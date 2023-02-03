ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

34-year-old man shot and killed in Northern Henrico

By Citizen Staff
 3 days ago
A 34-year-old man died after being shot in a Northern Henrico apartment community Feb. 2.

Kevin Devon Thomas was found by responding Henrico Police officers with apparent gunshot wounds inside an apartment in the 5800 block of Kirkstone Circle at Richfield Place Apartments. Someone had called to report a shooting, according to police.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS officials arrived took Thomas to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with doorbell cameras or surveillance footage in the area to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is urged to contact Det. C. Henry at (804) 501-4829.

Information also may be provided anonymously through Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using the “P3tips” app.

