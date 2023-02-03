Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
Is Ethereum Set to Rally Despite February’s Slow Start?
Ethereum has experienced a slow February so far after its January rally. 20-day EMA and RSI indicators display mixed results. Could ETH experience a rally to reach $1,800 or a decline to $1,500?. Ethereum (ETH) appears to be experiencing a break in extreme price action in February after a strong...
CNBC
Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
Car Payments for Many Americans Are Now More Than $1,000 per Month. Here's How to Stay Ahead of Your Loan Payment
Yes, you can save money on your auto loan.
Capital One Just Saw a Spike in Loan Losses. Should Investors Be Worried?
Loan losses and delinquencies for the banking giant rose significantly in the fourth quarter.
China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini
The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
Markets are surging as fears about the economy fade. Why the optimists could be wrong
The markets have rallied this year as investors believe inflation will continue to ease and that the economy will avoid a recession – but it could end in tears.
China keeps insisting its real estate market is not in a crisis — even as just about every sign points to the opposite
The IMF recently said China's real-estate issue needs "further action," and developers just recorded their worst quarter in years.
Rent Is Dropping in the U.S. Should You Lock in a New Lease Now?
Should you take advantage of lower rents?
Jobs numbers are so high that the Fed won't support stocks by cutting rates until 2024, Goldman Sachs chief economist says
Friday's jobs report showed the US economy added 517,000 payrolls last month, more than twice the number predicted by analysts. That boom gives the Federal Reserve more scope to hike and hold interest rates high, according to Goldman Sachs' chief economist. "We do expect the Fed to do more than...
Here's How SNAP Recipients Can Manage New Amazon Fresh Delivery Charges
Amazon Fresh deliveries could soon cost as much as $9.95.
dailycoin.com
Fraudulent Damus Tokens Threaten the Growth of Popular Platform
Scammers have created fake Damus tokens on the Ethereum and BNB chains, taking advantage of the platform’s success. Damus has been banned from the Chinese app store but has become the fourth most downloaded app in Hong Kong. The Damus team has confirmed that there will be no token.
Gas prices expected to continue to ease in near term: AAA
Gas prices are still higher than they were a year ago but they have been easing modestly. AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said prices have steadily fallen every day over the past week,
dailycoin.com
Binance to Cease US Dollar Transfers for Non-US Customers
Binance has announced a temporary suspension of USD bank transfers starting February 8. According to Binance, users can choose from other deposit methods. Binance’s suspension applies only to non-US users. Stablecoin outflows from the crypto exchange spiked following the announcement. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced it will temporarily suspend...
dailycoin.com
Chainflip Partners with Axelar and Squid to Expand DeFi to New Assets
Chainflip, the cross-chain DEX set for launch in mid-2023, has initiated its partnership program and unveiled plans to create a two-way integration between Chainflip and Squid, the recently launched cross-chain token swapping service. This partnership will bring users of both Chainflip and Squid even greater access to cross-chain swaps between a wider variety of blockchains, powered by Axelar.
dailycoin.com
The Ultimate Guide to Crypto Copy Trading in 2023
Crypto copy trading has become increasingly popular among younger retail traders. This form of social trading lowers the barrier to entry for crypto trading. However, traders should be aware of the pitfalls, like copying traders with no skin in the game or choosing the wrong platforms. Trading in crypto and...
dailycoin.com
Memeland Goes Bananas for BAYC in $1.3M USD Spending Spree
9GAG’s Memeland has made a significant investment in the NFT market by purchasing eight high-volume Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs. BAYC has been the top-selling collection in the past seven days, according to data from NonFungible.com. Memeland has not yet revealed the official endgame for the NFTs or...
dailycoin.com
Cirus Foundation Launches V1 – Private
Private-launch of version 1.0, sets the stage for design, testing, and review-based audiences. Blockchain-based data ownership initiative Cirus Foundation has entered into the private launch of version 1.0. The initiative entails a revamped user experience, data-ownership software, and a full-functioning cryptocurrency wallet. The initial rollout marks the first phase in...
dailycoin.com
FTX Scrambling to Recover Donations; FTX User Debt Token (FUD) – Latest News from Collapsed Exchange
FTX Users’ Debt (FUD) did not release proof that they hold title to any of the debt by FTX users. As the FTX bankruptcy unfolds, thousands of former FTX users wait anxiously to get their money back. According to court documents, FTX owes $3.5 billion to its 50 largest creditors and some 102 million to depositors.
OPEC+ may need to lift its oil output given signs China's reopening could deliver a strong boost to demand, IEA chief says
OPEC+ may need to lift oil output as Chinese demand is shaping up for a strong comeback, the IEA's chief said. The Paris-based IEA expects half of this year's global oil demand growth to come from China, he said. There are already signs Chinese oil demand is recovering as Beijing...
