if you're a Mets fan, might be rolling over again and again in your head. Dae-Sung Koo, that sounds familiar. Dae-Sung Koo ... he pitched, right? Dae-Sung Koo. Oh yes, of course. Dae-Sung Koo. "Yeah, when people look back on me, they kind of look back at...
MLB
Kinsler returns to Rangers as special assistant to GM
Ian Kinsler is coming back to where it all started. The Rangers announced Monday morning that Kinsler has rejoined the organization as a special assistant to the general manager. Kinsler will assist Rangers GM Chris Young in many facets of baseball operations. Kinsler will first serve out his duties as...
MLB
Check out 10 prospects who JUST missed the Top 100 list
When we unveiled our Top 100 Prospects list last month, there was significant fervor around who wasn’t included among the game’s best of the best. Alas, only 100 players could make the list -- for now. As graduations occur and performances fluctuate, that group will see some significant shuffling as the year goes on.
MLB
Higashioka, Showalter honored at Munson Awards
NEW YORK -- Yankees legend Thurman Munson passed away almost 44 years ago, but his presence was felt on Tuesday night at Chelsea Pier. Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka, Mets manager Buck Showalter, Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo and World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam were honored at the 43rd annual Thurman Munson Awards Dinner.
MLB
Major turnarounds are (probably) coming for these 5 clubs
There were plenty of teams other than the Astros -- who won the World Series, after all -- that were happy with how their 2022 season went. The National League champion Phillies, surely; the Mets and Braves each won 101 games; and the Cardinals had a nostalgia party essentially every night out. All those teams expect more goodness in '23 as well: They think this is just getting started.
