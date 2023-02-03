ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

newbedfordguide.com

Fall River man charged with assaulting New Bedford Police Officer

“On February 3rd at approximately 9 pm, north end units responded to #271 Ashley Blvd. in regard to a disturbance being caused by a male who did not reside there. Upon arrival, they encountered the defendant who appeared under the influence of either drugs, alcohol, or both, and was immediately hostile toward them.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YAHOO!

Man to get 17 years in fatal New London shooting

Feb. 6—A 23-year-old former New London man decided on Monday to accept a plea agreement and a sentence of 17 years in prison rather than stand trial for murder. Jamir Johnson appeared before Judge Hillary Strackbein in New London Superior Court and pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit in the Dec. 9, 2017 shooting death of 21-year-old Quvonte "Q" Andre Gray.
NEW LONDON, CT
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fugitive Arrested Following Traffic Stop

NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — A New Bedford man wanted in Maine was arrested recently for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. According to New Bedford Police, detectives were monitoring activity in the city’s South End on February 4 when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The vehicle was stopped on Mosher Street and police said the driver parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police arrest career criminal, who allegedly resists arrest, rams police cruiser

“On February 5th, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” were attempting to execute a search warrant at 83 Field St., #2. The target of the investigation was JOSE FERNANDEZ, 47. Upon stopping FERNANDEZ in his vehicle a short distance away from the residence, he refused to open the car door and attempted to drive away, striking a cruiser in the process.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man found guilty of 2021 murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced Monday that a Providence man was found guilty of murder. After a weeklong trial, the court determined 32-year-old Johnny Xaykosy shot and killed Nickolas DiPanni, 31, of Smithfield on Indiana Avenue. Police said he shot DiPanni twice...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of 20-year old wanted New Bedford man for allegedly trafficking cocaine

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a wanted man for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. On February 4th, detectives were monitoring activity in the south-end sector when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. While stopping the vehicle on Mosher St., the operator, later identified as Mr. JULIUS ANDRADE, 20, of 403 Allen St., quickly parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away. He was stopped by detectives as the investigation continued.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Coventry man arrested on weapons charges

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said Monday they arrested a man for possession of illegal weapons and accessories. George Blais, 55, was stopped on Jan. 29 for traffic violations, police said. The officer who stopped Blais said he saw weapon accessories partially covered by a blanket and conducted...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Attleboro police search for suspects in diner theft

(WJAR) — Attleboro police are searching for suspects involved in a theft at Morin's Diner. Police said a walk-in cooler at the diner was broken into around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 2. The suspects stole an estimated $500 worth of items from the cooler, according to police. Police said...
ATTLEBORO, MA
FUN 107

Easton Woman Killed in Police Shooting Identified

EASTON — The Easton woman shot and killed by local police on Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said state police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, which allegedly took place while Griffiths was holding a pump action BB gun during a home welfare check.
EASTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast

It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford’s ‘Muldoon’s Mini-Market” robbed at knifepoint

On Monday, at approximately 7:30pm, the New Bedford Police Department received a 911 call to report an armed robbery. The called, a clerk at Muldoon’s Mini-Market at 1411 Phillips Rd., said that he had just been robbed at knifepoint. Upon arrival, and subsequent discussion with the victim, police learned...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Cranston police search for suspects accused of shoplifting

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are asking the public for help identifying two women accused of shoplifting.  Police say the women stole several pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Garden City around 3 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total value of the sunglasses stolen is approximately $1,400.  Anyone with information on the […]
CRANSTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting in Bristol County

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman was later found dead. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Johnston police say report of porch pirate unfounded

(WJAR) — Johnston police said Monday that a report of porch pirate turned out to be unfounded. "Further information provided about this incident revealed that the woman pictured was not involved in any crime, and that this was a case of a package being delivered to the wrong house. We appreciate the public's assistance with this matter," police said in a Facebook post.
JOHNSTON, RI

