oxnardpd.org
Traffic Alert
Oxnard Police Officers are investigating a significant traffic collision in the 1600 block of North Oxnard Blvd. Southbound traffic lanes on Oxnard Blvd are closed at West Gonzales Road to Glenwood Drive. Please use an alternate route until further notice. If you witnessed this collision or have any information that...
kvta.com
CHP Seek Ventura Hit And Run Vehicle
The CHP is asking the public for help in a hit and run traffic collision early Saturday morning in Ventura that left a tow truck driver with major injuries. It happened shortly after 2:30 AM on the southbound 101 Freeway just before the Victoria Avenue exit. There was a broken...
Santa Barbara Edhat
DashCam Footage of Highway 154 Collision Points at Semi-Truck
Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on Cold Spring Bridge last week causing significant damage and four injuries to motorists. Edhat reader Patrick was one of the drivers involved in the collision and reports it was caused by a semi-truck traveling on Highway 154 emitting thick smoke. "The 154...
KTLA.com
Vehicles seized, tickets issued at Oxnard car meetup
Police in Oxnard issued 20 tickets and towed three vehicles Sunday morning after they busted a planned car meet around a busy shopping center. The Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement at the Seabridge Marketplace between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. A large meetup of car...
Partial closure of northbound Hwy 101 near Gaviota Tunnel
The right lane remains closed along northbound Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel while crews blast rocks and set up new rock netting. The new northbound Highway 101 lanes are now open in Summerland.
kvta.com
Commercial Structure Fire In Ventura Sunday Morning
Firefighters battled what they said was a fire in a commercial building in the 800 block of West Main Street in Ventura. When they arrived at the location around 11:30 AM Sunday they found smoke and flames coming from a single story commercial building. Firefighters say the effort to control...
kvta.com
Storm-Caused Rockslide Blocks Access To A Channel Island; Simi Stabbing; Hueneme Pursuit
Channel Islands National Park says all trails and facilities on San Miguel Island, except the sandy beaches of Cuyler Harbor, are closed to the public until emergency repairs are made to Nidever Canyon Trail. There was a rockslide in that canyon caused by the January storms that is blocking the...
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE: Street Racing Enforcement (2-5-23)
On February 5, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., police officers from the Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement around the Seabridge Marketplace in response to a planned car meet. Previous car meets held at the location resulted in numerous car clubs attending, some of which were known to engage in street racing and reckless driving. Approximately 120 vehicles gathered in the parking lot, many with modified vehicle violations that disrupt the quality of life of residents. The operation resulted in twenty citations issued for various violations, including loud or modified exhaust and modified vehicle emissions. Three vehicles were towed for being driven by unlicensed drivers.
Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting
Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
oxnardpd.org
News Release- Injury Traffic Collision Involving Oxnard Police Department Patrol Vehicle
SUBJECT: Traffic Collision Involving Oxnard Police Department Patrol Vehicle. LOCATION: Fifth Street and Buena Vista Avenue, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Oxnard Police Department Police Officer / Marked F-150 Patrol. Vehicle. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Daniel Llamas, 22-year-old Ventura Resident / 2022 Harley Davidson. motorcycle. CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 |. On...
calcoastnews.com
Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc
Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Ventura, CA
Ventura is the county seat of Ventura County and is a gorgeous coastal town northwest of Los Angeles. Also known as Ventura, the city is a popular tourist destination famous for its beaches, seaside piers, resorts, and historical landmarks. It also has a rich history and was inhabited by Chumash...
Forecast calls for scattered rain showers across Southern California Sunday
Many parts of Southern California will see scattered, light rain showers Sunday as a weak front moves through the region. Los Angeles County and Ventura County will receive very little rainfall, perhaps just .10 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet but the mountains can only […]
Signal light changes at the Hwy 154 and State St. intersection
Drivers in Santa Barbara County can expect new changes to the signal at the intersection of Highway 154 and State Street in Santa Barbara.
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the body found in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday to be Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Dad of 3 severely beaten after road rage incident from 110 Freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A family is pleading for justice and an arrest after a road rage incident left a father of three beaten and bloody. The California Highway Patrol called the violent incident as a "road rage" encounter and pledged to continue investigations. On January 25, Sandra Tocohua said she...
kvta.com
Female Found Stabbed to Death in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A female was found stabbed to death in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to reports of a stabbing in the 300 block of South Main Street around 2:00 a.m., Feb. 5. When units arrived on scene,...
