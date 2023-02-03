Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
Fall River man charged with assaulting New Bedford Police Officer
“On February 3rd at approximately 9 pm, north end units responded to #271 Ashley Blvd. in regard to a disturbance being caused by a male who did not reside there. Upon arrival, they encountered the defendant who appeared under the influence of either drugs, alcohol, or both, and was immediately hostile toward them.
YAHOO!
Man to get 17 years in fatal New London shooting
Feb. 6—A 23-year-old former New London man decided on Monday to accept a plea agreement and a sentence of 17 years in prison rather than stand trial for murder. Jamir Johnson appeared before Judge Hillary Strackbein in New London Superior Court and pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit in the Dec. 9, 2017 shooting death of 21-year-old Quvonte "Q" Andre Gray.
New Bedford Fugitive Arrested Following Traffic Stop
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — A New Bedford man wanted in Maine was arrested recently for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. According to New Bedford Police, detectives were monitoring activity in the city’s South End on February 4 when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The vehicle was stopped on Mosher Street and police said the driver parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away.
‘I didn’t pull the trigger’: Murderer in 2000 execution-style killing seeks new trial
Kenneth Day was convicted in 2004 for taking part in the carjacking and killing of Jason Burgeson and Amy Shute.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police arrest career criminal, who allegedly resists arrest, rams police cruiser
“On February 5th, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” were attempting to execute a search warrant at 83 Field St., #2. The target of the investigation was JOSE FERNANDEZ, 47. Upon stopping FERNANDEZ in his vehicle a short distance away from the residence, he refused to open the car door and attempted to drive away, striking a cruiser in the process.
ABC6.com
Providence man found guilty of 2021 murder
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced Monday that a Providence man was found guilty of murder. After a weeklong trial, the court determined 32-year-old Johnny Xaykosy shot and killed Nickolas DiPanni, 31, of Smithfield on Indiana Avenue. Police said he shot DiPanni twice...
newbedfordguide.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of 20-year old wanted New Bedford man for allegedly trafficking cocaine
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a wanted man for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. On February 4th, detectives were monitoring activity in the south-end sector when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. While stopping the vehicle on Mosher St., the operator, later identified as Mr. JULIUS ANDRADE, 20, of 403 Allen St., quickly parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away. He was stopped by detectives as the investigation continued.
ABC6.com
Coventry man arrested on weapons charges
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said Monday they arrested a man for possession of illegal weapons and accessories. George Blais, 55, was stopped on Jan. 29 for traffic violations, police said. The officer who stopped Blais said he saw weapon accessories partially covered by a blanket and conducted...
New Bedford Drug Dealer Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Police Cruiser
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford drug dealer and career criminal has been arrested on multiple narcotics and vehicle charges after allegedly trying to flee from police and hitting a cruiser in the process. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 47-year-old Jose Fernandez after trying to search his 83...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro police search for suspects in diner theft
(WJAR) — Attleboro police are searching for suspects involved in a theft at Morin's Diner. Police said a walk-in cooler at the diner was broken into around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 2. The suspects stole an estimated $500 worth of items from the cooler, according to police. Police said...
Easton Woman Killed in Police Shooting Identified
EASTON — The Easton woman shot and killed by local police on Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said state police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, which allegedly took place while Griffiths was holding a pump action BB gun during a home welfare check.
Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast
It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s ‘Muldoon’s Mini-Market” robbed at knifepoint
On Monday, at approximately 7:30pm, the New Bedford Police Department received a 911 call to report an armed robbery. The called, a clerk at Muldoon’s Mini-Market at 1411 Phillips Rd., said that he had just been robbed at knifepoint. Upon arrival, and subsequent discussion with the victim, police learned...
ABC6.com
Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
Cranston police search for suspects accused of shoplifting
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are asking the public for help identifying two women accused of shoplifting. Police say the women stole several pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Garden City around 3 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total value of the sunglasses stolen is approximately $1,400. Anyone with information on the […]
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Rhode Island woman accused of killing father with garden shears
A Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her father with a pair of garden shears earlier this week, authorities said.
fallriverreporter.com
Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting in Bristol County
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman was later found dead. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
Turnto10.com
Johnston police say report of porch pirate unfounded
(WJAR) — Johnston police said Monday that a report of porch pirate turned out to be unfounded. "Further information provided about this incident revealed that the woman pictured was not involved in any crime, and that this was a case of a package being delivered to the wrong house. We appreciate the public's assistance with this matter," police said in a Facebook post.
