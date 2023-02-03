Funkmaster Flex is apparently doing some retrospective thinking as he’s apologizing to Wu-Tang Clan for a beef that began over 25 years ago. Via Instagram, the legendary New York DJ shared a photo of him sitting next to RZA with a caption reading, "I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO THE @RZA AND THE ENTIRE @WUTANGCLAN!!! ALMOST 25YRS AGO THE GROUP, ME AND HOT97 HAD A DISAGREEMENT THAT TO ME NEVER GOT PUT TO BED AND I APOLOGIZE! LOOKING BACK AT THIS 20 SUMTHIN YEARS LATER.. WE GONNA MAKE UP FOR THE TIME WE MISSED…THE WORLDS GREATEST RAP GROUP AND THE WORLDS GREATEST RADIO STATIONS ARE GOING TO COME TOGETHER BRING U SOMETHING AMAZING!"

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO