On February 5, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., police officers from the Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement around the Seabridge Marketplace in response to a planned car meet. Previous car meets held at the location resulted in numerous car clubs attending, some of which were known to engage in street racing and reckless driving. Approximately 120 vehicles gathered in the parking lot, many with modified vehicle violations that disrupt the quality of life of residents. The operation resulted in twenty citations issued for various violations, including loud or modified exhaust and modified vehicle emissions. Three vehicles were towed for being driven by unlicensed drivers.

OXNARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO