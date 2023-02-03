ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

US News and World Report

GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

GOSHEN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged gang member pleads not guilty to killing 6 in Central Valley massacre

TULARE COUNTY — An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said.The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.Noah David Beard, 25, was arraigned Tuesday and is being held without bail, according to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office. Authorities say he shot Alissa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old baby, Nycholas Parraz, in the back of their heads.Beard is scheduled to return to court Feb....
GOSHEN, CA
News Channel Nebraska

California man originally arrested near Pilger sentenced for 2021 meth charge

STANTON, Neb. – A California man who was arrested near Pilger and later fled the state before he could be sentenced was back in a northeast Nebraska courtroom on Monday. 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis was originally arrested in the fall of 2021 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Highway 275.
PILGER, NE
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy and federal gun charges, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Malachai Serrano pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Dying man indicated estranged girlfriend shot him: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As he lay bleeding in the roadway, Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano pointed to a woman kneeling next to him and said, “Ella me disparo (she shot me),” according to newly-released reports. The woman he pointed at was his estranged girlfriend, Cony Alvarado-Romero, according to the reports, which say the incident was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
delanonow.com

Slain Peace Officer

I recently attended the graduation of the 155th Law Enforcement Training Academy. Three of those graduates will be brought into the Delano Police Department. As I listened to the admonition given to these graduates, a statement was made that these individuals would often be in dangerous situations, facing evil. This...
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Visalia man found guilty of murdering wife

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was found guilty on Monday of murdering his wife, according to officials with the Tulare County Office of the District Attorney. According to the DA’s office, 41-year-old Thomas Van Es separated from his wife in, 37-year-old Kristy Van Es, in Jan. 2022. On June 9, 2022, he sent […]
VISALIA, CA
KQED

Her Murder Conviction was Overturned. ICE Still Wants to Deport Her.

Sandra Castañeda was convicted for a murder she didn’t commit and was sentenced to 40 years to life. She thought she was going to spend the rest of her life in prison. In 2018, she got hopeful news: California dismissed her sentence and ordered her release. But instead of finding freedom, she was immediately detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being released from prison.
CALIFORNIA STATE

