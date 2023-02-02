ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

oxnardpd.org

Traffic Alert

Oxnard Police Officers are investigating a significant traffic collision in the 1600 block of North Oxnard Blvd. Southbound traffic lanes on Oxnard Blvd are closed at West Gonzales Road to Glenwood Drive. Please use an alternate route until further notice. If you witnessed this collision or have any information that...
kvta.com

CHP Seek Ventura Hit And Run Vehicle

The CHP is asking the public for help in a hit and run traffic collision early Saturday morning in Ventura that left a tow truck driver with major injuries. It happened shortly after 2:30 AM on the southbound 101 Freeway just before the Victoria Avenue exit. There was a broken...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

DashCam Footage of Highway 154 Collision Points at Semi-Truck

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on Cold Spring Bridge last week causing significant damage and four injuries to motorists. Edhat reader Patrick was one of the drivers involved in the collision and reports it was caused by a semi-truck traveling on Highway 154 emitting thick smoke. "The 154...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Vehicles seized, tickets issued at Oxnard car meetup

Police in Oxnard issued 20 tickets and towed three vehicles Sunday morning after they busted a planned car meet around a busy shopping center. The Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement at the Seabridge Marketplace between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. A large meetup of car...
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Commercial Structure Fire In Ventura Sunday Morning

Firefighters battled what they said was a fire in a commercial building in the 800 block of West Main Street in Ventura. When they arrived at the location around 11:30 AM Sunday they found smoke and flames coming from a single story commercial building. Firefighters say the effort to control...
VENTURA, CA
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE: Street Racing Enforcement (2-5-23)

On February 5, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., police officers from the Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement around the Seabridge Marketplace in response to a planned car meet. Previous car meets held at the location resulted in numerous car clubs attending, some of which were known to engage in street racing and reckless driving. Approximately 120 vehicles gathered in the parking lot, many with modified vehicle violations that disrupt the quality of life of residents. The operation resulted in twenty citations issued for various violations, including loud or modified exhaust and modified vehicle emissions. Three vehicles were towed for being driven by unlicensed drivers.
OXNARD, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting

Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.  Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release- Injury Traffic Collision Involving Oxnard Police Department Patrol Vehicle

SUBJECT: Traffic Collision Involving Oxnard Police Department Patrol Vehicle. LOCATION: Fifth Street and Buena Vista Avenue, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Oxnard Police Department Police Officer / Marked F-150 Patrol. Vehicle. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Daniel Llamas, 22-year-old Ventura Resident / 2022 Harley Davidson. motorcycle. CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 |. On...
OXNARD, CA
calcoastnews.com

Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc

Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
LOMPOC, CA
CBS LA

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist

Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Ventura, CA

Ventura is the county seat of Ventura County and is a gorgeous coastal town northwest of Los Angeles. Also known as Ventura, the city is a popular tourist destination famous for its beaches, seaside piers, resorts, and historical landmarks. It also has a rich history and was inhabited by Chumash...
VENTURA, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard Police Vehicle Involved In Crash With Motorcyclist

The Oxnard Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of its marked black and white patrol vehicles and a motorcycle. It happened shortly after 3 PM Thursday near the intersection of Buena Vista Avenue and Fifth Street. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the marked patrol vehicle, which was...
OXNARD, CA

