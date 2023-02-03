Read full article on original website
Samara Joy Wins Grammy for Best New Artist
Jazz vocalist Samara Joy has been crowned Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys. It's a major achievement for the 23-year-old Bronx native, who first rose to prominence on TikTok while still in college, going viral and racking up over 1.5 million views. That notoriety helped open the door for her widely-acclaimed sophomore album, Linger Awhile, which also won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album.
Bad Bunny Fans Call Out the Grammys' 'Racist' Closed Captioning
The broadcast of Bad Bunny's latest performance has drummed up some controversy. On Sunday, the global superstar opened up the 2023 Grammys with an electrifying medley of “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa," which brought a little bit of his native Puerto Rico to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. Featuring a live band and a troupe of traditional dancers, every other shot made BB's performance look like an absolute blast for the in-person audience, with everyone from Taylor Swift to Jack Harlow dancing along. But unfortunately, the same couldn't be said for fans who were watching from home, at least according to a number of Twitter users who called out CBS for one big misstep.
Here's Why Certain Artists Were Left Out of Grammys 'In Memoriam' Tribute
Every year, the Grammys hosts a special segment to pay tribute to the people we lost in the music industry. From Gilbert Gottfried to Christine McVie, Angela Lansbury to Q Lazzarus, there were countless people celebrated on music's biggest night. So why were some people omitted?. The Recording Academy explains...
Behind Kim Petras' Fire Red Glam at the 2023 Grammys
On Sunday, Kim Petras made history as the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy in the Best Pop/Duo category. For the major moment, Petras worked with her go-to makeup artist Gilbert Soliz and MAC Cosmetics to create a hellish, fire red look. "Kim’s makeup look emphasizes and embodies...
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal Split Accidentally Confirmed by Vogue
Prior to her headlining performance at 2023’s Laneway Festival, Phoebe Bridgers sat down with Vogue Australia to discuss what's new with her. The cover photo features Bridgers clad in white, eyeing the camera dreamily. One might think Bridgers was getting married. The interview itself disagrees. \u201ca moment of silence...
Grimes Calls the Grammys 'So Irrelevant' After Charli XCX Snub
Like clockwork, the Grammys proves to be one of the most controversial nights in music as people reflect on which of their faves win or lose. In some cases, they aren't even nominated. Ahead of last night’s show, pop star Charli XCX posted a selfie, drawing a parallel between her and Mia Goth’s respective award show snubs in the caption.
Harry Styles' Dancers Worked Around Major Mix-Up at the Grammys
It appears Harry Styles was in a predicament at the Grammys this past Sunday, and it’s not due to the wrath of the Beyhive after he snagged the coveted Album of the Year award for Harry’s House. Instead, it had to do with a pesky rotating platform. The...
Kim Petras Is the First Trans Woman to Win Best Pop/Duo Grammy
Her unholiness Kim Petras is breaking barriers as the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy for Best Pop/Duo. \u201cKim petras thanked Sophie during her Grammy acceptance speech I\u2019m actually crying\u201d. — \ud835\udc9e. (@\ud835\udc9e.) 1675649416. While not the first trans artist to win a Grammy, Petras certainly is one...
