msn.com
Woman Goes Against Everyone’s Advice and Paints Brick House Black
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The red brick house dates back to the era of the 1870s, and was typically a sign of wealth amog homeowners as yellow bricks were far less expensive. Today we see lots of red brick house that have a Victorian and colonial style look, being large, typically two to three stories, and feature dormers on the top of the houses.
tinyhousetalk.com
This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!
Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
tinyhousetalk.com
Writer Living Debt-Free in Her Tiny Home
Alaska wanted to live a beautiful — and free — life. Tiny living took away her biggest expense — housing — allowing her to live debt-free and enjoy the things she really cares about. She was able to purchase her tiny home second-hand back in 2020,...
tinyhousetalk.com
Escape eOne Tiny House Available
Escape has a new eOne tiny house just built and available now. This modern tiny home features large windows, an all-wood interior, and two spacious lofts that are connected via catwalk. There’s a video and photo tour below to enjoy along with more information about the unit at the bottom...
tinyhousetalk.com
574 Sq. Ft. Mobile Home w/ Lot For Sale: Under $40K
Here’s a little 574-square-foot mobile home in an age-restricted RV Park in Pt Richey, Florida that’s listed for $39,500. It includes a lot for $404/month and a little shed in the backyard. The exterior was recently painted a fun bright white with bold red trim. While the interior...
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor
A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further Redevelopment
The new entity will be utilized for mixed-use purposes. Retail is said to be part of the long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenters.com, DetroitNews.com, and Freeport.com.
Why Cracking Your Windows Open In Winter Does Wonders For Your Home
Air quality is always important, but it's especially vital during the winter months. Find out how cracking your windows can make a huge difference.
Rude landlord tells tenants who lived in the property for over 20 years to GET OUT after requesting repairs.
** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Back in 1997, Billy and his wife and two children moved to a new town after craving suburban living as their family expanded. Billy wasn't ready to buy a home at the time but they were financially stable enough to rent a home in a nice neighborhood.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
I bought a painting for $130 at a thrift store – it turns out it might be worth up to $350k after I saw a subtle detail
A GAUDY thrift store painting might be worth more than one shopper realized after noticing a subtle detail. Dr Stephen Burgess was out shopping at a discount shop and found what he thought was a regular frame with a painting inside for $130. Burgess purchased the piece at the Courtenay...
The $28 Organizer That Triples the Storage Space on Your Counter Top
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, products designed to increase the amount of storage space in your home aren’t the best looking. Their function is merely to reduce the clutter in your closet, on your cabinet shelves, and in other cramped spots around the house. Besides, if a shelf riser is going behind a cupboard door, who cares what it looks like? When it comes to open spaces, however, it’s nice to get something that also contributes to the aesthetic of the room, or at least one that doesn’t look obtrusive. As a result, it might take some extra time to find an organizer worthy of going on your desk or countertops. We recently found a solution on Amazon, however, that’s pretty much perfect for the latter. The Ollieroo 3-tier corner shelf system is your answer to messy kitchen counters. It looks great, and you can get it quickly for under $30.
a-z-animals.com
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
Landlord says, "Section 8 renters destroyed my property."
Dumfries VA- Accepting housing vouchers seemed to be a good business decision for Akeem Cole who owns and rents ten homes in Virginia and North Carolina. The program promised guaranteed rent payments.
Designer Nate Berkus' Best Ideas For Decorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
Hotel guests toss trash and wet towels into the middle of the hallway and ask, 'Is this okay?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There was a fire. Several families were displaced by the blaze. A young woman who lived on the second floor with her newborn baby narrowly escaped with her life.
