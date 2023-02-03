ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paonia, CO

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Woman Goes Against Everyone’s Advice and Paints Brick House Black

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The red brick house dates back to the era of the 1870s, and was typically a sign of wealth amog homeowners as yellow bricks were far less expensive. Today we see lots of red brick house that have a Victorian and colonial style look, being large, typically two to three stories, and feature dormers on the top of the houses.
tinyhousetalk.com

This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!

Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
tinyhousetalk.com

Writer Living Debt-Free in Her Tiny Home

Alaska wanted to live a beautiful — and free — life. Tiny living took away her biggest expense — housing — allowing her to live debt-free and enjoy the things she really cares about. She was able to purchase her tiny home second-hand back in 2020,...
ALASKA STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

Escape eOne Tiny House Available

Escape has a new eOne tiny house just built and available now. This modern tiny home features large windows, an all-wood interior, and two spacious lofts that are connected via catwalk. There’s a video and photo tour below to enjoy along with more information about the unit at the bottom...
tinyhousetalk.com

574 Sq. Ft. Mobile Home w/ Lot For Sale: Under $40K

Here’s a little 574-square-foot mobile home in an age-restricted RV Park in Pt Richey, Florida that’s listed for $39,500. It includes a lot for $404/month and a little shed in the backyard. The exterior was recently painted a fun bright white with bold red trim. While the interior...
FLORIDA STATE
The Kitchn

The $28 Organizer That Triples the Storage Space on Your Counter Top

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, products designed to increase the amount of storage space in your home aren’t the best looking. Their function is merely to reduce the clutter in your closet, on your cabinet shelves, and in other cramped spots around the house. Besides, if a shelf riser is going behind a cupboard door, who cares what it looks like? When it comes to open spaces, however, it’s nice to get something that also contributes to the aesthetic of the room, or at least one that doesn’t look obtrusive. As a result, it might take some extra time to find an organizer worthy of going on your desk or countertops. We recently found a solution on Amazon, however, that’s pretty much perfect for the latter. The Ollieroo 3-tier corner shelf system is your answer to messy kitchen counters. It looks great, and you can get it quickly for under $30.
a-z-animals.com

7 Flowers to Plant in February

While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy