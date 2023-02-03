ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Inside the Magic

Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately

Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Universal Lowers Prices for Back to the Future and Jurassic World Experiences at Great Movie Escape

Less than two months since its public opening, admission prices for Universal’s Great Movie Escape in Universal CityWalk Orlando have already dropped!. Starting prices for single tickets to the attraction have been reduced from $49.99 to $39.99. For those looking to have one of two escape rooms to themselves for the experience, a private experience ticket has dropped from $300 down to starting prices of $240 for up to eight guests.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Car crashes into FL school bus • EPCOT concert lineup • Recreational pot coming to Florida?

FLORIDA - A video shows the moment a car crashed into a school bus in Osceola County, a first-look at Roboland Orlando, Frontier is now offering an "All you can fly" pass for unlimited flights over the summer, Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and recreational pot may soon be coming to Florida: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Travel: Paradise Found Close to Home in New Smyrna Beach

There is a great divide in Florida. Those who call the Sunshine State home fall into two distinct camps; separated by ideology, they stubbornly cling to their beliefs and traditions. It’s a fundamental, core preference that separates friends and family, much like the Hatfields and McCoys, the Montagues and Capulets, Meghan and Harry, or Kate and William. I’m talking about coastal preference and Floridians fall into two camps: the west coast or the east coast.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WDW News Today

Proposed Amendments to Reedy Creek Improvement District Bill Seek to Limit Governor’s Power

House Bill 9B, introduced a few days ago, outlines how the state of Florida will take over Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District instead of dissolving it with a board appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Representatives Eskamani and Harris have proposed amendments to the bill that would limit the Governor’s power over the board.
FLORIDA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida

Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
LAKE WALES, FL
click orlando

Interstate 95 cleared after crash in rain slowed traffic near Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The rightmost lane of southbound Interstate 95 was temporarily blocked Sunday morning near Melbourne as Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash. Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 177 (near Palm Bay Road) to a crash with injuries at 10:29 a.m., records show. [TRENDING:...
MELBOURNE, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman With Winning Powerball Ticket Has Been Identified

Congratulations to the Florida woman who became a millionaire after claiming her $2M prize from a previous Powerball drawing. Reports tell us that Chuwee Gaiwan of Palm Bay won the prize from A drawing that happened last year in September. Gaiwan purchased her ticket from a Circle K in Palm Bay.
PALM BAY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Outback Steakhouse restaurant was temporarily closed for health violations

Outback Steakhouse at 5255 S. Florida Ave. in Lakeland was shut down on Jan. 9 after an inspector found eight violations, including five high-priority. It reopened on Jan. 10. Among the high-priority violations found at the South Lakeland restaurant, the inspector noted live flies and seven live roaches in the dish area, a butter scoop stored in unclean water at or above 135 degrees, and certain temperature-controlled foods were not marked with a discard time.
LAKELAND, FL

