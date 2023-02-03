The broadcast of Bad Bunny's latest performance has drummed up some controversy. On Sunday, the global superstar opened up the 2023 Grammys with an electrifying medley of “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa," which brought a little bit of his native Puerto Rico to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. Featuring a live band and a troupe of traditional dancers, every other shot made BB's performance look like an absolute blast for the in-person audience, with everyone from Taylor Swift to Jack Harlow dancing along. But unfortunately, the same couldn't be said for fans who were watching from home, at least according to a number of Twitter users who called out CBS for one big misstep.

1 DAY AGO