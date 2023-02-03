Read full article on original website
Why W&L Law: Support and Mentorship with Hussain Cheema
As an international student, the most important thing for me has been having support around you. Since I’ve been here, I can’t even count how many mentors I’ve gotten. I’m part of the Asian Pacific Law Students Association. I got a mentor from there. I’m a part of the First-generation Student Union. I got a mentor from there. We get two Kirgis fellows assigned to us when we join law school. So there are so many people out there to help your over here. Like if you’re coming from a different country, if you’re coming from a different culture, a different environment, the people out here, are actually trying to make that transition easier for you. And what I really like about the process is that those people are actual students at the law school. So they understand what academic tensions you’re feeling while at the same time trying to help you assimilate into the environment, assimilate into the law school. So that for me has been a huge factor.
Why W&L Law: In the Room Where It Happens with Zoe Speas ’25L
The moment that really struck me as being when I knew W&L was where I wanted to focus my attention for admission, was sitting in on Professor Baluarte’s immigration law class. So I visited in October of 2021, and took a really wonderful tour. At the end of that tour, I was able to sit in on a class and I just felt like–to quote Hamilton at you–I just felt like ‘this is the room where it happens.’ And I want to be in that room. I didn’t feel that anywhere else that I visited. And I really felt it here. And so I’ve just been so glad to be a member of the class now and feel that every day.
Maximizing Her Network
For Avalon Pernell ’23, a Washington and Lee University senior from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a typical day on campus looks anything but typical. Pernell, a Johnson Scholar who is majoring in journalism and German, serves as a University Ambassador in the Office of Admissions, has written for for the Ring Tum Phi, and currently produces The Rockbridge Report, Washington and Lee’s student-run news outlet. Her podcast, The Bright Spot, has also run for two seasons and has allowed Pernell to speak with women at different points of their college experiences and professional careers.
Seema Gajwani is the Next Speaker in the Mudd Lecture Series
Seema Gajwani, a special counsel for juvenile justice reform at the D.C. Office of the Attorney General, will present a lecture on Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. in the University Chapel as part of Washington and Lee University’s Mudd Center for Ethics’ series on “Beneficence: Practicing and Ethics of Care.”
Why W&L Law: A Welcoming Community with Ali Fazal
One of the big things that we do here in the fall is Law School Football League. And I wasn’t on a team, initially. I had been enjoying one of the bigger 1L teams–they reached the limit pretty early on. So some of the 2Ls and 3Ls actually reached out to me and a bunch of other 1Ls, and they said, “Hey, we’d love to have you guys join us.” And I think that really goes to show that there’s no class divide here. There’s no, you know, Senior/Junior divide here. The moment you set foot on campus, the moment that you join the student body, I think everybody really welcomes you in and wants to get to know you, wants to see you succeed. And also, you know, aside from just an academic standpoint, they want to see you succeed socially. I have a lot of friends that are 2Ls and 3Ls and I’ve only been here about a month and a half. And I think that really goes to show you that W&L is that tight knit community. And what they say during admissions interviews and all the sort of programming that they do is true.
W&L’s Ayoub Presents Nobel Prize Symposium Talk
Nadia Ayoub, professor of biology at Washington and Lee University, will present on the 2022 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine awarded to Svante Pääbo. The talk will be held on Feb. 8 at 12:15 p.m. in the Harte Center, room 128, located in Leyburn Library. “I love...
