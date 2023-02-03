Read full article on original website
GV Wire
The Fresno DA Blamed Newsom for a Police Death, but Facts Support Newsom’s Account
Fresno DA Lisa Smittcamp blamed California Governor Newsom for the early release of Nathaniel Dixon, accused of killing police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. in Selma. However, facts indicate that Smittcamp’s office made the decision that led to Dixon’s release under AB109, a California law aimed at reducing the state’s prison population.
US News and World Report
First of Two Suspects Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering 6 in California
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - One of two reputed gang members arrested in the execution-style killings of six people in a central California farming town last month, including a baby and his teenage mother, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to six counts of first-degree murder. Noah David Beard, 25, entered his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One Tulare County massacre suspect appears in court, second recovering after gunfight
One of two men arrested in the gang-related massacre of a Goshen family pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six counts of murder. Noah Beard, 25, through an attorney, also denied the special circumstance of multiple murders, which could result in the death penalty if he’s found guilty. Fellow defendant...
Goshen suspect pled not guilty, other suspect in hospital
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – One of the suspected gunmen accused of killing six family members in Goshen back on January 16th, has pled not guilty to all eight counts and charges. 25-year-old Noah Beard appeared in court virtually Tuesday afternoon, less than a week since his arrest was announced. 35-year-old Angel Uriarte is still […]
DA’s office going for maximum sentence in Goshen deadly shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The two suspects accused of murdering six family members in Goshen are set to be in Tulare County Superior County on Tuesday for their arraignment. The two suspects face multiple charges including those six counts of murder, felons in possession of firearms, and street terrorism, among several others, according to […]
Alleged gang member pleads not guilty to killing 6 in Central Valley massacre
TULARE COUNTY — An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said.The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.Noah David Beard, 25, was arraigned Tuesday and is being held without bail, according to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office. Authorities say he shot Alissa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old baby, Nycholas Parraz, in the back of their heads.Beard is scheduled to return to court Feb....
DA: Fresno gang member sentenced for attempted murder, shooting spree
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to a determinant term of 15 years followed by an indeterminant term of 85 years to life in prison for premeditated and deliberate attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno criminal street gang, in addition to other felony charges, according to the Fresno County […]
KMPH.com
4 people from Fresno sentenced to prison as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Four residents of Fresno have been sentenced to prison terms as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program to reduce violent crime and gun violence, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Monday. Launched in 2001, the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program is a nationwide...
News Channel Nebraska
California man originally arrested near Pilger sentenced for 2021 meth charge
STANTON, Neb. – A California man who was arrested near Pilger and later fled the state before he could be sentenced was back in a northeast Nebraska courtroom on Monday. 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis was originally arrested in the fall of 2021 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Highway 275.
YAHOO!
It took 8 years, but this woman's voice brought a powerful Arizona attorney to justice
Ilya Smith said the sexual assault stripped away much of what she believed about herself. She saw herself as strong and independent, a Phoenix attorney who had worked hard to establish her credentials. Another attorney robbed her of that confidence during a short ride in the back seat of a moving car in 2014.
DOJ: Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy and federal gun charges, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Malachai Serrano pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking […]
Dying man indicated estranged girlfriend shot him: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As he lay bleeding in the roadway, Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano pointed to a woman kneeling next to him and said, “Ella me disparo (she shot me),” according to newly-released reports. The woman he pointed at was his estranged girlfriend, Cony Alvarado-Romero, according to the reports, which say the incident was […]
KPBS
More police records released under SB-16, but full transparency is a ways off
Since the beginning of the year, California law enforcement agencies have been required to release records involving police misconduct, specifically discrimination. The state law, SB-16 went into effect last year, but agencies had a one-year grace period. It was designed to make policing in the state more transparent. A story...
delanonow.com
Slain Peace Officer
I recently attended the graduation of the 155th Law Enforcement Training Academy. Three of those graduates will be brought into the Delano Police Department. As I listened to the admonition given to these graduates, a statement was made that these individuals would often be in dangerous situations, facing evil. This...
foxla.com
Tulare massacre: Video shows mom, baby trying to escape before execution-style murders
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - Law enforcement have released 911 audio and security footage from the scene of a "cartel-style" execution that left six family members, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby dead in Central California last month. Sixteen-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby boy Nycholas Parraz were...
supertalk929.com
Three California residents plead guilty to providing drugs to Southwest Virginia dealer
Three California residents have pleaded guilty to charges related to a cross-country drug distribution ring that federal authorities said led to the overdose of two teenagers in Southwest Virginia in 2021. Alexander Ortiz, 25, Destiny Perez, 23, and Jorge Perez, Jr, 24, was arrested last summer. Police found dozens of...
DA: Visalia man found guilty of murdering wife
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was found guilty on Monday of murdering his wife, according to officials with the Tulare County Office of the District Attorney. According to the DA’s office, 41-year-old Thomas Van Es separated from his wife in, 37-year-old Kristy Van Es, in Jan. 2022. On June 9, 2022, he sent […]
YAHOO!
Man convicted of 1970 mass murder in Minnesota was later strangled to death by apartment roommate
SUNBURG, Minn. — Forty-one-year-old Neil Pladson was found strangled to death with his hands and feet bound June 26, 1988, in a blood-splattered St. Paul apartment. His killer, 24-year-old Douglas Tank, told a Ramsey County court that Pladson had threatened to kill his family and was brandishing a knife.
KQED
Her Murder Conviction was Overturned. ICE Still Wants to Deport Her.
Sandra Castañeda was convicted for a murder she didn’t commit and was sentenced to 40 years to life. She thought she was going to spend the rest of her life in prison. In 2018, she got hopeful news: California dismissed her sentence and ordered her release. But instead of finding freedom, she was immediately detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being released from prison.
Suspect arrested after shooting at SWAT in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted for attempted homicide was arrested in Tulare County on Tuesday after he allegedly shot at SWAT while he was being served with a warrant for his arrest, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 38-year-old Moses Legazpi was discovered on property at the 7200 Block […]
