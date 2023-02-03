Read full article on original website
Iowa Conservation Stewardship Program Deadline Announced
NEVADA, Iowa—The sign-up period for farmers interested in enrolling in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) is open. In Iowa, the deadline to submit initial paperwork is March 17. “For farmers who are already incorporating conservation in their operations, CSP is a great opportunity to receive support for additional practices,”...
Feenstra Announces Guest for State of the Union
WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) has announced that Mr. Chad Tentinger, lead developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, will be his guest for the State of the Union on Tuesday night. “I am thrilled to announce that Chad Tentinger will be my guest at the State of...
The DNC’s abandonment of the Iowa caucuses: ‘It hurt’
Joe Robinson vacuums the carpet before the start of the caucus night celebration party for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, at the Holiday Inn on Feb. 3, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) It hurt. I was sitting with a reporter Saturday morning, after...
LOCAL IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT TO HOST CAREER FAIR TUESDAY
LOCAL IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES ARE LOOKING TO ADD MORE RECRUITS TO THEIR RANKS. SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE DEPARTMENT IS HOSTING A CAREER FAIR AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER TUESDAY AFTERNOON FROM NOON TO 2:30PM ALONG WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF AND IOWA STATE PATROL:
Iowa lawmakers crafting another property tax bill
DES MOINES, IOWA — Property taxes were outlined as a huge priority for Republican lawmakers heading into the 90th General Assembly. On Monday, in the Iowa House Ways & Means subcommittee, House File 1 was voted through. The 30-page bill looks to change school foundation property taxes, set a cap for value assessment changes, and add new transparency measures for levy hikes.
Greater Regional to see changes with emergencies’ May end
Greater Regional Health in Creston expects to see effects of President Biden’s order to end national emergencies May 11 in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic that began nearly three years ago. Late last month, Biden made the decision that would formally restructure the federal coronavirus response to treat the...
SENATE SUBS: Light schedule today in Iowa Senate
12:30 p.m. – SSB 1013 – RM 217 – A bill for an act providing a standing appropriation relating to certain utility and related costs required to be provided by the department of administrative services for certain state buildings and grounds. 1:30 p.m. – SSB 1023 –...
IOWA DEBATE CONTINUES OVER PHONE BAN WHILE DRIVING
A BILL THAT WOULD BAN IOWA MOTORISTS FROM HAVING A PHONE OR ELECTRONIC DEVICE IN THEIR HANDS WHILE DRIVING HAS CLEARED A SENATE COMMITTEE, BUT SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS HE HASN’T POLLED THE 64 REPUBLICANS IN THE HOUSE ABOUT THE CONCEPT. HANDS1 OC…….SUPPORT NEEDED.” :06. THE...
Bill advances giving more power to governor in district judge nominations
Lawmakers advanced legislation that would allow the governor to appoint a majority of the members to district court judicial nominating commissions. (Photo illustration via Canvas) The governor would get to choose the majority of members of a panel that helps nominate district judges under legislation approved Tuesday by the Senate...
Iowa GOP lawmakers adopt new power-tripping mantra: ‘Because we won.’
GOP lawmakers at the Iowa Capitol are flexing their power instead of crafting public policy. (Photo illustration via Canva) “Because I said so,” has to be one of the most infuriating responses someone can give to a reasonable question. Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have come up with a...
SEN. SALMON: Transformative SEL conflicts with many families’ religious, political beliefs
I chaired a bill that would eliminate the use of the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) framework for Social Emotional Learning (SEL) adopted by the Dept. of Education in 2019. The CASEL framework for SEL uses what is called “transformative” SEL, as opposed to the traditional or...
SENATE SUBS: Veterinarian immunity, liability bill has hearing today
8:30 a.m. – SSB 1066 – RM 217 – A bill for an act relating to the modification of a bridge order issued pursuant to a previous child in need of assistance case. 9:30 a.m. – SSB 1104 – RM 217 – A bill for an act relating to a state-funded psychiatry residency and fellowship program.
HOUSE HEARINGS: Property tax reform bill has Monday hearing
11 a.m. – SF 181 – RM 102 – A bill for an act relating to property taxes and income taxes by modifying the calculation of assessment limitations for certain property, amending provisions relating to certain tax withholding requirements and tax credits, and including effective date and retroactive applicability provisions.
