LeBron James is most likely a game or two away from being the NBA's all-time leading scorer, needing just 36 more points to cross Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's point total. Despite the magnitude of the achievement, many have tried to dismiss it as a statistic that LeBron James has earned by virtue of his longevity. While obviously someone needs to play 20 seasons or more to break this record, it shouldn't diminish it when it actually breaks.

1 DAY AGO