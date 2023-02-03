NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — A New Bedford man wanted in Maine was arrested recently for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. According to New Bedford Police, detectives were monitoring activity in the city’s South End on February 4 when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The vehicle was stopped on Mosher Street and police said the driver parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO