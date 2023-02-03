Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
BET
2023 NAACP Image Awards: Who is Adam Blackstone? Get to Know the Music Director Behind The Biggest Shows
Primetime Emmy Award-winner Adam Blackstone is the industry’s secret weapon regarding musical direction. The multi-instrumentalist has worked with some of the most successful artists in the business, including Angie Stone, The Roots, Al Green, and more. As a result, he’s received several recognitions, including two nominations at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards for “Outstanding New Artist” and “Outstanding Jazz Album —Vocal.” In honor of his nomination, get to know the veteran musician better.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Beyoncé Wins Most Grammys Ever After 'Best Dance/Electronic Music Album' Win
On Sunday night's 45th Annual Grammy Awards, Beyoncé broke the record as the artist with the most Grammy wins in history, now boasting 32 career victories. With grace and finesse, Beyoncé has once again proven herself to be the reigning queen of music. She took home the award for "Best Dance/Electronic Music Album" for her masterpiece, RENAISSANCE. Outshining other talented nominees such as Bonobo, Diplo, Odesza, and Rüfüs Du Sol, Beyoncé solidified her place as a dominant force in the music industry.
BET
Questlove Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t At Hip’Hop 50 Grammy Awards Performance
Will Smith was originally a part of the 50 years of hip-hop tribute at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards but had to drop out due to a conflict with production on Bad Boys 4. “I’ll give the spoiler alert away. Will Smith was a part of the festivities tonight, but they started shooting ‘Bad Boys 4’ this week,” Questlove told Variety on the Grammys red carpet. “There were a lot of preliminary shots that he had to do, so we had to lose Will.”
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: ‘God Did’ Closes Out The Ceremony In Legendary Form
The 65th Grammy Awards was a star-studded event and the ending fit in perfectly. With the prior announcement that Jay-Z would be performing at the event held in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena, it wasn’t quite clear how DJ Khaled and company’s conclusion with “God Did” would come together.
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Maverick City Music Talks Evolution of Gospel Music
On Sunday night, Maverick City Music took home four Grammy awards at the 65th annual show. Their album, Breathe, which was released in 2021, won "Best Contemporary Christian Album". Breathe is the debut album from Maverick City Music and features a collection of gospel and worship songs that showcase the...
BET
Funkmaster Flex Atones To Wu-Tang Clan Over Decades-Old Beef
Funkmaster Flex is apparently doing some retrospective thinking as he’s apologizing to Wu-Tang Clan for a beef that began over 25 years ago. Via Instagram, the legendary New York DJ shared a photo of him sitting next to RZA with a caption reading, "I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO THE @RZA AND THE ENTIRE @WUTANGCLAN!!! ALMOST 25YRS AGO THE GROUP, ME AND HOT97 HAD A DISAGREEMENT THAT TO ME NEVER GOT PUT TO BED AND I APOLOGIZE! LOOKING BACK AT THIS 20 SUMTHIN YEARS LATER.. WE GONNA MAKE UP FOR THE TIME WE MISSED…THE WORLDS GREATEST RAP GROUP AND THE WORLDS GREATEST RADIO STATIONS ARE GOING TO COME TOGETHER BRING U SOMETHING AMAZING!"
BET
2023 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Biggest Records Broken By Drake So Far
Drake is a formidable force in the music industry. He has achieved monumental success, both commercially and artistically, and his influence on rap music and popular culture are irrefutable. Throughout his career, Drake has amassed numerous awards and accolades, but it is the records he has shattered that truly speak to his impact. As he continues to dominate the charts and captivate audiences, we celebrate his recent nomination for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards by reflecting on some of the milestones in his illustrious career.
BET
Report: Quavo, Offset Fight Backstage At Grammys
The tensions between Migos members Quavo and Offset boiled over last night, so much so that it allegedly resulted in a physical altercation between the two that had to be broken up, according to TMZ. Sources at the show told the outlet that just before Quavo was set to take...
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Beyoncé Wins For Best R&B Song For ‘Cuff It’
With her win for "Best R&B Song" at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Beyoncé has officially tied with the most Grammys won by a single artist with 31. The victory was for her song “Cuff It” from her critically-acclaimed album Renaissance. “Beyoncé is on her way,” said...
BET
Celebrate Chris Rock’s Birthday With These 5 Shows and Films
Happy Birthday, Chris Rock! The four-time Primetime Emmy award-winning actor is celebrating his 58th birthday today, Tuesday, Feb. 7, and we must give credit where credit is due when it comes to the talented entertainer and comedian. BET.com has put together a list of five of our favorite Chris Rock favorite TV shows and films that you should watch to honor him on his special day!
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins ‘Best Rap Album’
Kendrick Lamar won the 46th Annual Grammy Award for “Best Rap Album” with Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The Compton emcee took home the award over contemporaries Pusha T (It’s Almost Dry), DJ Khaled (God Did), Future (I Never Liked You), and Jack Harlow (Come Home the Kids Miss You).
Comments / 0