One of the big things that we do here in the fall is Law School Football League. And I wasn’t on a team, initially. I had been enjoying one of the bigger 1L teams–they reached the limit pretty early on. So some of the 2Ls and 3Ls actually reached out to me and a bunch of other 1Ls, and they said, “Hey, we’d love to have you guys join us.” And I think that really goes to show that there’s no class divide here. There’s no, you know, Senior/Junior divide here. The moment you set foot on campus, the moment that you join the student body, I think everybody really welcomes you in and wants to get to know you, wants to see you succeed. And also, you know, aside from just an academic standpoint, they want to see you succeed socially. I have a lot of friends that are 2Ls and 3Ls and I’ve only been here about a month and a half. And I think that really goes to show you that W&L is that tight knit community. And what they say during admissions interviews and all the sort of programming that they do is true.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO