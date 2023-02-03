ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailycoin.com

Is Ethereum Set to Rally Despite February’s Slow Start?

Ethereum has experienced a slow February so far after its January rally. 20-day EMA and RSI indicators display mixed results. Could ETH experience a rally to reach $1,800 or a decline to $1,500?. Ethereum (ETH) appears to be experiencing a break in extreme price action in February after a strong...
CNBC

Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief

Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
Markets Insider

China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini

The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
dailycoin.com

Fraudulent Damus Tokens Threaten the Growth of Popular Platform

Scammers have created fake Damus tokens on the Ethereum and BNB chains, taking advantage of the platform’s success. Damus has been banned from the Chinese app store but has become the fourth most downloaded app in Hong Kong. The Damus team has confirmed that there will be no token.
dailycoin.com

Binance to Cease US Dollar Transfers for Non-US Customers

Binance has announced a temporary suspension of USD bank transfers starting February 8. According to Binance, users can choose from other deposit methods. Binance’s suspension applies only to non-US users. Stablecoin outflows from the crypto exchange spiked following the announcement. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced it will temporarily suspend...
dailycoin.com

Chainflip Partners with Axelar and Squid to Expand DeFi to New Assets

Chainflip, the cross-chain DEX set for launch in mid-2023, has initiated its partnership program and unveiled plans to create a two-way integration between Chainflip and Squid, the recently launched cross-chain token swapping service. This partnership will bring users of both Chainflip and Squid even greater access to cross-chain swaps between a wider variety of blockchains, powered by Axelar.
dailycoin.com

The Ultimate Guide to Crypto Copy Trading in 2023

Crypto copy trading has become increasingly popular among younger retail traders. This form of social trading lowers the barrier to entry for crypto trading. However, traders should be aware of the pitfalls, like copying traders with no skin in the game or choosing the wrong platforms. Trading in crypto and...
dailycoin.com

Memeland Goes Bananas for BAYC in $1.3M USD Spending Spree

9GAG’s Memeland has made a significant investment in the NFT market by purchasing eight high-volume Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs. BAYC has been the top-selling collection in the past seven days, according to data from NonFungible.com. Memeland has not yet revealed the official endgame for the NFTs or...
dailycoin.com

Cirus Foundation Launches V1 – Private

Private-launch of version 1.0, sets the stage for design, testing, and review-based audiences. Blockchain-based data ownership initiative Cirus Foundation has entered into the private launch of version 1.0. The initiative entails a revamped user experience, data-ownership software, and a full-functioning cryptocurrency wallet. The initial rollout marks the first phase in...

